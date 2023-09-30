‘The blessings of heaven will follow’: Apostle talks about tithing, use of church finances

Tithing 10% of one’s income is a way to put God ahead of yourself, an apostle said Saturday afternoon during the second session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The world speaks of tithing in terms of our money, but the sacred law of tithing is principally a matter of our faith,” said Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “Being honest in our tithes is one way we show our willingness to put the Lord first in our lives, above our own cares and interest. I promise you, that as you trust in the Lord, the blessings of heaven will follow.”

Elder Andersen provided a list of the ways the church is using tithing and other funds. Other speakers talked about building lives on the firm foundation of Jesus Christ and learning to forgive.

President Nelson participating remotely

The church’s president, Russell M. Nelson, who turned 99 on Sept. 9 and fell and hurt his back soon after, watched the session from home. President Nelson is expected to deliver a recorded message later in the conference.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted and presided over the session.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who is recuperating from health issues, watched the conference from home.

Everything that each person has comes from God, and the disciples of Christ should willingly share with others, Elder Andersen said, in part by faithfully paying tithing — 10% of their increase. God will open the windows of heaven to those who do.



“He has promised us that he will protect us from evil. These promises are so certain, the Lord declares, ‘prove me now herewith,’ a phrase found nowhere else in the scriptures.”

Ways the Church of Jesus Christ uses tithing and other offerings

Elder Andersen described these uses of church funds:



$1 billion annually to care for the poor and needy.

A recent $54 million donation for relief for vulnerable children and mothers.

Fast offerings weekly provide food, clothing and shelter for thousands.

Supporting 71,000 missionaries serving in 414 missions.

177 temples in operation, 59 under construction or renovation and 79 in planning and design.

Chapels and other facilities in 195 countries and territories for over 30,000 congregations.

Supporting over 145,000 students in five institutions of higher learning sponsored by the church.

Sponsoring 110,000 classes per week in seminaries and institutes.

Other speakers

Brother Jan E. Newman , second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency — “To build our lives on the Rock of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, we need to dig deep. We remove anything that is sandy or superfluous in our lives. We keep digging until we find him.”

, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency — “To build our lives on the Rock of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, we need to dig deep. We remove anything that is sandy or superfluous in our lives. We keep digging until we find him.” Elder Joaquin E. Costa of the Seventy — “Our covenants are not merely transactional; they are transformational. Through my covenants I receive the sanctifying, strengthening power of Jesus Christ, which allows me to become a new person, to forgive what seems unforgivable, to overcome the impossible.

Sustaining church leaders

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, presented the general authorities, area seventies and general officers for the conference’s sustaining vote. The conference sustained the callings of three new leaders:

