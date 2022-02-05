High school drill team: Viewmont captures 5A state championship, its first in school history

Viewmont High School’s drill team captured its first state championship in school history with a dominant performance at the 5A state championships at UVU on Saturday.

Viewmont finished first in all three categories (military, show, dance) capping a dream season for the Vykelles.

Spanish Fork finished as 5A runner-up after finishing second in all three categories, while Bountiful finished third in the team race following third-place finishes in all three categories.

Grid View Lehi competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Maple Mountain High cheers before competing in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Uintah competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brighton competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Maple Mountain competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Bonneville competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Hillcrest competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Bountiful competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Spanish Fork competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Viewmont competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Class 5A State Championship

At UVU

Team standings

Viewmont Spanish Fork Bountiful Maple Mountain Brighton

Military

Viewmont Spanish Fork Bountiful Maple Mountain Lehi

Dance

Viewmont Spanish Fork Bountiful Brighton Maple Mountain

Show