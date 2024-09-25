Disclaimer: The Deseret News may earn a small commission when you buy through links on this page.

Ready to catch the Utah Jazz in action? Whether you’re a long-time fan or heading to your first game, this guide will help you get the most out of your experience at the Delta Center. From parking and transportation tips to finding the best game day eats, we’ve got all the info you need to enjoy every moment of game day.

Planning Your Visit to the Delta Center

Let’s dive into everything you need to know before heading out to cheer on the Utah Jazz to make sure every game day goes off without a hitch.

Ticketing and Digital Experience

The Delta Center has fully embraced a digital, cash-free experience to make your ticketing process as easy as possible. This means everything is done through your smartphone, and you’ll need to download the Jazz app or access your tickets via email for quick, hassle-free entry. You should also plan to pay for any snacks or fan gear in the arena with cashless options.

There are five cash-to-card machines in the arena if needed. They are on Level 3 at the America First Atrium, Portal F and Portal T, and Level 5 at Portal HH and Portal VV.

Transportation & Parking Options

Whether you’re looking for convenience or affordability, there are plenty of ways to get to the Delta Center:

Public Transit: TRAX light rail drops you off just steps away from the arena, making it a quick and budget-friendly option.

Ride-sharing: Uber and Lyft are popular choices, with designated drop-off zones close to the entrance for easy arrivals.

Driving: If you prefer to drive yourself, there are plenty of nearby parking options, including Park Place, Gateway Mall Parking, City Creek Mall, Hyatt House and Triad Center Parking Garage. Keep in mind that you may have to pay to park in some locations.

Important Delta Center Rules

Like any arena, the Delta Center has a few rules fans must follow to be granted entry. We’ve outlined them below to help you prepare for game day.

Bag Policy and X-Ray Location

No bags or purses are allowed at the Delta Center except diaper and medical bags. These bags must be no larger than 14″ x 14 " x 6″. The arena also allows clutches no larger than 4″ x 6″ x 2″. All bags and clutches will be X-rayed upon entry to ensure guest safety. The only X-ray location at the arena is Door 5, the main entrance on the northeast side of the arena, so plan to enter there if you’re bringing an approved bag.

Prohibited Items

To keep Utah Jazz games safe and enjoyable for every fan, there are items you are not allowed to bring into the arena. According to the Delta Center, these items include:

Aerosol Cans

Audio/visual recording devices (e.g., GoPros, Google Glass, Spectacles etc.)

Backpacks, bags and purses

Beach balls, frisbees or any other projectiles

Coolers or bottles (cans or glass)

Drones

Firearms, knives or weapons of any kind

Fireworks

Flasks

Flashlights

Illegal substances

Large banners/flags

Laser pointers

Mace, pepper spray

Noise-making devices, including whistles/horns

Optical illusions intended to interfere with the ability of the eye to perceive depth or distance

Professional or commercial cameras with interchangeable/detachable lenses

Signs with obscene or offensive language or pictures or signs larger than 11 x 17 inches

Outside food and beverage

Sticks, poles or pipes, selfie sticks, bats, clubs or umbrellas

Strollers

Tripods/monopods

Anything else deemed inappropriate by management

Guest Services Locations

If you need assistance at the arena or have any questions regarding its services and amenities, there are two guest services locations you can visit. They are at Door 4/Portal Y on the Main Level and Portal CC on the Terrace Level/Upper Bowl.

Food and Beverage Options

What’s a basketball game day without your favorite food and drinks? Check out the best spots for snacks in and around the Delta Center to complement your Utah Jazz experience.

Concessions

Foodies rejoice! There are more than 30 restaurants and vendors in the arena, so you’re bound to find food and drinks you’ll love. You can find delicious, convenient options on levels 3, 5, and 6. While there isn’t a comprehensive list of food options on the arena’s website, some fan favorites are Chick-fil-A, Honest Acai, Farr Ice Cream, Swig and J. Dawgs. Don’t want to wait in line and miss the on-court action? Order your food online and pick it up when it’s ready!

Dining Options Near the Arena

If you’re looking to grab a bite or a drink before heading into the Delta Center, you’ve got plenty of great spots nearby. A popular option amongst Utah Jazz fans is The Gateway, an open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment district located just a few blocks from the Delta Center. If you’re a lover of pub-style food, Gracie’s is a can’t-miss local favorite. No matter what you’re craving, there’s a spot close by to fuel up before cheering on the Jazz.

Accessibility Services

The Delta Center offers numerous accessibility services to make sure every Utah Jazz fan can enjoy game day. Some of these services require a bit of pre-planning, so we’ve broken them down to guide you through.

Accessible Parking

Accessible parking options are available in the Park Place parking lot to the northeast of the arena. These parking spaces are first come, first serve, so be sure to arrive early to secure a spot. Please note that you’ll have to pay daily or event prices for accessible parking spaces, and cash isn’t accepted.

If you’re unable to find accessible parking, guests may use the passenger drop-off zone on 300 West. However, this zone may not be accessible for pick-up due to post-game traffic.

Accessible Seating and Wheelchair Assistance

The Delta Center has accessible seating throughout the arena that can be selected when purchasing your ticket. If you didn’t purchase accessible seating originally but need it on game day, you can exchange your ticket at one of the Guest Services locations.

Wheelchair assistance is also available and must be requested on game day through Guest Services or Event Security. You can request wheelchair assistance upon arrival or by calling Guest Services at (801) 325-2052. There are a limited number of wheelchairs available, and they can only be requested once doors open, so we recommend arriving early if you need one.

Assistive Listening Devices

Guests can pick up assistive listening devices from Guest Services on the Main Level at Portal Y, Door 4 for free. Please note that Guest Services will hold your valid driver’s license or credit card as a security deposit until you return the devices.

Sign Language Interpreters

Fans may request sign language interpreters for Utah Jazz games. They must be requested at least 30 days in advance and approved by event management. You can get more details or request an interpreter by calling Guest Services at (801) 325-2052.

Utah Jazz Community and Social Media

In addition to checking the Delta Center or Utah Jazz websites and following the official Utah Jazz accounts on social media, there are a few well-known individuals you can follow for game updates and insights, including:

David Locke : Known as the radio voice of the Utah Jazz, Locke offers energetic play-by-play coverage that brings every game to life. He’s also the host of the popular “Locked On Jazz” podcast for more in-depth analysis.

: Known as the radio voice of the Utah Jazz, Locke offers energetic play-by-play coverage that brings every game to life. He’s also the host of the popular “Locked On Jazz” podcast for more in-depth analysis. Thurl Bailey : A former Jazz player himself, “Big T” provides expert commentary during Jazz broadcasts. His insights add depth to the experience.

: A former Jazz player himself, “Big T” provides expert commentary during Jazz broadcasts. His insights add depth to the experience. Craig Bolerjack: As the TV play-by-play announcer for the Jazz, Bolerjack’s voice is synonymous with Jazz basketball. His exciting calls keep fans engaged and hyped throughout every game.

Utah Jazz guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13) throws a shoe to a fan after the game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 11, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Extra Tips for Utah Jazz Fans

Ready to take your Utah Jazz game day to the next level? These insider tips will help you make the most of your Jazz experience.

Engaging with the Team

Engaging with the Utah Jazz goes way beyond just watching the games! Fans can get involved in a variety of ways, from attending exclusive events like meet-and-greets and fan fests to participating in community programs. The team hosts charity events, youth basketball clinics and other outreach programs that allow fans to connect with players and give back to the community.

Social media is also a huge part of staying connected with the Jazz. Follow the team on platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for behind-the-scenes content, player interviews and live updates. Fans can join in on the conversation using hashtags and interacting with posts, which often feature fun contests and fan shout-outs.

NBA2K and Fan Activities

Another way to engage with the team is to keep up with players’ ratings in NBA2K. Whether it’s debating over Donovan Mitchell’s dunk rating or Jordan Clarkson’s shooting stats, referencing these in-game ratings is a fun way to spark conversations with other fans and even interact with players themselves on social media.

You can also participate in fan activities. The Jazz offer fan-centric programs like fantasy basketball leagues, trivia contests and interactive polls on their social channels. These activities let you test your knowledge, win cool prizes and show off your Jazz pride.

Utah Jazz Fan Gear

Now for the most exciting part (aside from the game itself, of course): finding the perfect Jazz fan gear! You can purchase items like shirts and foam fingers on the Utah Jazz and Delta Center websites or by visiting Amazon. Some of our favorite fan gear includes:

Conclusion

Whether you’re a seasoned fan or gearing up for your first Utah Jazz game, this guide has everything you need to make your experience at the Delta Center unforgettable. From scoring tickets and planning your trip to engaging with the team through events and social media, you’re now set to enjoy every moment of the action. So throw on your Jazz gear, grab your friends and get ready to cheer on the team. See you at the game!

Endnote: This content was produced in conjunction with Deseret News partners. Products linked in this article are independently chosen and not sponsored. We try to update links when possible, but note that deals and prices can change at the discretion of the retailer.