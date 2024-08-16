There’s nothing quite like escaping into the great outdoors with your family, but the key to a successful adventure is all in the prep work. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or it’s your first time under the stars, having a solid checklist of what to bring camping can make sure you’re fully prepared for anything Mother Nature throws your way. So, before you pack the car and hit the road, make sure you’ve got the right camping food and everything else you need to keep the whole family happy, safe and ready for fun.

Camping Essentials for Families

When it comes to camping with the family, there are a few must-have items that can make or break your trip. Let’s dive into the gear you absolutely don’t want to leave behind.

Tent and Sleeping Essentials

Getting a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors starts with the right gear. After all, a well-rested family is a happy family! Here is a list of essential items to help you create an optimal sleeping environment that feels just like home, even in the wild:

Tent Rug: Lay this down inside your tent for added warmth and comfort; it keeps the cold, damp ground at bay and adds a cozy layer underfoot.

Darkened Bedroom Tent: Perfect for maintaining bedtime routines, especially for little ones who might need extra help drifting off as the sun sets.

Charger Bank: Keep your devices charged and ready, whether it’s for bedtime stories with an e-reader or capturing those early morning moments on your phone.

Inflatable Mattresses or Sleeping Pads: Elevate your camping sleep game with inflatable mattresses or sleeping pads that provide cushion and insulation from the ground.

All-Season Sleeping Bags: Make sure everyone stays warm with sleeping bags suited to various weather conditions, ensuring a cozy night’s sleep no matter the temperature.

Camping Pillows: Lightweight and compact, these pillows are designed for outdoor comfort, giving you the right support without taking up too much space in your gear.

Storage Solutions

With the right campsite storage solutions, you’ll spend less time searching for things and more time enjoying your surroundings. Here are some essential items to keep your campsite tidy and efficient:

Camping Cupboard: A portable cupboard gives you a dedicated space to neatly store food, utensils and even toys, making meal prep and playtime a breeze. Plus, many of these items have tabletops.

Car Trunk Organizer: Perfect for keeping small items like tools, first aid kits and snacks within easy reach, this organizer helps you maximize space in your car and keeps everything in order.

Storage Bins and Containers: Store non-perishable foods, clothing and other essentials in stackable bins or containers, which will keep them protected from the elements and easy to locate.

Hanging Cookware Storage: A convenient solution for keeping pots, pans and cooking utensils off the ground and within easy reach, making camp cooking more organized and efficient.

Storage Tent: This small, dedicated tent with built-in shelves is perfect for storing gear, clothing and other essentials, keeping your main tent clutter-free and your belongings easily accessible.

Footwear

Whether you’re hiking through rocky trails, lounging around the campsite or wading through a nearby stream, the right shoes will keep your feet comfortable and protected. Here’s a breakdown of the different types of footwear you should consider bringing to be prepared for all terrains:

Hiking Boots or Trail Shoes: Hiking boots offer excellent ankle support, a sturdy sole with great grip and are perfect for longer treks on rougher terrain. Trail shoes, on the other hand, are lighter and more flexible, making them ideal for shorter hikes or moderate trails in warmer weather.

Slip-On Shoes: After a long day of exploring, you’ll want something comfortable to slip your feet into at the campsite. Slip-on shoes are perfect for lounging around and giving your feet a break. They’re also easy to put on and take off, which is especially convenient for those late-night trips to the restroom.

Water Shoes: If your camping spot includes access to lakes, rivers or streams, water shoes are a must. These are designed to dry quickly and offer a good grip on wet, slippery surfaces.

Sandals: Outdoor sandals are great for casual walks, hanging around the campsite or even doubling as water shoes in some cases. Look for sandals with good arch support and secure straps to keep your feet comfortable and stable.

Indoor and Outdoor Activities

When you’re out camping, there’s plenty of fun to be had, whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or enjoying some downtime at the campsite. Having a mix of indoor and outdoor activities planned can keep everyone entertained, no matter the weather or time of day. We’ve put together some options the whole family can enjoy.

Outdoor Activities

Frisbee: A classic and easy-to-pack activity that’s perfect for a wide-open space at your campsite.

Scavenger Hunt Kit: Purchase a premade scavenger hunt kit or create your own with a list of items to find around the campsite. This activity is perfect for getting the whole family involved in exploring the surroundings.

Outdoor Games Set: Invest in an outdoor games set that includes favorites like cornhole, ladder toss or bocce. These games are great for friendly competition and can be enjoyed by campers of all ages.

Kite: Flying a kite is a fun and peaceful way to spend some time outdoors, especially on a breezy day.

Binoculars: Bring along a pair of binoculars to get a closer look at the wildlife around your campsite. Birdwatching can be a fascinating and educational activity, especially if you have a guidebook to help identify the different species you spot.

Indoor Activities

Board Games and Card Games: When the weather isn’t cooperating, or you need a break from the sun, board games and card games are perfect for some indoor fun.

Reading: Bring along some books or e-readers for a quiet and relaxing way to pass the time.

Crafts: Get creative with some simple crafts that can be done indoors. Bring supplies for making friendship bracelets, drawing or even painting rocks found around the campsite.

Coloring Books: Bring along some coloring books and crayons or colored pencils for a calming and creative activity. It’s a great way for both kids and adults to unwind

Puzzles: Pack a couple of portable puzzles to relax and keep the mind engaged.

Meal Prep and Cooking Tips

With the right approach, you can whip up delicious, hearty meals that satisfy the whole family, even in the great outdoors. This section is packed with tips and tricks to help you plan, prep and cook meals efficiently at your campsite, ensuring that everyone stays well-fed and happy throughout your camping adventure.

Meal Prep Tips for the Campsite

When it comes to meal prep for camping, a little planning goes a long way. With the right strategies, you can save time, minimize mess and enjoy tasty meals without the stress. Here are some tips to make your camping meal prep as smooth as possible:

Plan Your Menu Ahead of Time: Before you head out, create a detailed meal plan for each day of your trip. Choose recipes that are easy to prepare and cook over a campfire or portable stove. Think about the cooking equipment you’ll have available and plan accordingly.

Prep Ingredients at Home: Do as much chopping, marinating and portioning as possible before you leave. Store prepped ingredients in labeled, resealable bags or containers. This way, when it’s time to cook, you can just grab what you need and get started.

Use One-Pot or Foil Packet Meals: These are camping favorites for a reason—they’re easy to cook, require minimal cleanup and can be customized to suit everyone’s tastes. Think chili, stews or veggie and protein foil packets that can be cooked directly over the fire.

Pack Multi-Use Ingredients: Choose ingredients that can be used in multiple meals to save space and reduce waste. For example, tortillas can be used for breakfast wraps, lunch quesadillas and or a base for campfire pizzas.

Invest in Quality Storage Containers: Store your prepped ingredients and leftovers in durable, airtight containers. They’ll keep your food fresh and protect it from pests. Stackable containers can also help save space in your cooler or food bin.

Bring Along a Spice Kit: A small spice kit can elevate your meals from basic to flavorful. Pack a selection of your favorite spices and herbs in small containers to save space.

Don’t Forget the Snacks: Keep easy, grab-and-go snacks like trail mix, granola bars and dried fruit on hand for quick energy between meals. These can also serve as backups in case meal prep takes longer than expected.

Pre-Make Breakfasts: Consider preparing breakfasts like overnight oats, muffins or breakfast burritos at home. This way, you’ll have a quick and easy meal ready to go in the morning without needing to start a fire or stove right away.

How to Set Up a Comfortable Camp Kitchen

Setting up a camp kitchen is one of the first things you’ll want to do when you arrive at your campsite, and it can really make your outdoor cooking experience a lot easier and more enjoyable. With a little planning and the right setup, you can create a cozy, functional space where you can whip up meals, stay organized and keep everything clean. Here’s how to get your camp kitchen ready for action so you can focus on enjoying your time outdoors.

Choose the Right Location: Find a flat, stable area to set up your camp kitchen, ideally a short distance from your sleeping area but close enough for convenience. Make sure it’s away from the fire pit to avoid any accidents and upwind to minimize exposure to smoke while cooking.

Set Up a Sturdy Table: If your campsite doesn’t come with a picnic table, bring a portable camping table or camping kitchen. This will serve as your main workspace for preparing meals, organizing ingredients and holding cooking equipment.

Create a Cooking Station: Designate a specific area for your stove or portable grill. Make sure it’s on a flat, non-flammable surface and away from any overhanging branches. Keep fuel and lighters close by but stored safely away from the heat.

Set Up a Cleaning Station: Create a dedicated area for washing dishes and utensils. Bring along two collapsible bins—one for washing and one for rinsing. Use biodegradable soap and sponges. Dispose of gray water away from any water sources and follow Leave No Trace principles.

Use a Cooler and Food Storage System: Keep your perishable items fresh by storing them in a high-quality cooler. Use ice packs and open the cooler as infrequently as possible to keep everything chilled. Store dry goods in airtight containers or a hanging food bag to protect them from animals.

Practical Camping Gear Usage

Using your camping gear the right way can make a huge difference in how smoothly your trip goes. In this section, we’ll walk you through some essential tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your gear.

How to Use Your Camping Gear

Setting up your tent and using your camping stove or grill properly are essential skills for a successful camping trip. Whether you’re setting up camp for the night or cooking a meal under the stars, a few simple tips can help make your trip simpler.

Tips for Setting Up and Securing Tents

Choose the Right Spot: Look for a flat, even area to set up your tent, preferably on high ground to avoid potential flooding. Clear away any rocks, sticks or debris that could make your sleeping area uncomfortable.

Face the Entrance Downwind: Position your tent so that the entrance faces away from the prevailing wind. This will help keep out dust and debris and make getting in and out of the tent more comfortable.

Secure the Tent Properly: Once your tent is pitched, make sure it’s securely staked down. Use all the tent stakes provided and angle them at about 45 degrees toward the tent for maximum hold. If you’re camping in windy conditions, consider using extra guy lines and anchors to reinforce the tent.

Use a Groundsheet or Footprint: Place a groundsheet or footprint under your tent to protect the bottom from sharp objects and moisture. Make sure it’s slightly smaller than the tent floor to prevent water from collecting underneath.

Tension the Rainfly: Ensure your rainfly is taut and properly secured to keep rain out. A well-tensioned rainfly also helps improve ventilation, reducing condensation inside the tent.

Tips for Using Camping Stoves and Grills

Set Up on a Stable Surface: Place your camping stove or grill on a flat, stable surface, away from any flammable materials like dry leaves or overhanging branches. This will help prevent accidental tipping or fire hazards.

Check for Leaks: Before using a gas stove, check all connections and hoses for leaks. Apply a mixture of soap and water to the connections and look for bubbles. If you see any, tighten the connections or replace damaged parts.

Use a Windshield: Cooking outdoors can be challenging in windy conditions, so consider using a windshield around your stove to protect the flame and improve cooking efficiency. Many camping stoves come with built-in windshields, but you can also make your own using aluminum foil or another heat-resistant material.

Keep a Safe Distance: Always cook a safe distance away from your tent and other flammable items. This reduces the risk of fires and helps keep your cooking area well-ventilated.

Don’t Leave Cooking Unattended: It might be tempting to walk away while your food is cooking, but it’s important to stay close by to monitor the stove or grill. This helps prevent accidents and ensures your meal doesn’t burn.

Clean Your Equipment: After each use, clean your stove or grill to remove food residue and grease. This not only keeps your gear in good working order but also reduces the risk of attracting wildlife to your campsite.

DIY Camping Hacks

Camping doesn’t have to be expensive to be enjoyable. With a bit of creativity and some DIY know-how, you can make your trip more comfortable, organized and fun without breaking the bank. Here are some cost-effective camping hacks that will help you make the most of your outdoor adventure while sticking to your budget:

Make Your Own Fire Starters: Skip the store-bought fire starters and make your own using materials you probably already have at home. Dryer lint stuffed into empty toilet paper rolls or cotton balls soaked in petroleum jelly works great and is easy to pack.

Repurpose Old Items for Camping: Before buying new gear, see if you can repurpose items you already have. For example, use old plastic containers for organizing small items like matches, batteries and first aid supplies. An old tarp can be repurposed as a groundsheet or makeshift shelter.

Create a DIY Lantern: Attach a headlamp to a gallon jug of water to create a soft, ambient light for your campsite. The water diffuses the light, turning your headlamp into a lantern that’s perfect for reading or playing games at night.

Use Pool Noodles for Tent Stakes: Cut up pool noodles and slide them over your tent stakes to make them more visible and safer. This simple hack helps prevent tripping over stakes, especially in low light.

DIY Cooler Dividers: Keep your cooler organized by using old cardboard or plastic containers as dividers. Separate drinks, snacks and perishables for easy access and better organization. Plus, it helps keep the cooler lid closed longer, preserving ice.

Pack Duct Tape: Bring along a roll of duct tape—it’s a camper’s best friend. Use it to repair tents, patch up holes in gear or even create makeshift bandages in a pinch. Wrap a few feet around a water bottle or trekking pole to save space.

Use Frozen Water Bottles: Instead of buying ice packs, freeze water bottles and use them in your cooler. They’ll keep your food cold, and once they melt, you’ll have extra drinking water on hand.

Create a Portable Handwashing Station: Make a simple handwashing station by filling a large jug with a spout, adding a bar of soap in a mesh bag, and attaching a small towel. Hang it near your kitchen area for easy access and better hygiene.

Packing Tips for Family Camping

Packing for a family camping trip can feel like a big task, but with a little planning, you can ensure you have everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable adventure. From the basics to the little extras that make the experience special, knowing what to pack is key to keeping everyone comfortable and happy. In this section, we’ll offer some practical advice on what to bring along to make sure your family is fully prepared for a memorable camping trip.

Clothing Recommendations

Weather in the great outdoors can be unpredictable, so packing the right clothing will help everyone stay comfortable, no matter what nature throws your way. Here’s a guide to the clothing essentials you should bring along to ensure your family is prepared for any conditions:

Moisture-Wicking Base Layers: Pack a set of moisture-wicking tops and bottoms for each person to wear under their clothes. These will help keep everyone dry and comfortable during hikes or other activities.

Insulating Mid-Layers: Bring fleece jackets, wool sweaters or hoodies for warmth during cooler mornings and evenings. These can easily be layered over base layers for added insulation.

Waterproof Jacket: A lightweight, waterproof jacket is a must-have for everyone. Look for ones that are packable and can be stowed away when not needed, but quickly accessed in case of rain.

Quick-Dry Pants and Shorts: Pack a couple of pairs of quick-dry pants or shorts for each person. These are great for outdoor activities and dry quickly if they get wet.

Sturdy Hiking Boots or Trail Shoes: Make sure to pack sturdy hiking boots or trail shoes for everyone. These should be comfortable, provide good support and be broken in before the trip to avoid blisters.

Comfortable Camp Shoes: Include a pair of comfortable slip-on shoes, like sandals or lightweight sneakers, for lounging around the campsite after a day of hiking.

Extra Socks and Underwear: Pack plenty of extra socks and underwear. Opt for moisture-wicking and quick-drying materials to keep feet and other areas dry and comfortable.

Sun Protection Gear: To shield everyone from the sun, remember to pack wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and long-sleeve shirts made from UV-protective fabrics.

Warm Sleepwear: Bring warm pajamas or thermal sleepwear for each person, as nights can get chilly, even during the summer. Fleece pants and tops are great options.

Swimwear: If your camping trip involves swimming or water activities, pack swimsuits for everyone, along with quick-dry towels and water shoes.

Gloves and Beanies: Even in warmer seasons, pack a pair of gloves and a beanie for each person. These small items can make a big difference in keeping warm during cold mornings or nights.

Backup Clothing: Always include a full extra set of clothing for each person in case of unexpected weather changes, spills or accidents. This should include a top, bottom, underwear and socks.

Additional Tips and Essentials For Your Camping Trip Checklist

These items might not be the first things you think of, but they can really come in handy when you’re out in the wild. Here are some additional tips and essentials to consider packing to ensure your trip goes off without a hitch:

Water Container and Antiseptic Wipes: Always have a large water container for drinking, cooking and cleaning. Pair it with antiseptic wipes for quick hygiene needs, such as cleaning hands before meals or tending to minor cuts and scrapes.

Portable Toilet and Bin Bags: A portable toilet can be a lifesaver, especially at campsites without facilities. It offers added comfort and privacy, particularly for families with young children. Make sure to bring along heavy-duty bin bags to line the toilet and safely dispose of waste.

Multi-Tool or Pocket Knife: A good multi-tool or pocket knife can be invaluable for a variety of tasks, from cutting rope to preparing food. Choose one with features like a knife, scissors, screwdriver and can opener to cover all your bases.

First Aid Kit: It’s crucial to have a well-stocked first aid kit with items like bandages, gauze, antiseptic cream, pain relievers, tweezers and any necessary prescription medications. This ensures you’re prepared for minor injuries or health issues that may arise.

Extra Lighting: While you may have packed a lantern or headlamp, consider bringing additional lighting options like string lights for your primary lights. This can be helpful for illuminating your campsite or creating a cozy atmosphere after dark.

Firestarter Kit: Even if you’re experienced at building campfires, a dedicated firestarter kit can be a great backup. Pack waterproof matches, lighters and fire-starting materials like tinder or a magnesium fire starter to ensure you can get a fire going quickly, even in damp conditions.

Repair Kit: Bring along a small repair kit that includes items like duct tape, sewing needles and thread. This can be a lifesaver for mending torn clothing, patching up gear or fixing a broken tent pole.

As you pack up and get ready for your family camping adventure, remember that preparation and a positive mindset are key to a great trip. With the right gear, a bit of planning and these tips in your back pocket, you’re well on your way to creating lasting memories in the great outdoors. So, double-check your checklist, pack up the essentials and get ready to enjoy the simple pleasures of camping with your family. Happy camping!

Endnote: This content was produced in conjunction with Deseret News partners. Products linked in this article are independently chosen and not sponsored. We try to update links when possible, but note that deals and prices can change at the discretion of the retailer.