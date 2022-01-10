 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utahn Cameron Latu scores a touchdown in college football national championship game

By Joe Coles
Alabama’s Cameron Latu, wearing red, is congratulated by Brian Robinson Jr. after a long reception
Alabama’s Cameron Latu is congratulated by Brian Robinson Jr. after a long reception during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Paul Sancya, Associated Press

Olympus High School alum Cameron Latu scored a touchdown on the biggest stage of his life Monday night.

Latu, a tight end, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young that put the Crimson Tide ahead of Georgia 18-13 in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

A fumble by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett deep in Bulldog territory led to the go-ahead touchdown by Latu and Alabama with 10 minutes left.

Latu had to step up for the Crimson Tide with receivers John Metchie III and Jameson Williams out with injuries. Latu led Alabama with 102 receiving yards on five receptions.

He scored Alabama’s only touchdown of the game.

It would be the final points the Crimson Tide would score, as Georgia outscored Alabama 20-0 from that point. Bennett threw two touchdowns and Kelee Ringo capped the Bulldogs’ first national championship since 1980 with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown.

