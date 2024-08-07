Disclaimer: The Deseret News may earn a small commission when you buy through links on this page.

Choosing the right hiking boots can be the difference between an unforgettable trek and a painful ordeal. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just starting to explore the great outdoors, this guide will help you find the perfect pair of boots to keep your feet happy and your spirit wild. So, let’s lace up and get started on your journey to finding the best hiking boots for your next adventure!

Detailed Product Reviews

In this section, we’ll review the top hiking boots on the market. We’ll explore how they perform in different terrains and weather conditions and give you the lowdown on their pros and cons. No matter where you like to go trekking, our in-depth reviews will help you find the perfect pair to match your needs.

Salomon Quest 4 Gore-Tex Hiking Boots

According to Salomon, the Quest 4 Gore-Tex Hiking Boots are designed to deliver exceptional breathability, waterproof protection and superior support, making them ideal for serious hikers. They are designed to withstand rugged terrain, offering stability and support even on the toughest trails. The Gore-Tex lining keeps your feet dry while allowing for breathability, ensuring comfort during long treks. Additionally, the Quest 4′s advanced chassis aims to provide excellent ankle support and reduce fatigue, making them suitable for extended hikes across diverse environments.

Key Features:

Gore-Tex waterproof lining

655g weight

169mm high upper

Rubber outsole

Leather/textile upper

Pros:

The boots feature Salomon’s Quicklace system, allowing for easy and secure one-pull tightening.

A reinforced toe cap offers additional protection against rocks and debris.

Equipped with an EnergyCell midsole, these boots aim to provide excellent shock absorption.

Cons:

Users have reported that these boots provide minimal traction on wet terrain.

These boots have high heel drop that may be uncomfortable for some hikers.

They are relatively heavy compared to other hiking boots on the market.

Price: $230

Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof

Merrell’s Moab 3 Waterproof boots strike a balance between affordability and quality, making them an appealing option for budget-conscious hikers. According to Merrell, these boots are designed to offer moderate ankle support, which is suitable for less demanding trails. They have excellent shock absorption capabilities that allow them to provide comfort over long distances. The Moab 3 boots are also said to be comfortable right out of the box, with minimal break-in time required. They are built to withstand various hiking conditions. With a focus on delivering value without compromising on essential features, the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof boots are a practical choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

Key Features:

13.04 oz weight per shoe

Kinetic Fit™ Advanced footbed contours to your foot

Vibram® TC5+ outsole for traction and performance

11.55mm heel drop

Durable, protective rubber heel and toe cap

Waterproof membrane

Pros:

These boots have extra built-in ankle support.

Merrell boasts these are all-terrain hiking boots.

The boots have a bellows tongue that helps keep out dirt.

Cons:

Customers have reported a lack of cushioning in the soles.

According to user reviews, these hiking boots tend to run small in size.

Merrell Moab 3 Waterproof hiking boots have a short, rounded toe box, which may be uncomfortable for some hikers.

Price: $140

Vasque Breeze Waterproof Hiking Boots

According to Vasque, their Breeze Waterproof Hiking Boots are engineered with a flexible and lightweight design, catering specifically to hikers who require a narrow fit and enhanced comfort. These boots are touted for their agility, allowing for easy maneuverability on varied terrains. The lightweight construction is intended to reduce fatigue, making them ideal for longer hikes. Vasque highlights the waterproof features of the Breeze boots, ensuring feet stay dry in wet conditions. Overall, the Vasque Breeze Waterproof Hiking Boots aim to combine flexibility, lightweight comfort and a tailored fit, making them a suitable choice for hikers seeking agility and protection on the trails.

Key Features:

VasqueDry® Waterproof

1120g weight

Dual-density EVA footbed

Enduralast Bio EVA midsole

Nubuck leather and recycled polyester mesh materials

Pros:

Vasque markets these boots as all-terrain.

These boots have a nearly level platform rather than an elevated heel.

Customers state that they appreciate how lightweight these hiking boots are.

Cons:

User reviews recommend purchasing laces from other brands because they have had consistent issues with the Vasque Breeze laces coming untied while hiking.

Vasque recommends using waterproof conditioners on the shoes to extend their lifespan, meaning they may not remain waterproof without using additional products.

These boots do not have Vibram soles, which can lead to foot fatigue.

Price: $120

Hoka Trail Code GTX Boots

Hoka highlights the features of the Trail Code GTX Boots as lightweight and a customizable fit, minimizing fatigue and ensuring a personalized fit. These boots are crafted with a significant amount of recycled materials, reflecting a commitment to sustainability without compromising on performance. Hoka claims that the Trail Code GTX Boots provide superior underfoot support, essential for tackling various terrains with comfort and stability. According to the Hoka website, their Trail Code GTX Boots also feature a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane to keep feet dry in wet conditions and a Vibram Megagrip outsole for exceptional traction on diverse surfaces.

Key Features:

Ripstop upper

HUBBLE®heel & SwallowTail™ HOKA geometry

6mm heel drop

Recycled polyester fabric face and recycled textile upper

15.30oz weight

Pros:

Hoka states these boots are made with responsive foam cushioning for extra comfort.

The Trail Code GTX Boots have an anatomical achilles construction with a heel pull tab for a customizable fit.

These boots have a compression-molded EVA midsole for added shock absorption.

Cons:

Customers report that these hiking boots have a narrow fit.

According to user reviews, the lace hooks extend far to the sides and can catch the laces on your other foot.

Customers have stated the Trail Code GTX Boots lack breathability.

Price: $137.99 - $185

Hiking Boot Features to Look For

When it comes to choosing the perfect hiking boots, knowing what features to look for can make all the difference. In this section, we’ll break down the must-have features that ensure your boots are up to the task, whether you’re facing Ferguson Canyon’s challenging rock scrambles or the more accessible Pipeline Trail.

Hiking Boot Comfort and Cushioning

When it comes to hiking boots, comfort and cushioning are paramount. After all, your feet are your greatest asset on the trail, and keeping them happy means you’ll enjoy your adventure much more. Here are a few key materials and technologies that contribute to comfort and cushioning:

EVA Midsoles: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) midsoles are a common feature in many hiking boots. They are lightweight and provide excellent shock absorption, reducing the impact on your joints and helping to prevent fatigue on long hikes. Compression-molded EVA midsoles, in particular, offer a great balance of cushioning and durability. PU Midsoles: Polyurethane (PU) midsoles are denser and heavier than EVA, but they offer superior durability and support. They are ideal for long-distance hiking and backpacking, where you need more stability and longevity from your boots. Ortholite Insoles: These insoles are made from open-cell polyurethane foam, which provides long-lasting cushioning, breathability, and moisture management. Ortholite insoles are often removable, allowing for easy replacement or customization to suit your personal comfort needs. Memory Foam: Some hiking boots incorporate memory foam in the insoles or around the ankle collar. This foam molds to the shape of your foot, providing a customized fit that enhances comfort and reduces pressure points. Gore-Tex Surround: This technology provides waterproofing and enhanced breathability. Keeping your feet dry and well-ventilated is crucial for maintaining comfort over long distances.

Hiking Boot Breathability and Waterproofing

When you’re out on the trail, it’s crucial to have hiking boots that keep your feet dry and well-ventilated, but it can be difficult to find a pair that balances these qualities. Let’s explore the materials and technologies that ensure your boots provide the best protection against water while allowing your feet to breathe comfortably.

Gore-Tex Membrane: This is one of the most popular waterproofing technologies used in hiking boots. Gore-Tex membranes are both waterproof and breathable, keeping water out while allowing moisture from sweat to escape. This ensures your feet stay dry and comfortable in wet conditions.

eVent Technology: Similar to Gore-Tex, eVent is another waterproof and breathable fabric. It features billions of microscopic pores that allow sweat to vent out while keeping water from getting in. This technology is known for its excellent breathability, making it a great choice for high-intensity hikes.

Mesh Panels: Many hiking boots incorporate mesh panels into their design. These panels enhance breathability by allowing air to circulate around your feet. While mesh is not waterproof, it helps keep your feet cool and reduces the buildup of moisture from sweat.

Water-Resistant Treatments: Some hiking boots are treated with Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coatings. This treatment causes water to bead up and roll off the surface of the boot, providing a level of water resistance. While not as effective as full waterproofing, DWR-treated boots can handle light rain and wet conditions.

HydroGuard Membrane: This is another waterproofing technology that balances protection with breathability. HydroGuard membranes are designed to block out water while still allowing your feet to breathe, keeping them dry from both external moisture and internal sweat.

Moisture-Wicking Linings: Materials like synthetic fabrics or merino wool are used in the linings of hiking boots to wick moisture away from your feet. This helps keep your feet dry by drawing sweat away from the skin and allowing it to evaporate more quickly.

Perforated Uppers: Some hiking boots feature perforated uppers, which enhance ventilation without compromising on protection. These small holes allow air to flow in and out, improving breathability while maintaining the integrity of the boot.

Hiking Boot Durability and Support

When you’re picking out hiking boots, durability and support are key to making sure you have a comfortable and reliable adventure, especially on tough trails. Let’s dive into the materials and technologies that make hiking boots sturdy and supportive, so you can tackle any terrain with confidence.

Full-Grain Leather: Known for its exceptional durability, full-grain leather is often used in high-quality hiking boots. It can withstand rough terrains and harsh conditions, providing long-lasting protection and support. Although it requires a break-in period, full-grain leather offers excellent resistance to abrasions and wear.

Nubuck Leather: This type of leather is similar to full-grain leather but has a brushed finish, making it slightly more flexible while still offering great durability. Nubuck leather boots are tough and provide good support, though they might also need some time to break in.

Synthetic Materials: Modern hiking boots often incorporate synthetic materials like nylon and polyester. These materials are lightweight, resistant to wear and tear, and typically dry faster than leather. While not as durable as leather, they offer a good balance of flexibility and support.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Overlays: TPU overlays are often added to the exterior of hiking boots for added durability and support. These overlays help protect high-wear areas and provide additional structure to the boot, enhancing overall stability.

Rubber Toe Caps: A rubber toe cap protects the front of the boot from impacts and abrasions, extending its lifespan. It also adds an extra layer of support, safeguarding your toes on rocky and uneven terrain.

Shanks and Plates: Many hiking boots include shanks (typically made from nylon or steel) and plates (often made from plastic or composite materials) within the midsole. These components provide rigidity and support, helping to distribute weight and reduce foot fatigue on rough trails.

Ankle Support: High-cut hiking boots offer enhanced ankle support, crucial for preventing sprains and providing stability on uneven terrain. Boots with padded collars and gusseted tongues offer additional comfort and protection for the ankles.

Tips for Finding the Right Hiking Boots

Ready to find your perfect pair of hiking boots? It’s easier than you think! In this section, we’ll share some practical tips to help you choose the right boots for your adventures.

Choosing the Right Hiking Boots

Whether you’re tackling rugged mountains, exploring forest trails or just taking a casual hike, the right boots provide the comfort and support you need. In this step-by-step guide, we’ll walk you through the essential factors to consider, from your foot type and hiking terrain to the weather conditions you’ll encounter.

1. Understand Your Foot Type

Knowing your foot type is crucial for finding a comfortable fit.

Flat Feet: If you have flat feet, look for boots with good arch support and a sturdy midsole.

High Arches: For high arches, cushioning is key. Choose boots with a soft, flexible midsole.

Wide Feet: Opt for brands that offer wide sizes to avoid discomfort and blisters.

Narrow Feet: Look for boots with a snug fit or adjustable lacing systems to secure your feet.

2. Determine the Terrain You’ll Be Hiking

Different terrains require different types of support and durability.

Trail Hiking: For well-maintained trails, lightweight hiking shoes or low-cut boots with moderate support are sufficient.

Mountain Hiking: Rough, rocky trails demand mid- to high-cut boots with sturdy soles and excellent ankle support.

Backpacking: For multi-day trips with heavy packs, choose high-cut boots with robust construction and substantial support.

Wet and Muddy Terrain: Waterproof boots with good traction are essential to keep your feet dry and stable.

3. Consider the Typical Weather Conditions

Weather conditions can greatly affect your hiking experience.

Hot and Dry Climates: Breathable boots with good ventilation, like those with mesh panels, help keep your feet cool.

Cold and Wet Climates: Insulated and waterproof boots are a must to keep your feet warm and dry.

Variable Conditions: Boots with a balance of breathability and waterproofing, such as those with a Gore-Tex membrane, are versatile for changing weather.

4. Check the Fit and Comfort

A proper fit ensures comfort and prevents injuries.

Try on Boots with Hiking Socks: Wear the socks you plan to hike in to get an accurate fit.

Test Different Brands and Sizes: Each brand fits differently, so try multiple options.

Ensure Enough Toe Room: Your toes should have enough room to wiggle, and there should be about a thumb’s width between your toes and the front of the boot.

Heel Lock: Your heel should stay in place without slipping to prevent blisters.

5. Evaluate Key Features

This is where the features we discussed come in! Look for hiking boots with:

Support and Cushioning: EVA or PU midsoles provide cushioning and support, reducing fatigue on long hikes.

Traction: Outsoles with deep lugs offer better grip on various surfaces.

Ankle Support: High-cut boots provide more support and protection for your ankles.

Breathability and Waterproofing: Choose boots with materials that match your typical hiking conditions, such as Gore-Tex for waterproofing or mesh for breathability.

Full-Grain Leather vs. Synthetic/Leather Boots

Most hiking boots are made of one of two materials: full-grain leather or synthetic/leather. Full-grain leather hiking boots are renowned for their durability and robustness. Made from the top layer of the hide, full-grain leather retains the natural grain, making it incredibly tough and resistant to abrasion. These boots are ideal for challenging terrains and long-distance hikes where you need maximum protection and support. Full-grain leather is also naturally water-resistant, and with proper care and conditioning, it can become even more waterproof. However, these boots require a significant break-in period and can be heavier than their synthetic counterparts, which might not be suitable for hikers looking for lighter footwear.

Synthetic/leather hiking boots offer a blend of synthetic materials and leather, providing a good balance of durability, flexibility, and weight. Synthetic materials, like nylon and polyester, are lightweight and quick-drying, making them ideal for wet conditions and humid climates. They often require less break-in time and can be more breathable than full-grain leather boots, enhancing comfort on longer hikes. However, synthetic materials might not be as durable or supportive as full-grain leather, and they may wear out faster over time. Despite this, the combination of synthetic and leather can offer a versatile and comfortable option for hikers seeking a balance between weight, durability, and flexibility.

Boots for Different Hiking Terrains

A major factor in choosing the right hiking boots is the type of hiking you plan to do and the terrain you’ll encounter. Here’s a guide to help you match the perfect boots to your hiking adventures:

Best For: Day hikes on well-maintained trails and light terrains.

Terrain: Gentle paths, forest trails, rolling hills.

Features: Lightweight, flexible, low to mid-cut design, moderate cushioning.

Ideal For: Hikers looking for comfort and agility on short hikes without heavy loads. These boots provide enough support and cushioning for easy to moderate trails, making them perfect for casual day hikes.

Best For: Longer day hikes, weekend trips and mixed terrain.

Terrain: Rocky paths, uneven terrain, moderate slopes.

Features: Mid to high-cut design, enhanced ankle support, durable materials, good traction.

Ideal For: Hikers who need more support and durability for longer trips and slightly rougher terrain. These boots strike a balance between weight and support, making them versatile for various hiking conditions.

Best For: Multi-day hikes with heavy packs and rough terrain.

Terrain: Steep inclines, rocky trails, muddy paths.

Features: High-cut design, superior ankle support, robust construction, advanced traction, extra cushioning.

Ideal For: Serious hikers and backpackers who require maximum support and durability for carrying heavy loads over long distances. These boots provide the stability and protection needed for demanding hikes.

Best For: High-altitude climbing and technical mountaineering.

Terrain: Snow, ice, rocky slopes, glacial paths.

Features: Extremely durable materials, insulated, stiff soles for crampon compatibility, high-cut design.

Ideal For: Climbers and mountaineers tackling extreme conditions and technical routes. These boots offer the necessary protection, warmth and support for high-altitude adventures.

Best For: Fast-paced hiking and running on trails.

Terrain: Maintained trails, mixed terrain, light to moderate paths.

Features: Very lightweight, flexible, low-cut design, breathable materials.

Ideal For: Trail runners and hikers who prefer speed and agility over heavy-duty support. These shoes are perfect for those who enjoy light, fast-paced hikes and runs on well-maintained trails.

Best For: Technical approaches and light climbing.

Terrain: Rocky scrambles, steep trails, climbing routes.

Features: Sticky rubber soles for grip, low to mid-cut design, reinforced toes.

Ideal For: Climbers and technical hikers who need reliable grip and precision for rocky approaches and light climbing. These shoes combine the features of hiking boots and climbing shoes for versatile performance.

Comparing Hiking Boots

Choosing the right hiking boots can be a daunting task with so many options available. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve compared some of the top hiking boots on the market. In this section, we’ll break down their comfort, durability, and key features, so you can find the perfect pair that meets your specific needs and enhances your hiking experience.

Caring for Your Hiking Boots

Your hiking boots are your trusty companions on every adventure, and keeping them in top shape is key to many happy trails ahead. In this section, we’ll share some practical maintenance and care tips to ensure your boots stay comfortable, durable, and ready for action.

Common Hiking Boot Issues and Solutions

Even the best hiking boots can sometimes give you trouble. Here’s a look at some common boot-related issues, along with tips and solutions to keep your feet happy and your hikes enjoyable.

Waterproofing Problems

Issue: Your boots aren’t keeping your feet dry, even though they’re supposed to be waterproof.

Solutions:

Reapply Waterproofing Treatment: Over time, the waterproof coating on your boots can wear off. Use a waterproofing spray or wax specifically designed for your boot material. Make sure to clean your boots thoroughly before applying the treatment. Inspect for Damage: Check for any holes, cracks, or worn-out seams that could be letting water in. Small holes can be patched with a boot repair kit, and worn seams can sometimes be reinforced with seam sealer. Dry Your Boots Properly: After getting wet, dry your boots slowly and naturally. Avoid direct heat sources like radiators or campfires, which can damage the materials. Instead, stuff them with newspaper to absorb moisture and leave them in a well-ventilated area.

Blisters

Issue: Blisters form due to friction between your foot and the boot, often on longer hikes or with new boots.

Solutions:

Proper Fit: Ensure your boots fit properly. Your boots should be snug but not tight, with enough room to wiggle your toes. If your boots are too loose, your feet will slide around and cause friction. Break in Your Boots: Don’t hit the trail with brand-new boots. Wear them around the house and then on short walks to gradually break them in. This helps soften the materials and mold the boots to the shape of your feet. Wear the Right Socks: Choose moisture-wicking socks made of wool or synthetic materials to keep your feet dry and reduce friction. Avoid cotton socks, which retain moisture and increase the risk of blisters. Use Blister Prevention Products: Apply blister prevention tape or moleskin to areas prone to rubbing. You can also use anti-blister balms or powders to reduce friction. Adjust Lacing: If certain areas of your foot are prone to blisters, try different lacing techniques to alleviate pressure points. Looser lacing at the top of your boot can also help reduce pressure and friction.

Odor and Hygiene

Issue: Your boots start to smell bad after a few hikes.

Solutions:

Regular Cleaning: Clean your boots regularly by removing the insoles and laces and scrubbing the interior and exterior with mild soap and water. Allow them to dry completely before the next use. Use Foot Powder: Sprinkle foot powder or baking soda inside your boots to absorb moisture and neutralize odors. Proper Drying: Always let your boots dry out completely after each hike to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria and fungi. Removing the insoles and airing out your boots can help speed up the drying process.

Sole Wear and Tear

Issue: The soles of your boots wear out faster than the rest of the boot, affecting traction and support.

Solutions:

Inspect Regularly: After each hike, check the soles of your boots for signs of wear and tear. Look for thinning tread or separation between the sole and the boot. Rotate Boots: If you hike frequently, consider rotating between two pairs of boots to reduce wear and tear on any single pair.

Hiking Boot Maintenance Tips

Keeping your hiking boots in top condition ensures they last longer and perform better on the trail. Here are some essential maintenance tips to keep your boots trail-ready:

1. Regular Cleaning

After Each Hike: Remove dirt and mud from your boots after every hike. Use a soft brush or cloth to wipe away debris. Pay special attention to the soles and seams. An outdoor boot cleaner for the bottom and sides of your boots can help remove unwanted dirt and mud.

Deep Cleaning: Periodically, give your boots a thorough cleaning. Remove the insoles and laces, then use mild soap and water to scrub the exterior. For stubborn stains, use a boot cleaner designed for your boot material.

Dry Properly: Always let your boots dry naturally. Stuff them with newspaper to absorb moisture and maintain shape. Avoid direct heat sources like radiators or campfires, as they can damage the materials.

2. Waterproofing

Reapply Treatments: Over time, your boots’ waterproof coating can wear off. Regularly reapply a waterproofing spray, wax, or cream suitable for your boot material. Clean your boots thoroughly before applying the treatment.

Check for Leaks: Inspect your boots for any holes, cracks, or worn-out seams that could let water in. Repair small holes with a boot repair kit and reinforce worn seams with seam sealer.

3. Conditioning Leather Boots

Leather Care: Use a leather conditioner to keep full-grain leather boots supple and prevent cracking. Apply the conditioner after cleaning and before reapplying waterproofing treatments.

Avoid Over Conditioning: Too much conditioner can make leather too soft and reduce its durability. Use sparingly and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.

4. Storing Your Boots

Cool, Dry Place: Store your boots in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Avoid damp areas that can promote mold and mildew growth. Storage bags for hiking boots can be helpful.

Maintain Shape: Keep your boots upright or use boot trees to maintain their shape. Avoid stacking heavy objects on top of them.

5. Inspect and Repair

Regular Inspections: Check your boots regularly for signs of wear and tear, such as thinning soles, loose stitching or damaged eyelets.

Timely Repairs: Address minor issues promptly to prevent them from becoming major problems. Use boot repair kits for small repairs, or take them to a professional cobbler for more significant fixes.

Alternative Hiking Footwear

While traditional hiking boots are a popular choice, they’re not the only option for hitting the trails. Let’s explore alternative hiking footwear that can offer unique benefits for different types of hikes and personal preferences.

Hiking Shoes and Trail Running Shoes

Hiking shoes provide a balance between support and flexibility, making them ideal for day hikes and hikes on well-maintained trails. They are typically lighter than boots, which can reduce fatigue on longer hikes, and many feature breathable materials to enhance comfort. The quick-dry capabilities ensure your feet stay dry, even after crossing streams or hiking in wet conditions. Hiking shoes are perfect for those who want the durability and protection of a boot but with more agility and comfort.

Trail running shoes, on the other hand, are designed for speed and efficiency on the trail. They are incredibly lightweight and flexible, allowing for natural foot movement and quick adjustments on uneven terrain. Trail runners often have superior breathability and quick-dry properties, making them suitable for hot and humid conditions or activities that involve frequent water crossings. While they offer less ankle support compared to traditional boots, their enhanced traction and cushioning provide excellent grip and comfort on varied terrain. Trail running shoes are ideal for those who prioritize pace and flexibility, whether on short, fast hikes or long-distance trail runs.

High-End Sports Sandals

High-end sports sandals are an excellent choice for hikers looking for breathable and lightweight footwear. These sandals offer remarkable flexibility, allowing for natural foot movement and comfort on easy-to-moderate trails. Despite their open design, many high-end sports sandals provide excellent support and cushioning, with durable soles that offer good traction on various surfaces. They are ideal for warm weather hikes, river crossings, and those who prefer a more minimalist and breathable option without sacrificing support and durability.

Conclusion: Choosing the Right Boot

Choosing the right hiking footwear is essential for a comfortable and enjoyable trek, whether you’re scaling rocky mountains, exploring forest trails or just taking a leisurely walk in the great outdoors. From sturdy hiking boots and agile trail runners to versatile sports sandals, there’s a perfect fit for every type of hike and hiker. Remember to consider your specific needs, the terrain and weather conditions when making your choice. Take good care of your footwear, and it will take good care of you on the trail. Now, lace up, hit the trail and enjoy the adventure!

Endnote: This content was produced in conjunction with Deseret News partners.