If you’re gearing up for a BYU football game, tailgating is an essential part of the experience. Whether you’re a seasoned Cougar fan or new to the tailgating scene, this guide is here to help you make the most of your pre-game festivities. So grab your blue and white gear, pack up your favorite snacks and get ready to enjoy game day like a true Cougar!

Key Locations for BYU Tailgating In Provo

The first thing you need to know about the ins and outs of BYU tailgating is where everything takes place. There are two major locations: LaVell Edwards Stadium and Lot 18.

LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium, the heart of BYU football, is more than just a venue—it’s a symbol of Cougar pride and tradition. Named after the legendary coach LaVell Edwards, this stadium has been the backdrop for countless memorable moments in BYU football history. Its seating capacity of over 63,000 ensures an electric atmosphere on game days, making it a true fortress for the Cougars. Conveniently located near the prime tailgating area, fans can easily transition from pre-game festivities to cheering on their team

Lot 18

Lot 18 is the designated spot for on-campus tailgating at BYU. Situated just a short walk from LaVell Edwards Stadium, Lot 18 provides easy access to the game while giving fans plenty of space to gather and enjoy the festive atmosphere. It can accommodate hundreds of vehicles, ensuring there’s room for everyone to join in the fun and camaraderie before heading over to cheer on the team.

Finding Lot 18 isn’t too difficult (especially if you just follow the crowd!). It’s located just west of LaVell Edwards Stadium on BYU’s campus. If you’re coming from the south, you can reach Lot 18 by taking University Parkway and turning onto Canyon Road, then following the signs to the stadium area. If you’re already on campus, just head towards the west side of the stadium, and you’ll spot Lot 18 quickly. It’s well-marked, so as long as you’re in the vicinity of the stadium, you’ll find it without any trouble.

Transportation Options for Tailgaters

Getting to BYU tailgating is all part of the game day fun, and there are plenty of transportation options. In this section, we’ll break down the best ways to get to the tailgating festivities so you can focus on what really matters—enjoying the pre-game excitement and making memories with fellow Cougar fans.

UVX

The UVX (Utah Valley Express) is a convenient and cost-effective way to reach LaVell Edwards Stadium on game day. This bus service runs along a dedicated route that connects major points in Orem and Provo, including stops near BYU’s campus. Best of all, UVX is free to ride, making it an excellent choice for fans looking to avoid the hassle of parking. With buses arriving every few minutes, you can hop on at any stop along the route and be dropped off just a short walk from the stadium.

Parking Arrangements

For those looking to park their own vehicles close to the action, several paid lots are available around the stadium, with prices typically ranging from $10 to $20 depending on the lot and proximity. The closest lots, like Lot 20 and the Marriott Center lot, fill up quickly, so it’s a good idea to arrive early if you want to snag a spot. For a more budget-friendly option, free parking is available farther from the stadium, such as at the BYU Center Street or 900 East lots, though these require a bit of a walk or a quick shuttle ride to reach the tailgating areas and stadium.

Community and Alumni Involvement at BYU Tailgating

BYU tailgating is more than just a pre-game ritual; it’s a celebration of the Cougar community, where fans, alumni, and families come together to share their love for the team.

BYU Alumni Association

The BYU Alumni Association is actively involved in organizing and supporting tailgating events, ensuring that alumni and fans alike can come together in a lively, family-friendly environment. From hosting dedicated alumni tailgate parties to providing resources and coordinating with other groups, the Alumni Association helps create a welcoming space where past and present Cougars can reconnect, share stories and build lasting memories.

Cougs Care Initiative

Cougs Care is an initiative that brings together BYU alumni, fans and friends to make a positive impact on the community, all while enjoying the excitement of game day. Organized in conjunction with tailgating events, these community service projects allow Cougar supporters to give back by participating in activities like food drives, clothing donations and other charitable efforts. By combining their passion for BYU football with a commitment to helping others, Cougs Care participants embody the true meaning of teamwork, service and community

Charitable Initiatives and Service Projects at BYU Tailgating

At BYU, tailgating is not just about celebrating the team—it’s also an opportunity to live out the university’s core values of service and charity. Let’s explore how BYU integrates a focus on community improvement within the tailgating experience to turn game days into moments that extend beyond the stadium.

BYU’s Unofficial Motto

BYU’s unofficial motto, “Enter to learn, go forth to serve,” encapsulates the university’s deep-rooted commitment to education and community service. This guiding principle reflects the belief that learning is not just for personal growth but also for making a positive impact in the world. At BYU, students are encouraged to take the knowledge and values they acquire and use them to serve others, whether in their careers, communities or through everyday acts of kindness. This service ethos is woven into the fabric of the BYU experience, inspiring students, alumni and fans to contribute to the greater good, even during events like tailgating.

Parties with a Purpose Initiative

Parties with a Purpose is a unique initiative that blends the excitement of BYU tailgating with the spirit of giving back to the community. At these tailgates, you’ll often find food, book and clothing drives set up, where fans can contribute items to support local charities and those in need. Whether it’s donating canned goods, gently used books or warm clothing, BYU fans come together to turn their pre-game celebrations into acts of kindness.

Participation and Impact Statistics

The Parties with a Purpose initiative at BYU tailgates has had a significant impact on the communities where games are held. For example, in just one tailgate event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, more than 40,000 pounds of food were collected for local food banks. Similarly, a tailgate in Lynchburg, Virginia, led to the donation of 1,541 books to support literacy in the local community. This initiative allows BYU to extend its charitable acts to the nation through its away game Cougs Care program.

Upcoming Cougs Care Tailgate Drives

Ready to give back while enjoying your favorite pastime? Here are the upcoming away BYU games and the items they’re collecting for donation.

BYU vs SMU

Location: 5800 Bush Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205

Date: September 6, 2024

Cougs Care: Art supplies donations for disabled adults in Dallas. You can find a wish list of items here.

BYU vs Wyoming

Location: 1065 N 15th St. Laramie, WY 82072

Date: September 14, 2024

Cougs Care: Non-perishable food and hygiene items for the UW food share pantry.

BYU vs Baylor

Location: University High School, 3201 S New Rd. Waco, TX 76706

Date: September 28, 2024

Cougs Care: Canned or boxed food for Caritas of Waco, an organization that fights food insecurity and poverty.

BYU vs UCF

Location: 3200 Lockwood Blvd. Oviedo, FL

Date: October 26, 2024

Cougs Care: Non-perishable goods for the Knight’s Pantry, a program for UCF students to get basic necessities. You can find a wish list of items here.

BYU vs Utah

Location: Stilwell Field, Salt Lake City, UT 84113

Date: November 9, 2024

Cougs Care: Non-perishable food for the Utah Food Bank.

BYU vs Arizona State

Location: ASU Tempe Institue of Religion, 1000 S. McAllister Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281

Date: November 23, 2024

Cougs Care: Books, school supplies, and non-perishable goods for local food pantries and the ASU America Reads Program’s Operation Feed & Read initiative.

Tailgating BYU Games On The Road

For current students, BYU fans and alumni who have left Utah, tailgating at away games is a special way to stay connected to the Cougar community and show their school spirit. Here’s how you can join in on the fun.

How to Buy Away Game Tickets

There are 3 ways to buy BYU football away game tickets:

BYU Ticket Office: The first place to check is the official BYU Ticket Office website or by contacting them directly. They often sell tickets for away games, particularly those allocated to the school by the hosting venue. It’s best to act quickly, as these tickets can sell out fast, especially for high-demand games. You can buy season passes, single-game tickets, gift cards and experiences. Host School’s Ticket Office: If tickets are not available through BYU, the next step is to visit the host school’s ticket office. Many universities sell a portion of their away game tickets to the general public. This can be done through the host school’s website or by calling their ticket office directly. Secondary Market: Websites like StubHub, SeatGeek or Ticketmaster’s resale platform also offer away game tickets. These platforms allow fans to buy tickets from other fans who are reselling theirs. Prices can vary depending on demand, so it’s wise to compare options.

BYU Gear For Away Games

One of the most fun aspects of tailgating away games is wearing gear that showcases your BYU pride. You can buy BYU gear from the official BYU Store or online retailers. Some of our favorite BYU gear available on Amazon are:

Conclusion

BYU tailgating is more than just a pre-game activity—it’s a celebration of community, tradition and service that brings Cougar fans together, whether at home in Provo or on the road. Whether you’re gearing up with BYU gear, joining in on a Parties with a Purpose event, or simply enjoying the camaraderie of fellow fans, tailgating is an integral part of the BYU football experience that strengthens the bond between fans, alumni and the communities they visit. Go Cougars!

