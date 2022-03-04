Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Guest Opinion

Dana Perino, co-host of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” appears on the television program, in New York, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Opinion
A successful woman worth noting
On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
By Evan Ward
March 4, 2022 1:09 p.m. MST
A banner opposing a gondola hangs near the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Opinion: Why I say no to a canyon gondola
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
By Martin Nichols
March 3, 2022 10:18 a.m. MST
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia,
Opinion
How events have weakened totalitarians like Putin
Vladimir Putin’s hand remains weak. The Russian economy is vulnerable, dependent on petroleum, plagued with corruption.
By Arthur Cyr
March 2, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
Two homeless people gather their belongings after a cleanup effort removed their tent in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Utah’s homeless are hurting. This would help
In addition to affordable housing and emergency shelters, Utah needs a Homeless Bill of Rights. This document would provide protection for unhoused individuals when their appearance as seemingly unsheltered is judged over their actual actions.
By Hanna Jackovich
March 1, 2022 11:12 a.m. MST
Filmmaker Michael Moore declares the New York Stock Exchange a crime scene in a 2009 film, “Capitalism: A Love Story.”
Opinion
Opinion: Americans are doubting capitalism. Here’s how to change that
Polls show Americans are losing faith in their economic system, which has done so much good in the world. These three steps would help.
By Trent Staggs
Feb 28, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
Women consistently earn less than men in Utah for the same work.
Opinion
Opinion: Women in Utah should be paid more
Research and facts are clear: Utah does have a troubling gender pay gap
By Susan Madsen
Feb 28, 2022 9:20 a.m. MST
Construction continues at the site of a new 40-story building in downtown Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Opinion: Here’s how Utah can best manage its growth rate
Many signs indicate Utah’s best days are to come. But growth brings challenges. We should not praise growth for growth’s sake. We should seek sustainable growth.
By Douglas Hervey and Henry Eyring
Feb 26, 2022 8:25 a.m. MST
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks to the media.
Opinion
Opinion: Why Utah leaders want to remove income tax restraints
Adding flexibility would ensure sufficient funds for programs such as water infrastructure and conservation, transportation and transit, mental health services and affordable housing
By Brad Wilson
Feb 26, 2022 8:16 a.m. MST
Dr. Jackie Thompson, portraying Mignon Barker Richmond, the first African American woman to graduate from a college in Utah, tells a story to students.
Opinion
Utah is no stranger to laws promoting diversity
Utah was a leader in giving women the right to vote, and in protecting the rights of LGBTQ citizens while also protecting the religious liberty of believers
By Derek Miller
Feb 25, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
An anti-voucher group talks to reporters in 2007, before voters overturned a state voucher law.
Opinion
Have 15 years changed Utah’s opinion on school choice?
In 2007, the Legislature passed a voucher bill that led to an overwhelming referendum to overturn it. Has 15 years really changed anything?
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Feb 25, 2022 9:49 a.m. MST
Police block protesters after taking the main street where trucks are parked in Ottawa near Parliament hill.
Opinion
Opinion: Viewing Canada’s trucker protest in the light of history
During World War II, Canada’s Prime Minister W.L. Mackenzie King avoided such displays. So did Churchill and Roosevelt. We’re lucky they did.
By Arthur Cyr
Feb 23, 2022 5:51 p.m. MST
Smog blankets the Salt Lake Valley during an inversion.
Opinion
Two ways lawmakers can make the air cleaner
Both HJR3 and SB187 represent opportunities for the state of Utah to provide leadership at the national level.
By David Carrier
Feb 23, 2022 2:40 p.m. MST
A family is shown eating together at mealtime.
Opinion
How Utahns can help their families thrive
Families need to spend more time with family meals, and less time on smart phones and computers.
By Peter Reichard
Feb 23, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
A bill at the Utah Legislature would help senior citizens who are in danger of losing their homes because of property taxes.
Opinion
Opinion: Property taxes shouldn’t force senior citizens out of their homes
At the heart of this issue is a dramatic increase in property taxes during the past few years.
By Danny Harris and Ben Shelton
Feb 21, 2022 1:42 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
Opinion: Keep these four things in mind when considering new laws affecting schools
We are concerned about bills at the Legislature that decrease funding from public education, place undue requirements and restrictions on teachers and school districts, and erode trust in our educators and public schools.
By Cissy RasmussenKara Rasband Edwards, and 4 more
Feb 20, 2022 9:06 a.m. MST
Kevin Costner sits on a horse during a movie production.
Opinion
Opinion: Why rural Utah needs motion picture tax rebates
Utah currently has a viable, well-managed tax-incentive program to attract film productions, especially to rural Utah. SB49 does not create a new program, it only lifts the overall cap for rural areas.
By Bruce Adams
Feb 20, 2022 9:01 a.m. MST
Betty Sawyer, left, a supporter of critical race theory, exchanges views with a group opposed to the theory, after a protest in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Opinion: How schools should teach about race and bigotry in history
We develop empathy for our current neighbors when we understand that their path to the present differs from ours.
By F. Ross Peterson
Feb 19, 2022 9:59 a.m. MST
Carson Adams, an election clerk for Salt Lake County, loads ballots into an Agilis ballot sorting machine at the Salt Lake County Government Center.
Opinion
Opinion: How Utah handles election-system critics
The Beehive State deserves accolades for building something that is a crown jewel while defending untoward critiques with strength and dignity
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Feb 18, 2022 9:12 a.m. MST
Kevin Costner and Brecken Merrill in an episode of “Yellowstone.”
Opinion
Opinion: Should Utah give in to Kevin Costner’s demands?
If I had a dime for every time politicians have told me they need to offer incentives because everyone else is doing it, I’d have a lot of dimes, and I would have to pay taxes on them, which is more than those businesses have to do.
By Jay Evensen
Feb 17, 2022 1:15 p.m. MST
Utah’s designated electors pose for a picture after casting their ballots in the 2020 election.
Opinion
Why we should reform how electoral votes are counted
Clarifying the rules protects our democratic institutions from abuses of power — and the rules in the Electoral Count Act of 1887 are a mess.
By Audrey Perry Martin
Feb 17, 2022 9:22 a.m. MST
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sit together during the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York in 2016.
Opinion
Opinion: What do American politicians want to hide?
Hillary Clinton violated records retention laws, and Donald Trump probably did, too. And Utah’s leaders want to cut access to records and keep reporters away.
By Joel Campbell
Feb 17, 2022 8:45 a.m. MST
Kindergarten students enter a school building in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Why Utah families need the option of all-day kindergarten
Right now, less than one-third of all kindergartners in the state are able to attend a full-day program.
By Steven NortonRich K. Nye, and 3 more
Feb 16, 2022 3:29 p.m. MST
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket in Miami.
Opinion
Opinion: Lessons from the history of inflation
With hyperinflation, the German public, committed to stability, became desperate. Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party exploited that concern and won election.
By Arthur Cyr
Feb 16, 2022 10:35 a.m. MST
Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, in the House chamber during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
How to give low-income children a choice in education
The Hope Scholarship program is a solution for all parents from every economic level. And it does it better than I could as a public school employee
By Jon England
Feb 16, 2022 9:17 a.m. MST
A statue of St. Augustine of Hippo in the Czech Republic.
Opinion
Opinion: February is the month for love. Here’s how to find it for God
St. Augustine found divine companionship by taking stock of his intentions, reflecting on the media he consumed and acknowledging the influence of good people in his life
By Evan Ward
Feb 14, 2022 9:36 a.m. MST
The Lifetime Activities Center at the Salt Lake Community College Taylorsville Redwood Campus is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Opinion
Opinion: How SLCC can help students find their way
SLCC helps students understand that college is possible for them. Besides scholarships, SLCC provides child care vouchers, medical help, mental health counseling and a full-service pantry for students experiencing food insecurity.
By Silvia Castro and Bryce Whittaker
Feb 13, 2022 12:29 a.m. MST
Brad Wilson, Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, speaks to members of the media at the Capitol.
Opinion
Opinion: Utah’s House Speaker explains the tax cut package
While the government can always find something to do with tax money, there is a significant benefit to keeping those funds in the hands of the people who earned it, rather than in government coffers.
By Brad Wilson
Feb 12, 2022 9:11 a.m. MST
Utah Sen. Mike Lee writes a thank you note to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Opinion
Opinion: Utah’s senators face challenges to their popularity
Politics behaves as a bright light because something is always reflecting its energy. Such is the case as the situations of Utah’s senators mirror the turmoil of the national GOP
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Feb 11, 2022 9:36 a.m. MST
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.
Opinion
Opinion: Why the Electoral College matters
The framers of our Constitution were committed to popular representation, but greatly opposed the uncompromised concentration of power.
By Arthur Cyr
Feb 10, 2022 3:22 p.m. MST
American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern speak to donors and employees during a visit to a Red Cross blood drive at BYU.
Opinion
Why you should donate blood now
In recent weeks, the American Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products — well below the ideal five-day supply.
By Heidi Ruster
Feb 10, 2022 2:17 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
Why lawmakers should pass the school choice bill
Low-income parents who may desperately need different education options for their child simply have little or no hope in providing those. How is that fair or right?
By Britney Mendel
Feb 10, 2022 1:56 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
Opinion: When Biden asks what Republicans are for, here’s where to find the answer
In a time of great fear and uncertainty, Utah’s Legislature has remained steadfast at every turn.
By Chris Stewart
Feb 8, 2022 2:19 p.m. MST
Ormond Construction crews install secondary water meters in a subdivision in Woods Cross .
Opinion
Drought-stricken Utah doesn’t need this bill
A proposal to meter all secondary water wouldn’t work. Some people may resort to using culinary water for irrigation purposes rather than installing meters. Should that occur it would seriously stress culinary aquifers and could eventually result in a system collapse
By Ronald Mortensen
Feb 8, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
People often confuse optometrists with ophthalmologists, but the difference is important when a patient requires eye surgery.
Opinion
Why this Utah bill could endanger your health
Proposed bill would let optometrists perform procedures that should be reserved for trained ophthalmologists. This could put your health at risk.
By Christian Hess
Feb 4, 2022 12:47 p.m. MST
Voters deliver their ballots to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz.
Opinion
Opinion: Why democracy isn’t as bad off as many think
Extremists on the right and left are claiming the governor and Legislature are dictatorial and authoritarian. But these antagonists perform without retribution and demonstrate that democracy is vibrant in the Beehive State
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Feb 4, 2022 9:36 a.m. MST
The Western Governors University building is pictured in Millcreek.
Opinion
This Utah school offers master’s degrees that give good bang for the buck
New data published in The Wall Street Journal shows that Western Governors University’s MBA had one of the best returns on investment in the country
By Ted Cross and Victor Aluise
Feb 4, 2022 8:44 a.m. MST
People gather along the shore of the Great Salt Lake.
Opinion
This archaic rule is hurting the Great Salt Lake
State legislators are considering a bill that would let people with water rights conserve without losing those rights.
By Hannah Downey
Feb 2, 2022 10:48 a.m. MST
Astrid Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University, speaks about the Wasatch Innovation Network during a press conference.
Opinion
Opinion: Here’s what Utah’s Engineering Initiative could do
Substantive investments and the right strategic partnerships will allow Utah to shape itself into a game-changer in the modern economy.
By Astrid Tuminez
Feb 2, 2022 9:48 a.m. MST
A mother and father lift their child up by the hands while walking up a hill.
Opinion
Opinion: How traumatic childhood experiences affect us as adults
Nearly 13% of Utahns report being molested before the age of 18, with more than one-third of those occurring before the age of 10.
By Susan Madsen
Feb 2, 2022 9:26 a.m. MST
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, left, discusses the death penalty in Utah at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office
Opinion
Opinion: This is why Utah should abolish the death penalty
When assessing where to do business, investors and employers look for signs of good governance, fiscal responsibility and evidence-based policymaking. But as a justice measure, the death penalty falls at every hurdle.
By Jeff Wright
Jan 28, 2022 12:06 p.m. MST
Republican Senate candidate Becky Edwards poses for a portrait after touring Encircle House
Opinion
Opinion: Here’s Becky Edwards’ plan for the U.S. Senate
These are big issues that require big solutions. They are not Republican or Democratic issues, but issues that affect every Utahn
By Becky Edwards
Jan 28, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
Tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley views a Form 1040 on her computer.
Opinion
Utah has enough money to cut taxes and do this for the poor
The Legislature should launch a matching program for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit
By Mike Winder
Jan 28, 2022 10:45 a.m. MST
A man holds a sign supporting school mask mandates.
Opinion
Opinion: How on earth did masks become so political?
Although the recent mandate was issued in just two counties, it started a firestorm across the entire state. Part-time legislators are in frequent contact with their constituents, and they heard from them
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Jan 28, 2022 8:37 a.m. MST
Students are given the red-carpet treatment as they arrive for the first day of school at Altara Elementary in Sandy on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Opinion
Lawmakers should fully fund arts in all schools
Currently, less than half of Utah’s K-6 kids have the arts as part of their education.
By Cally Flox and Heather Sundahl
Jan 28, 2022 8:33 a.m. MST
Rabbi Samuel Spector reviews the Bible while prerecording the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur service at Congregation Kol Ami in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Opinion: On Holocaust Remembrance Day, please help us, Utah senators
Utah Sens. Lee and Romney should help confirm professor Deborah Lipstadt to help combat growing violence here and abroad
By Rabbi Sam Spector and Gary Doctorman
Jan 27, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
Baraa Huraideen, her sons, and interpreter Ghasaq Maiber walk to the Tumaini Welcome &amp; Transition Center in South Salt Lake.
Opinion
Opinion: Refugees face many obstacles in Utah public schools
Refugee students could be arbitrarily barred from enrollment, placed in an inappropriate grade or prematurely age out of the school system. Imagine if your daughter’s high school said she had to graduate at 16?
By Dan N. Johnson
Jan 27, 2022 9:17 a.m. MST
A 3S gondola is pictured in Ischgl, Austria.
Opinion
A gondola up Cottonwood Canyon would be expensive and ineffective
It’s a high-risk solution that would end up complicating and lengthening the skier commute — worsening the problem it is designed to solve
By Stan Christensen
Jan 27, 2022 8:53 a.m. MST
