Health

An illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
Shandy Wykoff rides a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train.
Utah
Why you still have to wear a mask on public transportation — at least for now
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 4, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
U.S. Surgeon General appointee Vivek Murthy appears on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Coronavirus
Surgeon general calls on tech companies for COVID misinformation data
The surgeon general issued a formal Request for Information on Thursday, urging tech companies to release data concerning COVID misinformation
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
Community Nursing Services nurse Janie Wilson prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
What President Biden says Americans need to do to move forward from COVID-19
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant.
Coronavirus
The White House has a new plan to tackle COVID-19. Here’s what to expect
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Caiden Bishop places her COVID-19 swab into a vial.
Coronavirus
This new CDC tool can help you find your county’s COVID-19 risk level
What to know about the new CDC tool on COVID-19 transmission rates.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8 a.m. MST
A young white-tailed deer.
Coronavirus
Possible deer-to-human COVID-19 case reported in Canada
Did COVID-19 spread from a deer to a human?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 5 a.m. MST
Photo illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 toes might not be a COVID symptom after all
Remember the COVID-19 toes symptom? It might not be from COVID-19 after all
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
28662252.jpeg
Utah
Utah bill to ban vaccine passports given committee OK after tense meeting
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
By Ashley Imlay
March 1, 2022 8:01 p.m. MST
An illustration of virus particles.
Coronavirus
Does COVID-19 lead to risk of poor mental health?
A study shows that people are having increased mental health problems after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
By Ashley Nash
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Robert Dennis-Garcia, 8, gets his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington on Jan. 24, 2022.
Utah
A New York study shows COVID-19 vaccines quickly lose effectiveness in kids 5-11. Should Utah parents worry?
The Utah Department of Health continues to recommend that parents get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 1, 2022 5:38 p.m. MST
An illustration of an eye with film roll.
Health
Life may actually flash before our eyes before we die, researchers say
Scientists said the brain might recall memories close to death.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8 a.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
These are the COVID-19 symptoms to expect after your COVID infection
What COVID-19 symptoms should you expect after infection?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 28, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An image of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
Why new COVID-19 variants evolve so quickly
COVID-19 variants continue to evolve quickly. Here’s why.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 28, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Dr. Angela Dunn discusses schoolchildren and masks as Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson listens on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Utah
Salt Lake County unveils new COVID-19 prevention guidelines
By Carter Williams
Feb 28, 2022 5:22 p.m. MST
This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.
Utah
Can mindfulness cure chronic pain and opioid addiction?
Researchers at the University of Utah’s College of Social Work have published the results of study that found 45% of mindfulness patients were no longer misusing opioids and that 36% had cut their opioid use in half.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 28, 2022 12:53 p.m. MST
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
Omicron variant symptoms: The original omicron symptoms to remember
COVID-19 symptoms might continue to show up. Here’s what to expect.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 27, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 symptoms: Which COVID-19 symptoms should you expect now?
What are the common COVID-19 symptoms you could experience now?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 26, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An illustration of the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Study shows over-the-counter antihistamines could help treat long-COVID
New research shows symptoms of long-COVID improve after taking over-the-counter allergy medications.
By Ashley Nash
Feb 26, 2022 11 a.m. MST
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
What symptoms to expect if you’re reinfected with COVID-19
What to expect from the BA.2 variant of the coronavirus.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 25, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
The Utah flag flies over the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Utah
Utah to receive $266M in settlement to address opioid epidemic
The Utah Attorney General’s Office says the money will be paid out over the next 18 years, with half going to the state and the other half to local communities. The money will be used to bolster services for treatment, recovery and harm reduction, as well as implement other programs to address the opioid epidemic.
By Jacob Scholl
Feb 25, 2022 6:32 p.m. MST
A man wearing a hat, American flag bandana and a mask waits to express his opinion on the Legislature’s redistricting maps.
Utah
CDC drops COVID-19 masking recommendations for most of the country
New ‘community levels’ are based on hospital admissions, capacity as well as case counts
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 25, 2022 6:22 p.m. MST
University of Utah Health workers treat patients inside the medical intensive care unit at U. Hospital in July 2021.
Utah
Why University of Utah Health says omicron is still stressing hospitals
Utah may be moving toward a post-pandemic phase of COVID-19, but even though cases are falling fast, the numbers are still high compared to the last surge and continue to stress hospitals, University of Utah Health officials said.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 22, 2022 4:35 p.m. MST
AP22053570065891.jpg
Coronavirus
Fox Business host Neil Cavuto reveals he almost died from COVID
Host of ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ recently got infected with COVID-19. He took to television to tell his viewers to get vaccinated.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 22, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Meg Jackson-Drage watches doves in her backyard in Magna, Utah. Jackson-Drage has joined an effort to make prescription drugs more affordable.
Health
The reason some Americans ration or skip prescription medications
Should prescription drug reform focus on drug prices or patient copays?
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Registered nurse Paula Moffitt collects a COVID-19 nasal swab from Nathan Graham at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Coronavirus
Public COVID-19 testing in Utah isn’t over. Here’s where you can get tested this week
By Carter Williams
Feb 21, 2022 3:24 p.m. MST
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to Congress.
Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci explains the major ‘risk’ of taking off face masks
Dr. Fauci said there’s a major risk for taking off COVID-19 face masks.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 21, 2022 8 a.m. MST
A wildfire on Traverse Mountain&nbsp;threatens homes in Lehi on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Opinion
Opinion: The right public policies can ensure wildfires are not the new normal
Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored legislation to better mitigate the risks. These efforts deserve bipartisan support.
By David Williams and Chris Brown
Feb 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2906742.jpg
Utah
He ran 26.2 miles — dressed as a carrot
Jordan Maddocks’ 2:44 marathon makes him officially the fastest vegetable in history.
By Lee Benson
Feb 20, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Queen Elizabeth II has mild symptoms and will continue with duties.
Coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth II has COVID-19. Here’s what her symptoms are like
Queen Elizabeth, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, has continued to work during her diagnosis.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 20, 2022 9:08 a.m. MST
