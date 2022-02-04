High school drill team: Dixie Jetettes 3-peat as 4A drill team state champs

Dixe High School secured its three-peat on Friday afternoon at UVU.
The Jetettes won two of three categories (dance and show) at the 4A drill team state championship to edge Ridgeline for its third straight state state title.
Ridgeline was runner-up after finishing first in military and second in dance and show. Desert Hills finished third in all three categories and third in the team race.
- Dancers compete in the 4A Drill Team state championship in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the Dixie High School drill team celebrate their 4A state championship in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the Dixie High School drill team celebrate their 4A state championship in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the Dixie High School drill team celebrate their 4A state championship in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the Dixie High School drill team celebrate their 4A state championship in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the Dixie drill team and coaches pose for photos as they celebrate their 4A state championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the Dixie High School drill team celebrate their 4A state championship in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Parents cheer as dancers compete in the 4A drill team state championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Students cheer as dancers compete in the 4A drill team state championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- A parent cheers as dancers compete in the 4A drill team state championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Coaches shoot video and cheer as dancers compete in the 4A drill team state championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
“Being a back-to-back region and state champion team put an intense amount of pressure on us. The feeling is indescribable of our girls achieving our ultimate goal of being a three-time back-to-back to back region and state champion team,” said Dixie coach Laurel Peterson.
“It is such an incredible feeling. All the teams did amazing. We appreciate our parents, the Dixie crowd and all of the support we have had this season. We are so thankful to work with such amazing girls. Our girls did their absolute best and we are so proud of the way they performed.”
Members of of Dixie’s team are: Jada Davis, Julia Wilkinson, Chloe Church, Chloe Davis, Sadie Dudleston, Kaylee Leishman, Ashley Orton, Britten Peterson, Leah Tran, Adeline Torres, Brindy Allen, Ally Cannon, Megan Christensen, Chloe Cox, Macie Erickson, Mckinley Fife, Saylor Hansen, Haylee Hayes, Hailey Hill, Gracee Judd, Livvie Kerr, Kylie Kezos, Victoria Peterson, Makinlee Ray, Kecia Terrell, Emma Wiser, Brynlei Abbott, Ava Ghane, Kallie Northrop, Sadie Pitcher, Lydia Posell, Jayni Yates, Hadlie Boyle, Kambrie Gubler, Sofie Hicks, Marcella Huntsman, Emme Judd, Shaylynn Lawhon, Elley McLauchlin, Faith Nelson, Ella Nobis,
Dixie’s assistant coaches are Heidi Taggart, Hailey Swensen and Lindsay Hurd.
Class 4A State Championship
At UVU
Team standings
- Dixie.
- Ridgeline.
- Desert Hills.
- Sky View.
- Snow Canyon.
Military
- Ridgeline.
- Dixie.
- Desert Hills.
- Sky View.
- Mountain Crest.
Dance
- Dixie.
- Ridgeline.
- Desert Hills.
- Sky View.
- Snow Canyon.
Show
- Dixie.
- Ridgeline.
- Desert Hills.
- Snow Canyon.
- Sky View.
