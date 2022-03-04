Health
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
The surgeon general issued a formal Request for Information on Thursday, urging tech companies to release data concerning COVID misinformation
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
What to know about the new CDC tool on COVID-19 transmission rates.
Did COVID-19 spread from a deer to a human?
Remember the COVID-19 toes symptom? It might not be from COVID-19 after all
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
A study shows that people are having increased mental health problems after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
A New York study shows COVID-19 vaccines quickly lose effectiveness in kids 5-11. Should Utah parents worry?
The Utah Department of Health continues to recommend that parents get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
Scientists said the brain might recall memories close to death.
What COVID-19 symptoms should you expect after infection?
COVID-19 variants continue to evolve quickly. Here’s why.
Researchers at the University of Utah’s College of Social Work have published the results of study that found 45% of mindfulness patients were no longer misusing opioids and that 36% had cut their opioid use in half.
COVID-19 symptoms might continue to show up. Here’s what to expect.
What are the common COVID-19 symptoms you could experience now?
New research shows symptoms of long-COVID improve after taking over-the-counter allergy medications.
What to expect from the BA.2 variant of the coronavirus.
The Utah Attorney General’s Office says the money will be paid out over the next 18 years, with half going to the state and the other half to local communities. The money will be used to bolster services for treatment, recovery and harm reduction, as well as implement other programs to address the opioid epidemic.
New ‘community levels’ are based on hospital admissions, capacity as well as case counts
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
What to know as the CDC reworks its mask recommendations and advice.
As COVID-19 cases dwindle, states pull back on face mask mandates
This clinic knew therapists needed support, so they created the Noble app.
What to know about the BA.2 subvariant and new COVID-19 symptoms.
Few details yet in state plan for dealing with new coronavirus spikes
New findings in a study could lead to more effective Alzheimer’s treatment.
During a visit to Salt Lake City, Denis McDonough discussed access to medical care, funding for veteran services, rising housing costs.
The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is still one to be worried about, according to the United Nations
Experts are increasingly concerned about long COVID and long COVID symptoms.
COVID-19 tests can still help predict new COVID-19 waves.
New study: Rising number of teen girls with eating disorders sought help from emergency rooms during the pandemic
A new CDC study found an increase in emergency room visits among teen girls doubled during the pandemic.
A longer wait time between Pfizer and Moderna doses may reduce rare myocarditis
Sometimes, digital communication can seem like a big burden as the number of unanswered emails and texts grows higher.
What to know about the COVID-19 booster shot.
Is COVID-19 over? Or will the BA.2 variant continue to spread?
The Utah House passed HB60 to ban the use of vaccine passports by employers or government entities.
Utah may be moving toward a post-pandemic phase of COVID-19, but even though cases are falling fast, the numbers are still high compared to the last surge and continue to stress hospitals, University of Utah Health officials said.
Host of ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ recently got infected with COVID-19. He took to television to tell his viewers to get vaccinated.
Should prescription drug reform focus on drug prices or patient copays?
Dr. Fauci said there’s a major risk for taking off COVID-19 face masks.
Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored legislation to better mitigate the risks. These efforts deserve bipartisan support.
Jordan Maddocks’ 2:44 marathon makes him officially the fastest vegetable in history.
Queen Elizabeth, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, has continued to work during her diagnosis.