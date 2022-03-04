Guest Opinion

On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
Vladimir Putin’s hand remains weak. The Russian economy is vulnerable, dependent on petroleum, plagued with corruption.
In addition to affordable housing and emergency shelters, Utah needs a Homeless Bill of Rights. This document would provide protection for unhoused individuals when their appearance as seemingly unsheltered is judged over their actual actions.
Polls show Americans are losing faith in their economic system, which has done so much good in the world. These three steps would help.
Research and facts are clear: Utah does have a troubling gender pay gap
Many signs indicate Utah’s best days are to come. But growth brings challenges. We should not praise growth for growth’s sake. We should seek sustainable growth.
Adding flexibility would ensure sufficient funds for programs such as water infrastructure and conservation, transportation and transit, mental health services and affordable housing
Utah was a leader in giving women the right to vote, and in protecting the rights of LGBTQ citizens while also protecting the religious liberty of believers
In 2007, the Legislature passed a voucher bill that led to an overwhelming referendum to overturn it. Has 15 years really changed anything?
During World War II, Canada’s Prime Minister W.L. Mackenzie King avoided such displays. So did Churchill and Roosevelt. We’re lucky they did.
Both HJR3 and SB187 represent opportunities for the state of Utah to provide leadership at the national level.
Families need to spend more time with family meals, and less time on smart phones and computers.
At the heart of this issue is a dramatic increase in property taxes during the past few years.
We are concerned about bills at the Legislature that decrease funding from public education, place undue requirements and restrictions on teachers and school districts, and erode trust in our educators and public schools.
Utah currently has a viable, well-managed tax-incentive program to attract film productions, especially to rural Utah. SB49 does not create a new program, it only lifts the overall cap for rural areas.
We develop empathy for our current neighbors when we understand that their path to the present differs from ours.
The Beehive State deserves accolades for building something that is a crown jewel while defending untoward critiques with strength and dignity
If I had a dime for every time politicians have told me they need to offer incentives because everyone else is doing it, I’d have a lot of dimes, and I would have to pay taxes on them, which is more than those businesses have to do.
Clarifying the rules protects our democratic institutions from abuses of power — and the rules in the Electoral Count Act of 1887 are a mess.
Hillary Clinton violated records retention laws, and Donald Trump probably did, too. And Utah’s leaders want to cut access to records and keep reporters away.
Right now, less than one-third of all kindergartners in the state are able to attend a full-day program.
With hyperinflation, the German public, committed to stability, became desperate. Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party exploited that concern and won election.
The Hope Scholarship program is a solution for all parents from every economic level. And it does it better than I could as a public school employee
St. Augustine found divine companionship by taking stock of his intentions, reflecting on the media he consumed and acknowledging the influence of good people in his life
SLCC helps students understand that college is possible for them. Besides scholarships, SLCC provides child care vouchers, medical help, mental health counseling and a full-service pantry for students experiencing food insecurity.
While the government can always find something to do with tax money, there is a significant benefit to keeping those funds in the hands of the people who earned it, rather than in government coffers.
Politics behaves as a bright light because something is always reflecting its energy. Such is the case as the situations of Utah’s senators mirror the turmoil of the national GOP
The framers of our Constitution were committed to popular representation, but greatly opposed the uncompromised concentration of power.
In recent weeks, the American Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products — well below the ideal five-day supply.
Low-income parents who may desperately need different education options for their child simply have little or no hope in providing those. How is that fair or right?
In a time of great fear and uncertainty, Utah’s Legislature has remained steadfast at every turn.
A proposal to meter all secondary water wouldn’t work. Some people may resort to using culinary water for irrigation purposes rather than installing meters. Should that occur it would seriously stress culinary aquifers and could eventually result in a system collapse
Proposed bill would let optometrists perform procedures that should be reserved for trained ophthalmologists. This could put your health at risk.
Extremists on the right and left are claiming the governor and Legislature are dictatorial and authoritarian. But these antagonists perform without retribution and demonstrate that democracy is vibrant in the Beehive State
New data published in The Wall Street Journal shows that Western Governors University’s MBA had one of the best returns on investment in the country
State legislators are considering a bill that would let people with water rights conserve without losing those rights.
Substantive investments and the right strategic partnerships will allow Utah to shape itself into a game-changer in the modern economy.
Nearly 13% of Utahns report being molested before the age of 18, with more than one-third of those occurring before the age of 10.
When assessing where to do business, investors and employers look for signs of good governance, fiscal responsibility and evidence-based policymaking. But as a justice measure, the death penalty falls at every hurdle.
These are big issues that require big solutions. They are not Republican or Democratic issues, but issues that affect every Utahn
The Legislature should launch a matching program for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit
Although the recent mandate was issued in just two counties, it started a firestorm across the entire state. Part-time legislators are in frequent contact with their constituents, and they heard from them
Currently, less than half of Utah’s K-6 kids have the arts as part of their education.
Utah Sens. Lee and Romney should help confirm professor Deborah Lipstadt to help combat growing violence here and abroad
Refugee students could be arbitrarily barred from enrollment, placed in an inappropriate grade or prematurely age out of the school system. Imagine if your daughter’s high school said she had to graduate at 16?
It’s a high-risk solution that would end up complicating and lengthening the skier commute — worsening the problem it is designed to solve