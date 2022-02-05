High school drill team: Kanab wins 2A state title, halts South Sevier’s 8-year dominance

Kanab pulled off what seemed impossible at Friday’s 2A drill team state championship — it beat South Sevier.
For the first time since 2013 South Sevier didn’t lift a state championship trophy, with Kanab edging the perennial favorites at UVU on a dramatic night of competition.
Kanab finished first in Dance and second in the Military and Show categories. South Sevier finished first in Military and Show but third in Dance.
South Sevier competed in 3A the past three seasons, and while it was dominating that classification Kanab won 2A state titles of its own 2019 and 2020.
Realignment by the UHSAA had the teams competing together again, but Kanab put together a fantastic state tournament to win its third state championship in school history.
South Sevier’s streak of eight straight state championships is the third-longest streak in state history. Its first four titles came in 2A and its most recent four in 3A. Duchesne holds the record with 18 straight titles from 2004 to 2018.
Gunnison Valley finished third on Friday, with Enterprise in fourth and Parowan in fifth.
- Kanab’s Kemmer Eggenberger celebrates with her team after winning the 2A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Kanab’s Kylee Jones celebrates after her team’s performance in the dance portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Millard waits behind a curtain to compete int eh military portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Enterprise gathers together before competing in the dance portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Duchesne competes in the show portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Gunnison competes in the dance portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- North Summit competes in the military portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Kanab’s Maya Hafen celebrates with her team after their performance in the dance portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Millard competes in the show portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Duchesne prepares to compete in the 2A military portion of the drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Gunnison competes in the military portion of the 2A drill team championships at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Enterprise competes in the military portion of the 2A drill team championships at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Millard prays before competing in the 2A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Kanab returns to their prep area after competing in the dance portion of the 2A drill team championships at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Class 2A State Championship
At UVU
Team standings
- Kanab
- South Sevier
- Gunnison Valley
- Enterprise
- Parowan
Military
- South Sevier
- Kanab
- Gunnison Valley
- North Summit
- Parowan
Dance
- Kanab
- Enterprise
- South Sevier
- Parowan
- Gunnison Valley
Show
- South Sevier
- Kanab
- Enterprise
- San Juan
- Gunnison Valley
