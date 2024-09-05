Tailgating at a Utah Ute football game is more than just a pre-game ritual—it’s a tradition filled with excitement, camaraderie and, of course, great food. From must-have gear to the best spots to set up, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know so you can focus on enjoying game day with your fellow Ute fans. Let’s dive in and get ready to cheer on the Utes!

The University of Utah, nestled in vibrant Salt Lake City, is not only a hub for cutting-edge research and academic excellence but also a powerhouse in collegiate sports. As a leading public research university, the U of U has made significant contributions across various fields, attracting students and scholars from around the globe. But beyond academics, the university is known for its dynamic athletic programs, with the Utah Utes taking center stage.

The Utah Utes have a rich history in collegiate football. With a legacy that dates back over a century, the Utes have consistently been a force to be reckoned with. Their achievements include multiple conference championships and standout performances in bowl games, earning them a respected place in the NCAA. The Utes’ success on the field and court has not only brought pride to the university but has also solidified their role as a key player in the Pac-12 Conference, making every game day a thrilling experience for fans and alumni alike.

The Spirit of the Utes

Utah Utes fans are known for their unwavering school pride and enthusiasm. At the heart of this excitement is The MUSS (Mighty Utah Student Section), a passionate group of students who bring unmatched energy to the stadium, rallying the crowd with chants and cheers. Alongside them, the Utah Spirit Squad keeps the momentum going, leading the fans in creating an electrifying atmosphere that makes the Utes’ home games an unforgettable experience.

Key Locations for Tailgating

The most important thing to know about Utah Ute football tailgating is where all the action takes place. We’ve outlined the three key locations for joining in on the festivities below.

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium, the iconic home of the Utah Utes, is where all the game-day magic happens. This stadium is not just a place to watch football—it’s where Ute Nation comes together to celebrate. Tailgating at Rice-Eccles is a cherished tradition, but there are a few key rules and tips to keep in mind to make the most of your experience.

First, be aware that tailgating is allowed in designated areas only, and it’s important to follow the university’s guidelines on alcohol consumption and open flames. Grills and propane stoves are welcome, but be sure to dispose of any waste properly to keep the area clean. As for parking, passes are required and can be purchased from the U of U in advance, with costs varying depending on proximity to the stadium. These passes tend to sell out quickly, so it’s a good idea to secure yours early.

Guardsman Lot and Tailgate Island

Guardsman Lot is the go-to spot for parking when tailgating at Utah Ute football games, especially for fans with RVs. With its close proximity to the stadium, it’s a favorite among fans who want to be right in the thick of the action. Tailgate Island, located within Guardsman Lot, is where the real party happens—fans can expect a lively atmosphere with fellow Utes, complete with food trucks and live music. Whether you’re grilling up a feast or just soaking in the pre-game vibes, Guardsman Lot and Tailgate Island are where Ute pride shines brightest.

Tailgate Way

Tailgate Way is another very popular pregame spot for Utah Utes fans, offering a bustling hub of excitement just a stone’s throw from Rice-Eccles Stadium. It’s where fans come together to enjoy food, drinks and camaraderie before heading into the game. Tailgate Way runs right alongside the stadium and provides easy access to all the game-day action. This area is known for its festive atmosphere, complete with vendors, music and plenty of space for fans to mingle and get hyped for the game.

To find Tailgate Way, head toward the south side of Rice-Eccles Stadium on 500 South. If you’re coming from downtown Salt Lake City, take 1300 East up to 500 South, and you’ll see the festivities begin to unfold. As you approach, you’ll pass Eccles Tennis Stadium on your left. Keep an eye out for the crowd and the unmistakable buzz of Ute fans gearing up for game day, and you’ll know you’ve arrived at Tailgate Way.

Preparations for a Successful Tailgate

Now that you know where to tailgate, it’s time to prepare to partake in the festivities like a true Ute.

Essential Gear

Here’s a list of must-haves to make sure you’re ready to show your Ute pride and have a great time.

Team Apparel: Make sure to wear your Utah Utes gear—red is the color of the day! A jersey, hoodie or a Utes cap will help you fit right in with the crowd. Cooking Equipment: Bring along a portable grill or propane stove to cook up some game-day favorites. Don’t forget the utensils, paper plates and a cooler stocked with drinks. Seating: Folding chairs and a sturdy table are perfect for setting up your tailgate spot, giving you a comfortable place to relax and enjoy the pre-game festivities. Weather-Appropriate Clothing: Utah weather can be unpredictable, so layer up with a Utes jacket or bring a poncho if rain is in the forecast. Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat are also smart additions for those sunny game days. Extras: A pop-up tent or canopy can provide shade or shelter, and a portable speaker can help keep the energy high with your favorite tunes.

Timing and Arrival

To get the most out of your Utah Utes tailgating experience, it’s best to arrive early. The tailgating action really starts to heat up around 2.5 hours before game time, so plan to get there a bit earlier to snag a prime spot and settle in before the crowds arrive.

For the best parking and to avoid traffic, aim to arrive about 3 to 3.5 hours before kickoff. This gives you plenty of time to navigate any congestion and find a good spot, especially in popular lots like Guardsman or close to Tailgate Way. If you want to beat the rush, consider using less busy entrances or parking further from the stadium and walking in—this can save time and avoid the heaviest traffic areas. Being early also means you can take your time setting up and soak in the full tailgating atmosphere without feeling rushed.

Clear Bag Policy

Don’t forget that Rice-Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy, so make sure your belongings are in a clear bag to ensure a smooth entry on game day. Stick to the stadium’s size guidelines (no bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″), and you’ll breeze through security without any hassle.

Connecting with the Community

Any avid Ute tailgater will tell you that making connections with students, fans and alumni is one of the best parts of the tailgating experience. While you can certainly make some friends by simply enjoying the available activities, there are a few additional ways you can make long-lasting community connections.

Sign Up with U Alumni

For an even richer tailgating experience, consider joining the U Alumni Association. As a member, you’ll gain access to exclusive tailgating events, networking opportunities and special game-day perks that bring you closer to the Utes community. The U Alumni Association is all about keeping U of U grads connected, whether through fun events or giving back to the university.

Meet Up with The MUSS

If you’re looking for a tailgating experience that’s packed with energy and a strong sense of community, joining The MUSS is the way to go. The Mighty Utah Student Section is known for its passionate fans, who bring unmatched excitement to every game day. As a member, you’ll be part of a high-energy group that not only cheers on the Utes with everything they’ve got but also enjoys a tailgating atmosphere that’s second to none. It’s more than just watching the game—it’s about camaraderie, tradition, and being part of something bigger.

Fostering a Friendly Atmosphere

One of the best parts of tailgating at a Utah Utes game is the friendly and welcoming vibe that runs through the entire Ute fan community. When setting up your tailgate, focus on creating a hospitable and inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome, whether they’re longtime friends or fellow fans you’re meeting for the first time. Offer a warm greeting to passersby, invite others to join in on the fun and be generous with sharing your food, drinks and space. By fostering this sense of camaraderie and kindness, you’ll not only enhance your own tailgating experience but also contribute to the overall spirit that makes Ute Nation such a special place to be on game day.

Travel and Lodging Tips

If you’re traveling to campus to watch the game, you’ll need a place to stay and a way to reach the stadium. Below are some popular options for Ute fans.

Rice-Eccles Stadium Driving Directions

Getting to Rice-Eccles Stadium is relatively easy. If you’re coming from the north on US Route 89, head south until you reach 400 South. Take a left onto 400 South and continue until you hit 1300 East. Turn right onto 1300 East, and you’ll see the stadium on your left as you approach 500 South.

For those traveling from the south on US Route 89, you’ll want to head north and take the 1300 East exit. Follow 1300 East up the hill, and as you get close to 500 South, you’ll spot Rice-Eccles Stadium on your left. This route will place you right in the heart of all the action, with easy access to parking and tailgating spots.

Public Transportation

For a hassle-free trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium, consider taking advantage of convenient travel options like the Utah Transit Authority’s Red Line or Amtrak’s California Zephyr. The UTA Red Line light rail has a stop right near the stadium, making it an easy way to get to the game without worrying about parking.

If you’re coming from out of town, Amtrak’s California Zephyr offers scenic routes that drop you off in downtown Salt Lake City, just a quick UTA ride or short drive away from the stadium.

If you prefer rideshare services, Uber and Lyft are great options for getting to the game without the stress of parking. Just make sure to request your ride well in advance to avoid any delays.

Lodging Options

For out-of-town visitors looking to stay close to the action, there are plenty of great accommodation options near Rice-Eccles Stadium. Airbnb offers a variety of stays, from cozy apartments to spacious homes, many of which are just a short walk or drive from the stadium. This option allows you to enjoy a more personalized experience, perfect for those who want to settle in and feel right at home during their visit.

If you prefer the amenities of a hotel, Salt Lake City has plenty of comfortable options nearby. Hotels in the downtown area, like those near Temple Square or the University of Utah campus, offer easy access to the stadium, along with all the dining and entertainment options the city has to offer.

Game Day Insights

Now is when the real fun begins! Let’s dive into some top tips and tricks for navigating tailgating festivities on Ute game day.

Utes’ Home Schedule

The Utes have a total of 12 home games this year, so you have plenty of time to partake in football tailgating. Please note that all kickoff times listed below are in MST. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit this website.

Utes vs Southern Utah

Date: August 29, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Utes vs Baylor

Date: September 7, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Utes vs Arizona

Date: September 28, 2024

Time: TBA

Utes vs TCU

Date: October 19, 2024

Time: TBA

Utes vs BYU

Date: November 9, 2024

Time: TBA

Utes vs Iowa State

Date: November 23, 2024

Time: TBA

Ute Walk and Game Day Activities

One of the most exciting pregame traditions at a Utah Utes game is the Ute Walk, where fans get a chance to cheer on the team as they make their way to the stadium. The Ute Walk starts at Guardsman Way, where players, coaches and fans gather in a show of school spirit. As the team walks toward Rice-Eccles Stadium, the energy is contagious, with fans lining the route, decked out in red and ready to show their support. It’s a fantastic way to get pumped up before the game and to give the team a warm send-off.

In addition to the Ute Walk, be sure to catch the performances by the University of Utah Marching Band and the Utah Spirit Squad. These talented groups bring the energy with lively music and spirited cheers that get everyone in the game-day mood.

Enjoying the Full Spectrum of Tailgating

To truly immerse yourself in the Utah Utes game-day experience, take the time to explore the different tailgating lots around Rice-Eccles Stadium. Each lot has its own unique vibe, offering a mix of music, food and fun traditions that make Utes tailgating something special. Don’t be shy about soaking in the different atmospheres—chat with fellow fans, try some local tailgate cuisine and enjoy the wide array of setups that make each lot a little different. It’s all about celebrating together, so dive in and enjoy every bit of the festivities!

Exclusive Tailgating Events

The MUSS Tailgate is one of the highlights of game day for students and young alumni. This event is a must for those looking to dive into the high-energy atmosphere that only the MUSS can bring. With great food, music and plenty of Ute pride, the MUSS Tailgate is the perfect place to gear up before the game and connect with fellow students who share your passion for the Utes.

For those looking to enhance their tailgating experience even further, consider joining a tailgating club or group. These clubs are composed of dedicated fans who come together to create unforgettable tailgating setups, complete with themed decorations, shared meals, and all the Ute spirit you can handle. It’s a great way to make new friends, swap tailgating tips, and take your game-day experience to the next level.

Tailgating at Big 12 Schools

With Utah’s first season in the Big 12, excitement is at an all-time high, and for many fans, it’s also their first time visiting Salt Lake City. As we embark on this new chapter in the Big 12, it’s more important than ever to show our support for the team, both at home and on the road. If you can’t make it to Rice-Eccles Stadium for a home game, you can still be part of the action by tailgating during away games. Ute fans are known for their dedication, and there are plenty of ways to rally behind the team no matter where they’re playing.

One great option is to connect with the U Alumni Association, which hosts tailgates open to all Utah fans for a few of the away games. These events are a fantastic way to bring that game-day energy to wherever the Utes are playing.

Conclusion

As you gear up for an unforgettable season of Utah Ute football, remember that tailgating is more than just a pre-game ritual—it’s a celebration of community, tradition and the unbreakable spirit of Ute Nation. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or experiencing the excitement for the first time, tailgating at Rice-Eccles Stadium or joining in on away game festivities is the perfect way to show your support and connect with fellow fans. So pack your gear, wear your red and get ready to make memories that will last long after the final whistle. Go Utes!

Endnote: This content was produced in conjunction with Deseret News partners. Products linked in this article are independently chosen and not sponsored. We try to update links when possible, but note that deals and prices can change at the discretion of the retailer.