Disclaimer: The Deseret News may earn a small commission when you buy through links on this page.

Ever feel like your everyday stroll could use a little more adventure? Welcome to the world of geocaching—a modern-day treasure hunt that’s as exciting as it sounds. This beginner’s guide on how to start geocaching will walk you through everything you need to know, from important terminology to the thrill of discovering hidden treasures right around the corner. So grab your smartphone, lace up your shoes and let’s dive in!

What is Geocaching?

Geocaching is a real-world scavenger hunt where participants use GPS coordinates to find hidden containers, called caches, that other players have tucked away in various locations. These caches can be as small as a film canister or as large as a box and often contain a logbook to sign, along with small trinkets or treasures for trading.

This hobby has become popular with people of all ages because it combines technology with outdoor adventure in a way that’s easy to pick up and endlessly rewarding. It doesn’t matter if you’re geocaching solo or with a group of family or friends—this activity offers a sense of discovery and accomplishment that’s hard to beat. It’s also a great way to stay active, enjoy nature and connect with a global community of fellow adventurers, making it a perfect blend of fun and fitness.

The Appeal of Geocaching

The appeal of geocaching lies in its unique mix of adventure, discovery and outdoor fun, all while giving you the opportunity to explore new areas from a different perspective. It’s like turning every walk or hike into a treasure hunt where you never know what you might find or where the journey will take you. The thrill of the search, the joy of finding a hidden cache and the connection to a global community all come together to create an experience that’s both exciting and fulfilling.

Understanding Geocaching Terminology

Geocaching comes with some unique terminology that can be confusing for beginners. Learning these terms will make your experience smoother and help you connect with the geocaching community. Whether you’re decoding a cache description or logging your find, knowing the lingo is key to fully enjoying the hunt. Here’s a quick glossary to get you started:

Cache: A hidden container that geocachers search for, typically holding a logbook and sometimes small items for trade.

Logbook: A small notebook or piece of paper inside a cache where you sign your name and the date to record your find.

GPS (Global Positioning System): The technology used to determine your exact location and guide you to the cache’s coordinates.

Coordinates: The latitude and longitude that pinpoint the exact location of a cache.

Trackable: An item with a unique code that you can track online as it moves from cache to cache.

Muggle: A non-geocacher; the term is borrowed from “Harry Potter” and refers to people who are unaware of the game.

Muggle Zone: An area where there are many non-geocachers (muggles) around, making it more challenging to retrieve or hide a cache discreetly.

DNF (Did Not Find): A log entry made when you searched for a cache but couldn’t find it.

FTF (First to Find): The first person to find a new cache after it’s been hidden.

SWAG: Small, tradeable items left in a cache. It stands for “Stuff We All Get.”

Waypoint: Additional coordinates provided to help find the cache, often leading to a clue or another stage in a multi-cache.

Geocoin: A special type of trackable item, often minted like a coin, that geocachers move from cache to cache.

Spoiler: Information that gives away the location of a cache, making the hunt less challenging.

CITO (Cache In, Trash Out): An environmental initiative in the geocaching community that encourages geocachers to pick up litter and improve the environment while out searching for caches.

Geocache Listing: The online page where the cache details are posted, including the coordinates, description, hints and other relevant information.

BYOP (Bring Your Own Pen/Pencil): A reminder on some cache listings indicating that you’ll need to bring your own writing tool to sign the logbook, as the cache may not contain one.

Types of Geocaches

Before you head out on your geocaching adventure, it’s helpful to know that not all caches are created equal. In this section, we’ll break down the different types of caches so you can choose the ones that match your interests and skill level.

Cache Sizes

Knowing what to expect when it comes to cache sizes can make your search much easier. Caches come in a range of sizes, and each size offers a different experience.

Nano: These are the smallest caches you’ll find, often no bigger than a pencil eraser. They typically contain just a tiny log sheet, so don’t expect to find room for trade items. Nanos are often hidden in urban areas or spots where a larger container wouldn’t go unnoticed.

Micro: Slightly bigger than Nanos, micro caches are usually about the size of a film canister or a small pill bottle. Like Nanos, they usually only have room for a log sheet, so bring your own pen to sign in.

Small: Small caches are about the size of a sandwich container or a small Tupperware box. They often contain a logbook and a few small items for trading. These are great for beginners because they’re easier to spot than micros or Nanos but still offer a bit of a challenge.

Regular: This is the size most people picture when they think of a geocache. Regular caches are about the size of a shoebox. They typically hold a logbook, trade items and sometimes even trackables. You’ll find these in more spacious hiding spots like parks or wooded areas.

Large: The biggest of the bunch, large caches are big enough to hold more substantial items like toys, books or even themed swag. They’re less common and often hidden in more remote or secluded areas.

Types of Caches

When you start geocaching, you’ll quickly discover that there’s more than one type of cache to find. Each type offers a different kind of adventure, so knowing the differences can help you choose the ones that fit your style.

Traditional Cache: This is the most straightforward type of cache. You get the coordinates, and you go directly to the location to find the container. It’s a great starting point for beginners because it’s simple and doesn’t involve extra steps.

Mystery/Puzzle Cache: If you enjoy solving riddles or challenges, this type of cache is for you. To find a Mystery or Puzzle Cache, you’ll need to crack a code, answer questions or complete a task to reveal the final coordinates. It’s a bit more complex but super rewarding when you finally solve it.

Multi-Cache: Multi-caches involve multiple stages. The first stage gives you clues or coordinates to the next location, and you keep going until you reach the final cache. It’s like a mini-adventure with multiple stops along the way.

EarthCache: This type of cache is about learning rather than finding a physical container. An EarthCache brings you to a unique geological site where you’ll answer questions about the location’s natural features. It’s perfect for those who love to explore and learn about the environment.

Letterbox Hybrid: A mix of traditional geocaching and letterboxing, this type of cache includes a logbook and often a stamp that you can use to mark your own letterboxing log. You might find it using coordinates or by following clues.

Virtual Cache: With a Virtual Cache, there’s no physical container to find. Instead, you visit a specific location and usually have to answer a question or take a photo to prove you were there. It’s all about the experience and discovery rather than the hunt for a hidden box.

Cache Attributes

When you’re out geocaching, it’s important to pay attention to cache attributes that can give you a heads-up about what to expect. These attributes help you prepare for your adventure and make sure it’s a good fit for you.

Dangerous Wildlife: Some caches are placed in areas where you might encounter wildlife like snakes, bears or other animals. This attribute warns you to be cautious and aware of your surroundings. Research the area and bring any necessary precautions, like bear spray or knowing how to react if you encounter certain animals.

Pet-Friendly Locations: If you love bringing your dog along on your adventures, look for caches with this attribute. It indicates that the area is safe and accessible for pets, with trails or parks where your furry friend can join in the fun. Just remember to bring a leash and clean up after your pet to keep the area enjoyable for everyone.

Caches That Require Special Tools: Some caches are a bit more challenging and may require special tools to retrieve. This could be anything from a magnet or tweezers to a UV light or even climbing gear. The attribute will let you know ahead of time so you can come prepared with the right equipment to make the find.

Getting Started: The Basics of Geocaching

Now that you understand geocaching terminology and the types of caches, it’s time to gear up for your first adventure! Reference the lists and instructions below to help make your first outing (and all the ones after!) fun and successful.

Essential Equipment For Geocaching

Getting ready for a geocaching adventure means packing the right gear to make sure you’re prepared for whatever the hunt throws your way. Here’s a detailed list of items you’ll want to have on hand:

GPS Device or Smartphone: This is your most essential tool. It will help you navigate to the cache’s coordinates. Most people use a smartphone with a geocaching app, but a dedicated GPS device can be more reliable in areas with spotty service.

Pen or Pencil: Many caches have a logbook that you’ll need to sign to prove you found it, and not all caches include a writing tool. Bringing your own ensures you can log your findings without any issues.

Notebook: Handy for jotting down notes, clues or coordinates, especially if you’re working on a multi-cache or puzzle cache that requires you to keep track of information.

Swag: Small, tradeable items like toys, keychains or trinkets to leave in caches that have room for trading. The idea is to take something and leave something of equal or greater value.

Extra Batteries or Power Bank: If you’re using a GPS device or your smartphone, it’s wise to have extra batteries or a portable charger to keep your device powered up throughout the day.

Water and Snacks: Staying hydrated and energized is important, especially if you’re out geocaching for a few hours or more. Pack some water and snacks to keep you going.

Flashlight or Headlamp: Even if you’re not planning to cache at night, a flashlight can help you search in dark or hard-to-see spots.

First Aid Kit: A basic first aid kit with band-aids, antiseptic wipes and tweezers is a good idea, just in case you get a scrape or bug bite while on the trail.

Gloves: Sometimes caches are hidden in places where you don’t want to stick your bare hand, like under rocks or in tree hollows. A pair of gardening gloves can protect your hands during the search.

Bug Spray and Sunscreen: Protect yourself from bugs and the sun’s rays. Bug spray is especially important in wooded areas, and sunscreen is a must if you’ll be outdoors for extended periods.

Special Tools: Depending on the cache, you might need a magnet, tweezers, or even a UV light to retrieve or find it. Check the cache attributes before you go to see if any special tools are required.

Creating a Geocaching Account

Getting started with geocaching is easy, and the first step is creating an account on a popular geocaching website. Here’s a simple walkthrough to get you up and running in no time:

Visit Geocaching.com: Open your web browser and head over to Geocaching.com. This is the most popular geocaching site, and it’s where you’ll find a vast database of caches all over the world. Sign Up: On the homepage, you’ll see a “Sign Up” button in the top right corner. Click on it to begin creating your account. You’ll be asked to enter some basic information like your email address, a username and a password. Choose a username that you like, as this is how other geocachers will see you when you log finds or interact in the community. Choose a Membership Level: Geocaching.com offers both free and premium memberships. The free account gives you access to most caches and basic features, which is great for beginners. If you want additional perks like advanced search features or access to premium caches, opt for a premium membership. You can start with the free option and upgrade later if you decide you want more features. Confirm Your Email: After signing up, you’ll receive a confirmation email. Click the link in the email to verify your account. This step is important to ensure your account is activated and ready to go. Log In and Explore: Once your account is set up, log in to the site. You’ll be taken to your dashboard, where you can start exploring. You can search for caches near your location, view maps and read descriptions of caches you’d like to find. Personalize Your Profile: Take a few minutes to fill out your profile. You can add a profile picture, write a bio and set your home location. This helps other geocachers get to know you and makes your profile feel more personal. Download the App: For on-the-go caching, download the Geocaching app on your smartphone. Log in with your new account details, and you’ll be able to search for caches, navigate to them and log your finds right from your phone.

Finding Your First Geocache

Finding and logging your first geocache is an exciting moment, and with a little guidance, you’ll be a pro in no time. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Search for a Cache: Log into your Geocaching.com account or use the Geocaching app. Use the search feature to find caches near your current location. As a beginner, it’s a good idea to choose a cache with a low difficulty and terrain rating to make your first find easier. Read the Cache Details: Once you’ve selected a cache, click on it to view the details. Here, you’ll find the coordinates, a description, hints and logs from other geocachers. Pay attention to the size of the cache and the hint, as these can help you know what to look for when you’re searching. Navigate to the Cache: Use the GPS feature on your smartphone or a dedicated GPS device to navigate to the cache’s coordinates. The app or device will show you the direction and distance to the cache. As you get closer, slow down and start looking for potential hiding spots. Remember, caches can be hidden in plain sight or cleverly disguised. Search the Area: When you’re within a few feet of the coordinates, begin searching the area carefully. Look under rocks, in tree hollows or behind signs—caches can be hidden in all sorts of creative ways. If you’re having trouble, refer back to the hint or previous logs for extra clues. Find the Cache: Once you spot the cache, take a moment to celebrate your first find! Open the container, and inside, you’ll find a logbook and possibly some small trade items. Be gentle with the cache and its contents to keep everything in good condition for the next geocacher. Sign the Logbook: Take out the logbook and sign your geocaching username and the date. If the cache has trade items, feel free to take something as long as you leave something of equal or greater value in return. Log Your Find Online: After you’ve signed the logbook and returned the cache to its hiding spot, log your find on Geocaching.com or through the app. Write a brief note about your experience, mentioning anything interesting about the search or the location. This helps other geocachers and lets the cache owner know their cache is still in good shape.

Remember, it’s important to be discreet when searching for caches, especially if muggles are nearby. Always bring a pen in case the cache doesn’t have one and try to log your find quickly and quietly. If you notice that the cache is damaged or the logbook is full, mention it in your online log so the owner can fix it. Above all, respect the environment by leaving no trace and avoiding any disturbance to natural habitats. These simple practices will help you enjoy geocaching while keeping the experience fun and sustainable for everyone.

Community and Social Aspects

Geocaching isn’t just about finding hidden treasures; it’s also about connecting with a vibrant community of adventurers who share your love for the hunt. Let’s explore how geocaching brings people together, the different ways you can get involved and how the community makes every find even more rewarding.

Geocaching Community Engagement

One of the best parts about geocaching is the sense of community that comes with it. Geocachers are a friendly bunch, always eager to share tips, stories and even help you out with those trickier finds. There are plenty of ways to connect with others who share your passion for the hunt, including:

Online Forums and Social Media: Geocaching websites and apps typically have forums where you can ask questions, share experiences and learn from more seasoned geocachers. Social media groups on platforms like Facebook, Reddit and Instagram also offer spaces to connect, where you can find local groups, join discussions and even participate in geocaching challenges or photo contests.

Cache Logs and Notes: Every time you find a cache, logging your experience online isn’t just about tracking your progress—it’s a way to engage with the community. Reading and leaving notes on cache logs lets you share your adventures with others and see how they fared. Sometimes, you might even get a helpful tip or a bit of encouragement from a fellow geocacher.

Geocaching Groups and Clubs: Many areas have local geocaching clubs or groups where members organize group hunts, share tips and offer a sense of camaraderie. Joining one of these groups can enhance your geocaching experience and help you discover new caches and locations you might not have found on your own.

Geocaching Events and Gatherings

Geocaching events are a fantastic way to take your geocaching experience to the next level by connecting with other geocachers in person. These gatherings range from small meetups to larger, organized events that bring together enthusiasts of all skill levels. Attending a geocaching event not only gives you a chance to socialize but also to learn new tips, discover unique caches and even participate in special activities that you wouldn’t experience on a solo hunt. Some popular geocaching events are:

Meet and Greets: These are informal gatherings where local geocachers get together to swap stories, share tips and enjoy each other’s company. It’s a relaxed way to meet fellow geocachers in your area and maybe even pick up some insider knowledge on nearby caches.

Cache In Trash Out (CITO) Events: CITO events combine geocaching with environmental stewardship. Participants gather to clean up parks, trails or other natural areas while also hunting for caches. It’s a rewarding way to give back to the community and the environment while doing what you love.

Mega and Giga Events: These are large-scale gatherings that attract hundreds or even thousands of geocachers from all over. Mega events are especially exciting because they often feature a variety of activities, including workshops, vendor booths and special caches hidden just for the event. Giga events are even bigger, offering an incredible opportunity to connect with geocachers from around the world.

Flash Mobs: A flash mob event is a quick, spontaneous gathering of geocachers at a specific time and place. It’s a fun and quirky way to meet other geocachers, take a group photo and then disperse. These events are all about the thrill of the moment and the shared experience.

Themed Events: Some geocaching events are built around specific themes, like holidays, anniversaries or even particular types of caches. These events often include games, puzzles or challenges that align with the theme, making for a unique and memorable geocaching experience.

Useful Resources and Apps For Geocaching

To make the most of your geocaching adventures, having the right resources and apps at your fingertips is essential. Whether you’re a beginner looking for guidance or an experienced cacher aiming to up your game, these tools can help you navigate, log finds and discover new caches more efficiently.

Popular Geocaching Apps

Here are some of the most popular geocaching apps that can help you make the most of your adventures:

Geocaching® App: This is the official app from Geocaching.com and is a must-have for any geocacher. It offers access to millions of caches worldwide, complete with descriptions, hints and logs from other users. The app’s intuitive interface makes it easy to search for caches, navigate to them using your phone’s GPS and log your finds on the spot.

C:geo: This is a free, open-source app popular among Android users. It supports multiple geocaching platforms, including Geocaching.com, and offers offline caching, which is great for areas with poor cell service. It allows you to manage your cache lists, view detailed maps and even navigate using compass or turn-by-turn directions.

Cachly: Cachly is a powerful geocaching app designed for iOS users. It’s known for its user-friendly interface and robust features like offline maps, advanced search options and full integration with Geocaching.com. Cachly also allows you to view cache attributes, read and write logs and manage your finds efficiently. It’s a paid app, but its depth of features and ease of use make it a favorite among iPhone and iPad users.

Locus Map: Locus Map is an Android app that combines geocaching with advanced mapping capabilities. It’s ideal for geocachers who enjoy hiking or exploring remote areas, as it offers detailed offline maps, track recording and waypoint management. The app supports geocaching through integration with Geocaching.com and other platforms, making it a versatile tool for those who want more control over their geocaching experience.

Adventure Lab®: Adventure Lab® is an app from Geocaching HQ that focuses on location-based experiences rather than traditional caches. With Adventure Lab®, you can explore unique, interactive adventures created by geocachers around the world. These adventures often involve visiting multiple locations, solving puzzles and completing challenges. It’s a great way to discover new places and enjoy geocaching in a different format.

Online Resources For Geocaching

Here are some of the best online resources to help you navigate the world of geocaching:

Geocaching.com: As the official website for geocaching, Geocaching.com is the go-to resource for everything related to the hobby. It offers a vast database of caches worldwide, complete with descriptions, logs and hints. The site also provides educational content, including beginner guides, safety tips and advice on hiding your own caches.

Reddit (r/geocaching): The geocaching subreddit is an online community where geocachers from around the world share stories, tips and photos of their latest finds. It’s a great place to ask for advice, get recommendations on gear or just enjoy reading about other people’s adventures.

Groundspeak Forums: The Groundspeak Forums, hosted by the same company that runs Geocaching.com, offer a wealth of knowledge from the global geocaching community. You can dive into discussions on everything from cache types and hiding techniques to geocaching events and travel bugs. The forums are categorized by topics, making it easy to find the information you need or to join conversations that interest you.

Geocaching Toolbox: For those who love puzzle caches or need help with decoding hints, Geocaching Toolbox is an invaluable resource. The site offers a wide range of tools to assist with various aspects of geocaching, including coordinate conversion, cipher decryption and clue solving. It’s a handy site to have bookmarked when you’re tackling more complex caches.

Project-GC: Project-GC is a powerful resource for geocachers who enjoy tracking their stats and improving their caching strategies. The site offers detailed statistics, personalized maps and challenge checkers that help you see your progress and plan future caches. It’s particularly useful for those aiming to complete specific geocaching challenges or looking to improve their find counts.

YouTube: There are countless geocaching channels on YouTube where enthusiasts share tips, tutorials and vlogs of their geocaching adventures. Whether you’re looking for advice on hiding your first cache or just want to watch someone else’s geocaching journey, YouTube offers a wide variety of content that can both educate and entertain.

Frequently Asked Questions About Geocaching

As a geocaching beginner, you probably have some questions. Geocaching is full of unique terms, practices and etiquette that can be a bit confusing at first. To help you get started, we’ve put together a list of frequently asked questions that cover the basics.

What Are The Costs of Geocaching?

One of the great things about geocaching is that it can be as affordable as you want it to be. At its most basic level, geocaching is free—you can create an account on Geocaching.com, use a GPS-enabled smartphone and start hunting for caches without spending a dime.

However, if you want to enhance your experience, there are optional costs to consider. For example, a premium membership on Geocaching.com unlocks additional features like access to premium caches, advanced search options and offline maps. You might also invest in gear like a handheld GPS device, special tools for certain caches or tradable items for SWAG. Overall, geocaching is a flexible hobby where the costs can easily be tailored to fit your budget.

Do You Need An Internet Connection To Geocache?

While an internet connection is useful for geocaching, especially for searching and logging caches in real-time, it’s not always necessary if you prepare ahead of time. If you’re heading into an area with spotty service, you can use offline maps and preload cache data to ensure you’re still able to navigate and find caches. Many geocaching apps, like the Geocaching® app or Cachly, offer offline functionality. Before you set out, simply download the maps and cache information for the area you plan to explore. This way, you can keep the adventure going no matter where you are.

What is Geocaching Etiquette?

Geocaching etiquette is key to making sure everyone has a great time. It’s all about being respectful—both to the environment and to other geocachers. Make sure to leave no trace behind, and be discreet when searching so you don’t accidentally spoil the fun for others by attracting attention from muggles. It’s also important to trade items fairly—if you take something from a cache, leave something of equal or greater value in return. And don’t forget to log your find online to help the cache owner and fellow geocachers stay updated. Following these simple guidelines helps keep geocaching fun and fair for everyone.

How Can You Respect the Environment While Geocaching?

When you’re out geocaching, it’s important to follow the “Leave No Trace” principles to keep nature as pristine as you found it. This means being mindful of your surroundings, avoiding littering and picking up any trash you might come across, even if it’s not yours. Stick to marked trails whenever possible to avoid damaging the environment, and be careful not to disturb plants or wildlife while searching for caches. When you find a cache, make sure to return it exactly where and how you found it so it’s hidden just as well for the next person. By taking these simple steps, you help protect the natural beauty of the places we explore and ensure that geocaching remains enjoyable for everyone.

Conclusion

Geocaching is more than just a hobby—it’s a way to explore the world around you, connect with a vibrant community and enjoy the thrill of discovery. Remember to respect the environment, follow good geocaching etiquette and, most importantly, have fun! Every cache you find is a little victory, and with each one, you’ll be building memories and adding to the global geocaching story. So grab your GPS, put on your adventure hat, and get ready to discover hidden treasures!

Endnote: This content was produced in conjunction with Deseret News partners. Products linked in this article are independently chosen and not sponsored. We try to update links when possible, but note that deals and prices can change at the discretion of the retailer.