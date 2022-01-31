Steward Health Care Week 25 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Jett Lundberg, Alta (Sr.)

After dropping its region opener at the start of January, Alta has responded with five straight region wins and one of the catalysts has been the steady play of Jett Lundberg.

The senior point guard does a bit of everything each night for the Hawks, and that mix of scoring, distribution and defense has been critical to the team’s success.

“Jett is the vocal leader of our team and one of the most competitive kids you’ll ever meet. He constantly makes winning plays that don’t necessarily show up in the box score. He is a tough player and perfect example of the type of players and culture we are trying to establish here at Alta. We wouldn’t have the success we’re having if he didn’t bring his competitive nature every day to practice and games,” said Alta coach Travis Ohrn.

For the season Lundberg is averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals.

He’s helped Alta slowly climb up to a No. 6 ranking in the UHSAA RPI rankings.

Girls Basketball

Zariah Jenkins, Riverton (Sr.)

Zariah Jenkins is one of several key cobs that’s helped Riverton race to a 14-2 record this year, and she’s been at her best in the clutch of big games.

Early in region play she recorded a double-double in a win over Bingham and then last week in a 37-35 win over Herriman is was her and-one play with 25 seconds left that put the Silverwolves away for good.

“She had a monster game with a double-double against Bingham and then on the road at Herriman she sealed our win with the go ahead and-1. On the defensive end she does all the little things that bring us success. We’re so lucky to have her as a member of our team,” said Riverton coach Jodi Lee.

For the season Jenkins is averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals.

“Zariah is a crucial member of our team. We love that we have such a balanced team and that on any given night someone new steps up big. Zariah has stepped up in big moments throughout the course of our season. She is a calm presence on the floor and understands moments and what needs to be done at different times throughout the game,” said Lee.

Boys Swimming

Bradyn Reeves, Ogden (Sr.)

Bradyn Reeves had a huge performance at the Region 13 swimming championships last week to propel the Tigers to the team title.

The senior won both of his individual races and then contributed to a first-place and second-place finish in the relays.

“Bradyn is a great swimmer because he is one of the hardest working swimmers in the pool day in-day out. He is goal oriented, receives and applies feedback well, and he believes in himself and his teammates. He will give everything he has to PR or touch out a competitor, and no swim is a bad swim to Bradyn. He learns from each race and stays focused on his goals,” said Ogden coach Andrea Sweet.

Reeves won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.64 and then the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:45.53. He then swam the anchor leg in Ogden’s 200 free relay team.

Girls Swimming

Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline (Sr.)

Carly Eubanks can swim any stroke, but when it comes to the freestyle there aren’t many swimmers faster.

The senior dominated at the Region 11 championships last week, winning both the 50 and 100 freestyles and then anchoring Ridgeline’s winning relay teams in the 200 medley and 400 free relay.

“Carly has worked hard for the past seven years to get to this place. She is passionate, driven and hard working,” said Ridgeline coach Taryn McEuen. “She wants to rework details until she is fully confident in what we are trying to accomplish that day. Carly has fantastic closing power and speed. I have loved watching her chase competitors down and beat them these past four years. She has a special gift. It has been a privilege to coach her.”

Eubank’s time of 54.38 in the 100 free at the Region 11 championships was the fourth fastest in the entire state this season. Her 50 free time of 25.02 is the seventh-best in Utah.

Boys Wrestling

Conner Hem, Millard (Jr.)

Conner Herm was one of numerous Millard wrestlers who dominated at the 2A Division A state qualifying meet at Kanab High School last week.

In his 132-pound weight class he went 3-0 with a pair of pins to claim the individual title.

“Conner is a special athlete. He is the kid that you can always count on to do whatever you ask as a coach. Very hard working and dependable. Leader of the team that always brings the underclassmen along,” said Millard coach Brenden Turner.

In the final at the Division A meet Hem beat Duchesne’s Bowdey Larsen, who is a two-time state finalist.

For the season Hem owns a 33-14 record and will be one of the top contenders at the 2A state meet in two weeks. He won the Desert Storm Classic back in December.

Girls Wrestling

Josie Redman, Bear River (Jr.)

With the 4A state wrestling tournament less than three weeks away, it’s pretty clear who the wrestler to beat at 140 pounds is.

Bear River junior Josie Redman has dominated this season, racking up a 30-1 record, the majority of which have been by pin. Recently at the Lady Hawk Rumble at Ridgeline High School, Redman went 3-0 to claim the individual title. She also won her match at the Ross Brunson All-Star Duals in early January.

Redman wrestled in Nebraska last year and finished third at the state meet as a sophomore. She’ll be the favorite in her first state tournament in Utah later in February.