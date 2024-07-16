Disclaimer: The Deseret News may earn a small commission when you buy through links on this page.

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to score amazing deals on camping gear. This guide will provide comprehensive information about the best camping deals available during Amazon Prime Day happening on July 16-17, 2024. This includes specific recommendations and strategic tips to help you make the most out of the shopping event.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Details

Amazon Prime Day is a massive annual online shopping event exclusively for Prime members. Just like Black Friday in November, during Amazon Prime Day you can score tons of great deals on everything from electronics and home goods to outdoor and beauty products. The discounts are pretty significant, so it’s a great time to finally snag those items you’ve had sitting in your cart.

This year, Prime Day goes live at midnight on July 16, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on July 17. In other U.S. time zones, that’s:

Eastern Time Zone: 3 a.m. on July 16 to 2:59 a.m. on July 17

Central Time Zone: 2 a.m. on July 16 to 1:59 a.m. on July 17

Mountain Time Zone: 1 a.m. on July 16 to 12:59 a.m. on July 17

Alaska Time Zone: 11 p.m. on July 15 to 10:59 p.m. on July 16

Hawaii Time Zone: 9 p.m. on July 15 to 8:59 p.m. on July 16

During this sales event, Amazon offers significant discounts and special time-sensitive deals like flash sales, Lightning Deals, early access to exclusive products and more.

While we can’t list every Prime Day discount, we can guide you through the top camping gear deals for every outdoor enthusiast who’s looking for savings.

Tip: Don’t want to commit to Prime for a full year? Sign up for the 30-day free trial to save big on these camping gear deals this Prime Day.

This personal water filter is from the top-rated brand LifeStraw. According to LifeStraw, it filters parasites, bacteria and microplastics out of water to help keep you safe and hydrated on your next adventure.

Price: $9.99

Prime Day Discount: 50% off

CamelBack is a well-known brand among outdoor enthusiasts and athletes alike. This hydration pack holds 50 oz of water, is exceptionally lightweight and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Price: $34.56

Prime Day Discount: 42% off

Not a fan of fiddling around with tents? Or do you just want a cool, comfortable place to lounge around during the day? Either way, this Sunyear camping hammock is the perfect solution. It is lightweight, easily folds away to fit into your backpack and has a zipper net for privacy.

Price: $42.99

Prime Day Discount: 50% off

If you need a new tent for your annual family camping trip, look no further than the Coleman Dark Room Sundome. This tent is built for 4-6 people, weighs only 2 pounds and has heat-reducing technology. The best part? It can be set up in just 10 minutes, so you can get back to roasting marshmallows in no time.

Price: $79.79

Prime Day Discount: 43% off

Comparing Types of Camping Gear Available on Amazon Prime Day

Need help deciding which products and deals will help you make the most of your next camping trip? We’ve compared our favorites below to help you out.

Comparing Camping Tents

When you’re hunting for great deals on camping tents for Amazon Prime Day, consider tents from Big Agnes and Coleman.

Big Agnes is a top pick for backpackers who need a lightweight, high-performance tent. The Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 tent is a favorite among hikers because it strikes the perfect balance between weight, space and durability. It weighs just over three pounds and has plenty of room for two people. With multiple vents and mesh panels, this tent stays nice and airy inside to keep you comfortable. However, their innovative designs tend to come with higher price tags, so make sure you shop with your budget in mind.

Coleman is known for their affordable and reliable car camping tents. If you’re camping with family or just need something simple, the Coleman Sundome Tent is a great choice. It’s spacious, durable, easy to set up and much more wallet-friendly than high-end backpacking tents. The Sundome features InstaClip pole attachments for quick setup, large windows for ventilation and a WeatherTec system to keep you dry. While it’s not as lightweight or compact as the Big Agnes options, it’s perfect for campers who prioritize convenience and value over weight.

Comparing Sleeping Bags

Trying your best to avoid that oh-so-familiar camping back pain? Check out Mountain Hardwear and Marmot brand sleeping bags.

Marmot offers a balance of comfort, versatility and sustainability with their Sawtooth 15° sleeping bag. This bag is filled with 650-fill-power duck down, providing ample warmth for chilly nights. It’s designed with a roomy mummy shape, offering extra space at the shoulders and hips, which enhances comfort without compromising thermal efficiency. The Sawtooth 15° also includes thoughtful features like extended flaps for temperature control and a footbox zipper for additional ventilation. Plus, it’s made with recycled fabrics and certified responsible down, making it a more eco-friendly choice.

Mountain Hardwear is known for its high-quality, performance-oriented sleeping bags. The Bishop Pass model is designed for backpackers who need a good balance of warmth, weight and price. Filled with 650-fill power down, it offers great insulation and packs down small, making it easy to carry on longer hikes. The Bishop Pass 15 also features a durable nylon shell and a comfortable mummy shape that helps retain body heat. While it doesn’t match the ultra-premium warmth of some higher-end bags, the value and performance make it a solid choice.

Comparing Cooking Gear

If you’re tired of campfire-flavored hot dogs, check out Stanley and GSI Outdoors camping cookware this Prime Day.

Stanley is famous for more than just cups — it has durable and versatile camping cookware sets, too. For example, the Stanley Adventure Prep + Cook Set. This set is perfect for car camping and includes everything you need to prepare and cook meals at your campsite. It comes with a 3.5-liter stainless steel pot, a frying pan, a cutting board, a spatula, a serving spoon, bowls, sporks and a vented pot lid for straining. All the pieces nest together for easy packing and storage. The set is praised for its durability and excellent heat distribution, making it easy to cook more elaborate meals outdoors. The only downside is its weight — it’s better suited for car camping than backpacking.

GSI Outdoors offers excellent options for both backpackers and car campers. Their GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Dualist HS is a top pick for its lightweight and compact design. This set includes a 1.8-liter pot with a heat exchanger for efficient cooking, a strainer lid, mugs, bowls and folding sporks. The non-stick coating and efficient heat distribution make cooking and cleaning super easy. Weighing just 1.4 pounds, it’s perfect for backpacking trips. Although it’s designed for two people, you might need extra gear for larger groups. This set is ideal if you prioritize space and weight without compromising on performance.

Tips and Tricks for Maximizing Amazon Prime Day Camping Deals

Let’s dive into some insider tips that will help you navigate the Prime Day frenzy and come out on top with the camping items you need for your next adventure.

Set Up Deal Alerts: If you don’t already have it, grab the Amazon app. Browse upcoming deals and click “Watch this Deal” to get notifications when the deal goes live. Make sure your notifications are turned on so you don’t miss out.

Make a Wishlist: Before Prime Day hits, make a wishlist of items you’re eyeing. This makes it easy to see if they’re discounted and helps you stay focused.

Look Out for Lightning Deals: Lightning Deals are limited-time, limited-stock offers that pop up throughout Prime Day and can save you big bucks. Check back on your chosen items regularly.

Compare Prices: Just because something is on sale doesn’t mean it’s the best price. Use tools like Amazon Assistant, CamelCamelCamel and Honey to check item price history and find coupons.

Check Social Media and Deal Sites: Follow Amazon and deal sites on social media for real-time updates on the best deals. Sites like Slickdeals and Reddit’s r/PrimeDay can be treasure troves of insider info and user-shared deals.

Set a Budget: With so many deals, it’s easy to get sidetracked. Know what you need versus what you want and set a budget to avoid overspending.

Extended Camping Deals

Some retailers, like Backcountry, have extended their Fourth of July sales to align with Amazon Prime Day. This means you could find deals offering more than 50% off selected hiking and camping gear. Some of these savings will last for the full sale, while others are only limited-time, such as Lightning Deals, so be sure to stay vigilant.

Making the Most of Amazon Prime Day Camping Deals

Alright, campers, now you’re all set to make the most of Amazon Prime Day. With these strategies and tips in hand, you’re ready to navigate the deals and score some fantastic finds. So get your game plan ready and keep those notifications turned on. Happy shopping! May your cart be full of deals and your adventures even better with your new gear.

Endnote: This content was produced in conjunction with Deseret News partners. Products linked in this article are independently chosen and not sponsored. We try to update links when possible, but note that deals and prices can change at the discretion of the retailer.