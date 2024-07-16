Disclaimer: The Deseret News may earn a small commission when you buy through links on this page.

Amazon Prime Day is a treasure trove for all things winter, from cozy sweaters and jackets to high-quality snow boots and thermal wear. They have some of the best winter gear deals, making it the perfect time to stock up on essentials like heavy-duty coats, stylish beanies and high-tech gadgets like heated gloves and electric blankets. Whether you’re prepping for a winter adventure or just want to stay warm and stylish, Prime Day has you covered with irresistible deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event exclusively for Prime members. It typically takes place in mid-July — in 2024, it’s live on July 16 and 17, giving you a full 48 hours of access to can’t-miss discounts. Think of it like Black Friday in the heat of summer (minus the midnight wake-up call and chaotic crowds). It’s a fantastic opportunity to grab discounted winter gear before the colder months hit.

Types of Winter Gear on Sale

When it comes to Prime Day sales, you can expect to find a wide variety of winter gear to suit all your cold-weather needs. From heavy-duty winter coats and insulated snow boots to cozy gloves and stylish accessories like scarves and hats, there’s something for everyone. You’ll also find high-performance items, like thermal underwear and heated gear, perfect for those teeth-chattering chilly days.

Top Winter Gear Deals to Look For on Amazon Prime Day

We’ve handpicked some of the best Amazon Prime Day winter gear deals so you can bundle up and save big.

Ready to hit the slopes this winter? OutdoorMaster has you covered with their Diamond MIPS ski helmet. It’s designed for comfort and durability, so you can confidently enjoy your skiing trip. It has a retainer to hold your goggles in place and is even compatible with drop-in headphones to accommodate your favorite tunes.

Price: $55.99

Prime Day Discount: 20% off

Rating: 4.4 stars

Say goodbye to bulky layers in your boots and hello to heated socks. Whether you’re snowboarding, hiking or camping, SAVIOR HEAT’s electric-heated socks have three temperature settings to keep your feet toasty and comfortable. They are compatible with ski boots, come in multiple sizes and are rechargeable.

Price: $63.99

Prime Day Discount: 20% off

Rating: 4.0 stars

On especially frigid days, regular winter gloves might not be enough to keep your hands warm. Thankfully, DINSVTA offers three-fingered, touchscreen-compatible, far-infrared carbon fiber heated gloves. They are rechargeable, last for up to 6.5 hours and are made from ultra-soft materials for a cozy feeling.

Price: $59.99

Prime Day Discount: 50% off

Rating: 4.4 stars

Hoping to beat the usual Cottonwood Canyon traffic? With this Cecarol 3-burner propane gas griddle, you can cook your breakfast in the parking lot while you wait for the lifts to open. It has 355 square inches of cooking surface, adjustable heat zones and one-touch ignition so that you can start your day off right.

Price: $69

Prime Day Discount: 31% off

Rating: 4.5 stars

Additional Notable Deals

Searching for more unbeatable prices? Check out these noteworthy deals:

Detailed Product Descriptions and Comparisons

While all these deals are amazing, choosing between them can be a bit overwhelming. To curb your decision paralysis, we’ve compared the top winter gear items, brands’ strengths and other unique features.

Coats and Jackets

With all the hype both brands receive, choosing between The North Face and Columbia ski jackets can be tricky. The North Face jackets often use ThermoBall™ or Heatseeker™ insulation, which keeps you warm without the bulk. They also have DryVent™ fabric that provides excellent waterproofing and breathability, perfect for staying dry on the slopes.

Columbia ski jackets are renowned for their Omni-Heat™ thermal reflective lining, which retains body heat efficiently while maintaining breathability. Columbia also incorporates Omni-Tech™ waterproof and windproof technology to keep you safe from the mountain elements.

Moral of the story? Go for The North Face if you need top-tier insulation for freezing conditions, and choose Columbia if you want a balance of performance and affordability.

Boots and Footwear

When it comes to top-notch winter boots, Sorel and Timberland are hard to beat. Sorel boots are famous for their warmth and waterproofing, featuring seam-sealed construction and Thinsulate™ insulation that keep your feet cozy and dry in the coldest conditions. The Sorel Caribou, for example, has a removable felt inner boot and a Sherpa pile snow cuff for extra comfort and warmth.

Timberland boots, on the other hand, are known for their rugged durability and style. The Timberland PRO series boasts waterproof leather and Thermolite® insulation, offering great warmth without the weight. They also feature anti-fatigue technology for all-day comfort, making them ideal for both winter adventures and everyday wear.

In short, Sorel is perfect for extreme cold with its superior insulation, while Timberland offers a great blend of functionality and fashion. Both brands ensure your feet stay warm and dry, whether you’re trudging through snow or navigating icy urban streets.

Winter Accessories

When it comes to essential winter accessories, a few top brands stand out for gloves, ski masks and socks. It may not be a surprising choice, but you can’t go wrong with North Face or Hestra winter gloves. North Face offers touchscreen-compatible gloves with excellent insulation and waterproofing, perfect for staying warm and connected. If you’re more concerned about durability than hassle-free texting on a frigid day, opt for Hestra’s high-quality leather and adjustable cuffs to keep out the cold.

For ski masks, check out the brands BlackStrap and Buff. BlackStrap balaclavas are made from moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you dry and comfortable, with full coverage and UV protection. Looking for extra warmth without all the material? Buff sells neck gaiters that are breathable, designed for various weather conditions and come in stylish patterns and colors.

Socks aren’t always top of mind when considering winter gear, but they’re just as important as a quality coat. If you’re looking for warmth, Smartwool socks are made from merino wool, which provides excellent insulation and moisture resistance. Darn Tough socks, on the other hand, are renowned for their durability and comfort, with a lifetime guarantee that ensures your feet stay warm and dry no matter how tough the conditions.

Tips and Tricks for Buying and Maintaining Winter Gear

We’ve all experienced buyer’s remorse and we want to help you avoid that disappointment this Prime Day. Check out our top advice for choosing and caring for your winter gear below:

Selecting the Right Winter Gear

When you’re shopping for winter gear, it’s important to find items that will keep you warm, dry and comfortable in all kinds of cold weather. Here are some key features and characteristics to look for to make sure you’re ready for whatever winter throws your way:

Insulation: Look for gear with high-quality insulation made from materials like down or synthetics to keep the cold at bay.

Waterproofing: Choose items made with waterproof and breathable fabrics like Gore-Tex to stay dry.

Fit and Comfort: Find gear that fits well and allows for layering without being too bulky.

Durability: Invest in high-quality gear that can withstand wear and tear. Reinforced seams and tough outer materials are good signs of durability.

Functionality: Consider features like multiple pockets for storage, ventilation zippers for temperature control and touchscreen-compatible gloves for convenience.

Versatility: Look for versatile pieces that can be worn in various conditions, like a 3-in-1 jacket with removable liners or thermal layers that work both as outerwear and base layers.

Yearly Maintenance of Winter Gear

Tired of searching for new gear every year? Follow these maintenance tips to keep your clothing in top shape:

Cleaning: Always follow the care instructions on your gear. Use mild detergents and avoid fabric softeners to prevent damaging waterproof coatings.

Drying: Air dry your gear when possible, but if you use a dryer, choose a low-heat setting. Make sure items are completely dry before storing to prevent mold and mildew.

Storage: Store your winter gear in a cool, dry place. Avoid compressing items like down jackets or sleeping bags for long periods, as it can reduce their insulating properties.

Waterproofing: Reapply waterproof treatments as needed. Products like DWR (Durable Water Repellent) sprays can restore the water-resistant properties of your jackets and pants.

Deodorizing: To keep gear fresh, use odor eliminators or a mixture of water and vinegar.

Engage and Stay Updated on Deals

Amazon Prime Day is an amazing event, but it’s not the only way to get deals on top brands. Staying updated on the latest winter gear sales can help you snag fantastic bargains all season long. Sign up for newsletters from your favorite brands and retailers to get alerts on special promotions and discounts and follow them on social media for flash sales and exclusive offers.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to gear up for the colder months ahead with top-quality winter essentials at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank. Mark your calendars, make your shopping list, and get ready to take advantage of these fantastic deals. Happy shopping, and stay warm out there!

Endnote: This content was produced in conjunction with Deseret News partners. Products linked in this article are independently chosen and not sponsored. We try to update links when possible, but note that deals and prices can change at the discretion of the retailer.