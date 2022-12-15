Utah high school sports regions have been realigned for the next few years. Here are the details

As happens every two years, the Utah High School Activities Association on Thursday finalized realigned regions for competition, with changes to take effect in the 2023-24 school year.

Here are some of the highlights of the realignment:



The 6A classification will consist of just three regions instead of four, 5A will be four regions instead of five and 4A will grow from two regions to four.

3A will be two regions in football and three in all other activities, 2A will be two regions in football and four in all other activities and 1A will be split into two regions for 11-player with another for 8-player football and four regions for all other activities.

6A shrunk from 26 to 17 schools, 5A went from 36 schools to 28 and 4A grew from 13 schools to 28.

As far as football is concerned, 3A and 2A went nearly unchanged in terms of size, with 3A remaining at 12 and 2A going from 12 to 11.

In 1A, the 11-player football group grew by one school, while the 8-player group grew by two.

The UHSAA said in Thursday’s announcement that schools may apply to be moved to a higher classification, and any of those applications will be considered at the next Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 19.