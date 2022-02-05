 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

High school drill team: Viewmont captures 5A state championship, its first in school history

By James Edward
Viewmont competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Viewmont competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Viewmont High School’s drill team captured its first state championship in school history with a dominant performance at the 5A state championships at UVU on Saturday.

Viewmont finished first in all three categories (military, show, dance) capping a dream season for the Vykelles.

Spanish Fork finished as 5A runner-up after finishing second in all three categories, while Bountiful finished third in the team race following third-place finishes in all three categories.

  • Lehi competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Maple Mountain High cheers before competing in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Uintah competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Brighton competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Maple Mountain competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Bonneville competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Hillcrest competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Bountiful competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Spanish Fork competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Viewmont competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Class 5A State Championship

At UVU

Team standings

  1. Viewmont
  2. Spanish Fork
  3. Bountiful
  4. Maple Mountain
  5. Brighton

Military

  1. Viewmont
  2. Spanish Fork
  3. Bountiful
  4. Maple Mountain
  5. Lehi

Dance

  1. Viewmont
  2. Spanish Fork
  3. Bountiful
  4. Brighton
  5. Maple Mountain

Show

  1. Viewmont
  2. Spanish Fork
  3. Bountiful
  4. Maple Mountain
  5. Hillcrest

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Oregon holds off Utah’s second-half comeback

By Jay Drew

High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove, Layton boys, Westlake, Copper Hills girls prevail at 6A Divisional meets

By James Edward

3 keys to BYU’s 90-57 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga

By Jeff Call

Salt Lake City's iconic Walker Center tower shines again, but what do its new colors mean?

By Carter Williams, KSL.com

Teaching children to chart their own path is not only urgent, but could save lives

By Naomi Schaefer Riley

Is racism a sin? Yes, but Derwin Gray thinks there’s more to healing the racial divide

By Christian Sagers