Get ready to sink your teeth into one of the tastiest days of the year: National Cheeseburger Day! Whether you’re a fan of classic beef patties with melty American cheese or you like to experiment with gourmet toppings and different meats, this guide is your ticket to cheeseburger bliss on September 18th.

The History of National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day isn’t some social media holiday—it’s a long-standing American tradition with roots dating back to the 1920s.

The Invention of the Cheeseburger

The most popular theory about the origin of cheeseburgers is that they were created by 16-year-old Lionel Sternberger in 1926 while working at his dad’s sandwich shop, The Rite Spot, in Pasadena, California. According to the story, Lionel decided to experiment by tossing a slice of cheese on a hamburger, and voilà—the cheeseburger was born! While other places might claim credit for the cheesy creation, this tale has become a popular part of burger lore, and many food historians give Sternberger credit for creating what would become a true American classic.

Pasadena vs. Denver: The Origin Debate

Although Sternberger is generally considered the father of cheeseburgers, others have tried to take his claim to fame. The biggest debate stems from the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver, Colorado, which trademarked the word “cheeseburger” in 1935. While Sternberger may have put cheese on a burger first, Ballast’s claim is often cited as the first formal recognition of the cheeseburger as we know it, making the origin story even juicier.

National Cheeseburger Day vs. National Burger Day

National Cheeseburger Day and National Burger Day might sound like the same celebration, but they’re actually separate days with their own focus. National Cheeseburger Day, celebrated on September 18th, is all about honoring the delicious combo of a juicy burger patty and melted cheese.

National Burger Day, which falls on May 28th, celebrates the burger in all its forms—cheese or no cheese! This day is about appreciating all of the burger’s glorious variations, from classic hamburgers to gourmet creations topped with everything from avocado to fried eggs. Both days give burger fans a chance to celebrate, but National Cheeseburger Day puts the spotlight on the cheese-topped version specifically.

Types of Cheeseburgers to Try

Ready to switch up your cheeseburger game for National Cheeseburger Day? There’s no shortage of mouthwatering ways to enjoy this cheesy delight, so let’s explore some ways to mix it up this holiday.

Classic Cheeseburgers

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with going back to the beginning and sticking to a classic cheeseburger. It usually starts with a juicy beef patty, topped with a slice of cheddar or American cheese, which melts perfectly over the burger for that gooey, irresistible bite. Add some crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, a few slices of pickles and maybe a squirt of ketchup and mustard, all sandwiched between a soft bun, and you’ve got a simple yet satisfying cheeseburger that hits the spot every time.

Juicy Lucy and Other Variants

If you’re looking for a cheeseburger with a twist, the Juicy Lucy is a great place to start. This cheeseburger has cheese stuffed inside the beef patty, so when you bite into it, you get a molten, cheesy surprise in every mouthful. It’s a cheeseburger lover’s dream!

You could also try the Buffalo Bill, which kicks things up a notch by topping the patty with buffalo sauce and blue cheese for a tangy, spicy flavor explosion. And if you’re a fan of mushrooms, the Magic Shroom burger is a must-try, loaded with sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss, and a touch of garlic aioli for that earthy, savory goodness.

Gourmet Toppings and Cheese Options

If you’re ready to take your cheeseburger game up a notch, swapping out your cheese and toppings can make all the difference. Instead of the usual cheddar or American, try something like Gruyère or Emmental for a more refined, nutty flavor that blends beautifully with a classic beef patty. Pepper jack cheese is another great option if you want to bring a little heat to your cheeseburger.

As for toppings, think beyond the basics. Truffle aioli adds a rich, earthy touch that pairs perfectly with just about any cheese, while crispy bacon, caramelized onions or even a fried egg can really elevate the whole experience. The beauty of the cheeseburger is in its versatility, so don’t be afraid to experiment and find your perfect flavor combo.

Vegan and Vegetarian Alternatives

Even if you don’t eat meat, you can join in on National Cheeseburger Day festivities with some delicious plant-based options.

Vegan Cheese and Meat Alternatives

For vegans and vegetarians, there are plant-based cheeseburger options that don’t skimp on flavor. Vegan cheeses like cashew-based cheddar, coconut oil-based mozzarella or almond-based pepper jack can melt just like the real deal, giving your burger that creamy, cheesy goodness you crave. Pair that with a plant-based patty—options like Beyond Burger or Impossible Burger are super popular—and you’ve got yourself a satisfying vegan cheeseburger.

Specialty Vegan Options

Making a fully plant-based cheeseburger can be just as flavorful and fun as the original. Vegan mayo is a must for that creamy, tangy touch—brands like Vegenaise and Hellmann’s Vegan Mayo do the job perfectly. For toppings, think roasted red peppers, grilled onions or smashed avocado to add richness and texture. You can even toss on some crispy fried onions or pickled jalapeños for a little crunch and heat.

Special Deals and Promotions on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day isn’t just a day to indulge—it’s also the perfect time to score some awesome deals! Many popular burger joints and fast-food chains offer discounts, BOGO deals or free cheeseburgers to celebrate the occasion. These deals are limited time only and change from year to year, so be sure to browse through restaurant apps, websites and social media pages for the best offers.

Unique Ways to Celebrate

There are more ways to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day than hitting up your favorite burger shop or grilling some patties in your backyard. Let’s dive into some unique ways to enjoy the day.

Create a Cheese-Filled Experience

While cheeseburgers should be the main event this holiday, there are some more inventive ways to celebrate as well. Hopdoddy’s famous “burger in a bowl of queso” is a prime example—imagine dunking a juicy cheeseburger straight into a creamy, cheesy queso dip. It’s a match made in heaven!

Other creative options include cheeseburger egg rolls, which wrap up all those classic flavors into a crispy bite-sized snack, or a cheeseburger pizza that combines two fan favorites into one epic dish. You can also go for a deconstructed burger salad, complete with all the burger fixings and a drizzle of tangy burger sauce. These fun twists add a celebratory touch to any menu, making National Cheeseburger Day even more memorable.

Host a Cheeseburger Party

Hosting a cheeseburger party is a perfect way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with friends and family. Start by offering a variety of cheeseburger types—classic beef patties, plant-based options or even chicken or turkey burgers. Then, set up a toppings bar with all the essentials like cheddar, Swiss and pepper jack cheese, along with fun extras like sautéed mushrooms, crispy bacon, avocado, jalapeños and a variety of sauces like BBQ, spicy mayo and truffle aioli. Add sides like fries (regular or sweet potato), onion rings or even a fresh salad for balance. For a fun twist, try mini sliders so guests can mix and match their creations.

And don’t forget some fun cheeseburger-themed decor! Items like cheeseburger garlands, balloons, cupcake toppers and neon signs can make the day even more fun for everyone. If you want to go all out, grab yourself a National Cheeseburger Day shirt and leave small party favors out for guests, like cheeseburger headbands and keychains.

Conclusion

National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect excuse to get creative, indulge in cheesy goodness and celebrate one of America’s favorite foods. Whether you’re trying out classic cheeseburgers, experimenting with unique twists like the Juicy Lucy or plant-based versions or hosting a cheeseburger party with endless topping options, there’s no wrong way to enjoy this delicious holiday. So fire up the grill, gather your favorite ingredients and make this National Cheeseburger Day one to remember!

