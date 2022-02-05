High school drill team: Viewmont captures 5A state championship, its first in school history

Viewmont High School’s drill team captured its first state championship in school history with a dominant performance at the 5A state championships at UVU on Saturday.
Viewmont finished first in all three categories (military, show, dance) capping a dream season for the Vykelles.
Spanish Fork finished as 5A runner-up after finishing second in all three categories, while Bountiful finished third in the team race following third-place finishes in all three categories.
- Lehi competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Maple Mountain High cheers before competing in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Uintah competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Brighton competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Maple Mountain competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Bonneville competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Hillcrest competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Bountiful competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Spanish Fork competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Viewmont competes in the 5A drill team state championship at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Class 5A State Championship
At UVU
Team standings
- Viewmont
- Spanish Fork
- Bountiful
- Maple Mountain
- Brighton
Military
- Viewmont
- Spanish Fork
- Bountiful
- Maple Mountain
- Lehi
Dance
- Viewmont
- Spanish Fork
- Bountiful
- Brighton
- Maple Mountain
Show
- Viewmont
- Spanish Fork
- Bountiful
- Maple Mountain
- Hillcrest
Loading comments...