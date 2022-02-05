High school drill team: Kanab wins 2A state title, halts South Sevier’s 8-year dominance

Kanab pulled off what seemed impossible at Friday’s 2A drill team state championship — it beat South Sevier.

For the first time since 2013 South Sevier didn’t lift a state championship trophy, with Kanab edging the perennial favorites at UVU on a dramatic night of competition.

Kanab finished first in Dance and second in the Military and Show categories. South Sevier finished first in Military and Show but third in Dance.

South Sevier competed in 3A the past three seasons, and while it was dominating that classification Kanab won 2A state titles of its own 2019 and 2020.

Realignment by the UHSAA had the teams competing together again, but Kanab put together a fantastic state tournament to win its third state championship in school history.

South Sevier’s streak of eight straight state championships is the third-longest streak in state history. Its first four titles came in 2A and its most recent four in 3A. Duchesne holds the record with 18 straight titles from 2004 to 2018.

Gunnison Valley finished third on Friday, with Enterprise in fourth and Parowan in fifth.

Grid View Kanab’s Kemmer Eggenberger celebrates with her team after winning the 2A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Kanab’s Kylee Jones celebrates after her team’s performance in the dance portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Millard waits behind a curtain to compete int eh military portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Enterprise gathers together before competing in the dance portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Duchesne competes in the show portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Gunnison competes in the dance portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

North Summit competes in the military portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Kanab’s Maya Hafen celebrates with her team after their performance in the dance portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Millard competes in the show portion of the 2A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Duchesne prepares to compete in the 2A military portion of the drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Gunnison competes in the military portion of the 2A drill team championships at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Enterprise competes in the military portion of the 2A drill team championships at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Millard prays before competing in the 2A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Kanab returns to their prep area after competing in the dance portion of the 2A drill team championships at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Class 2A State Championship

At UVU

Team standings

Kanab South Sevier Gunnison Valley Enterprise Parowan

Military

South Sevier Kanab Gunnison Valley North Summit Parowan

Dance

Kanab Enterprise South Sevier Parowan Gunnison Valley

Show