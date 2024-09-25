Andrew hands bread to a hungry woman in a scene during the filming of The Chosen season three in 2022.

Planning to host a watch party for “The Chosen?” You’re in for an unforgettable experience! To make your watch party truly special, we’ve got ideas for creating the perfect atmosphere and fostering engaging discussions afterward. Let’s dive into how to make your watch party a memorable, faith-filled gathering!

Planning Your Watch Party

Planning a successful watch party is all about creating a fun and engaging atmosphere for everyone. Let’s explore some ideas that will help you organize a “The Chosen” watch party that everyone will love!

Watch Party Buddy

Consider teaming up with a watch party buddy to make hosting easier. Sharing the responsibilities, like setting up, organizing snacks or managing invitations, helps lighten the load and ensures the party stays on schedule. Plus, it keeps things fresh and fun with two perspectives coming together.

Duration of Watch Party Series

Committing to an 8-week series is a great way to create a consistent and engaging experience for your guests. It may make sense to start with one of the completed seasons or with the complete set of season 1 through 4 DVDs. With this setup, everyone can look forward to weekly gatherings, allowing for deeper connections and meaningful discussions as the series progresses. It also keeps everyone invested in Jesus’ journey, making each watch party feel like part of a bigger experience.

Pick a Time and Place

When choosing a time and place to host your watch party, consider options that are comfortable and convenient for everyone. Hosting at home is a cozy choice that offers flexibility with seating and snacks. If you’re expecting a larger group, see if your church has a space available—many have rooms perfect for gatherings like this. You can also mix it up by rotating homes or finding a community center. Host your “The Chosen” watch party at the same time and day every week to make it easier for guests to attend. Whatever location and time you pick, make sure there’s enough room for everyone to relax and enjoy the show.

Streaming Services Compatibility

“The Chosen” is accessible on multiple platforms, so pick your favorite and make sure you have an account to make setting up and playing it easier. You can watch it on the following platforms:

The Chosen App (Free)

Angel Studios App

BYUtv

YouTube

Amazon Prime Video

If you don’t subscribe to these platforms and don’t want to watch the show via app, look for free trials and check other popular streaming services to see if they’ve added it to their repertoire.

Inviting Guests

You can’t have a watch party without guests! We’ve put together some ideas on who to invite and how to invite them to make your “The Chosen” watch party meaningful and eventful.

Invite Your Friends

If you want to host a watch party with your friends, aim to invite 4-12 people personally. This is the perfect amount of guests to create intimate, engaging discussions. A direct, conversational invite—whether through a text, call or in-person chat—can make your guests feel more welcome and excited to join. It’s all about creating a relaxed and friendly atmosphere from the start, so a personal touch in your invitation goes a long way.

People You Have Influence With

Consider inviting individuals who don’t regularly attend church but with whom you have a good rapport. This can open the door to unique opportunities for outreach and deeper conversations. Sharing “The Chosen” in a casual, friendly setting can spark interest and provide a comfortable space for exploring faith together. It’s a great way to strengthen your connection with them while introducing them to the show’s powerful messages.

Digital Invite

Use tools like Canva to design eye-catching digital invites that stand out. Sending digital invitations via email or social media is a quick and effective way to reach your guests. Not only do these invites look great, but they also allow you to include important details like the watch party schedule and location in a polished way. Plus, with Canva’s customizable templates, it’s easy to create something that reflects the fun and welcoming atmosphere you want to convey.

Social Media Event Feature

Another invite option is to use Facebook’s event feature to plan and promote your watch party. It’s a convenient way to invite guests, track RSVPs, and keep everyone updated with any changes or reminders. It also allows you to engage with your attendees by posting updates, discussion prompts or even polls to enhance the overall experience. It’s a great tool for keeping everything organized and ensuring your watch party is entertaining.

Preparing for the Watch Party

Preparing for your watch party is all about setting the stage for a cozy and enjoyable gathering. From arranging your space to stocking up on snacks, a little planning goes a long way. Let’s explore some simple steps to get your space ready for a great night of watching “The Chosen.”

Simple Refreshments

Provide simple refreshments like coffee, water, soda, cookies, or popcorn to keep things easy and enjoyable. These classic, easy-to-prepare snacks will make your guests feel right at home without taking up too much preparation time. Whether they want a quick sip or a light snack during the show, having a variety of options ensures everyone has something they’ll enjoy while watching “The Chosen.” It also lets you focus on enjoying the evening with your guests rather than refilling and replacing food all night.

Menu and Themed Foods

Consider preparing a special menu to make the night feel extra memorable. You could include a themed drink or offer vegan-friendly appetizers to cater to different dietary preferences. This adds a personal touch and ensures that all of your guests, no matter their tastes or needs, feel included and appreciated. A little creativity with the menu can make the watch party even more enjoyable, and it gives everyone something to look forward to beyond the show itself.

Cost Management by Potluck

Hosting a weekly watch party can get expensive; consider making it a potluck to keep costs manageable and add variety to the snacks. Invite each guest to bring a favorite dish or snack to share—it’s a fun way to mix things up and get everyone involved. This not only keeps the evening more budget-friendly but also makes it feel more communal and relaxed.

Engaging with the Content

One of the most important parts of hosting a watch party for “The Chosen” is engaging with its content. Let’s explore some ways to guide conversations and create a space for thoughtful discussion.

One Episode Each Week

Plan to watch one episode of “The Chosen” per week. This gives everyone time to absorb the story and dive deeper into each episode’s content, leading to more thoughtful discussions. It also builds excitement and anticipation for the next gathering, keeping guests engaged throughout the series.

Episode Discussion Questions

Engaging your guests with discussion questions after each episode helps deepen their connection to the lessons taught in “The Chosen” by sparking meaningful conversations. It also creates a shared space where guests can express their thoughts, personal insights, and experiences, enriching the overall experience.

Some questions you could ask after each viewing are:

What did you learn about Jesus?

How does Jesus relate to people?

What does Jesus help us learn about God?

What is God saying to me?

Larger Events for Season Finales

Consider hosting larger events or celebrations for season finales to make the conclusion of each season extra special. “The Chosen” currently has four seasons, with each season building up to impactful, emotional moments. With a fifth season on the way, planning a big finale event can bring your group together for a meaningful, celebratory watch party. It’s a great way to reflect on what you’ve watched, enjoy food and fellowship, and get everyone excited for what’s coming next.

Conclusion

Hosting a watch party for “The Chosen” is a wonderful way to bring people together for a shared experience of faith and connection. With a little planning, you can create an event that’s both fun and meaningful. Happy watching!

