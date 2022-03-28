Steward Health Care Week 33 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Easton Romero, Spanish Fork (Sr.)

Spanish Fork senior Easton Romero is enjoying a great start to the season for 5A’s top-ranked Dons.

Through 11 games, Romero is batting .516 with an on-base percentage of .610 and an OPS of 1.287. He’s recorded three doubles, 5 RBIs and caught eight of Spanish Fork’s games.

“Easton has been doing a great job of managing our pitching staff and given us quality at bats and getting on base for us all year,” said Spanish Fork coach Casey Nelson. “He’s been a workhorse for us behind the plate and in the hitter’s box.”

Romero has also pitched five innings this year for Spanish Fork and recorded eight strikeouts.

Last season Romero was voted to the Deseret News first team all-state and named the state tournament MVP.

Softball

Adi Hansen, Ridgeline (So.)

Just a sophomore, Adi Hansen is making a big impact for the Riverhawks at the plate and in the outfield.

Through eight games this year Hansen is batting .571 with 12 stolen bases and 12 runs scored. She’s recorded a base hit in all eight games for Ridgeline, which owns a 7-1 record to date.

“Adi ‘Noodle’ is a flat-out gamer. She plays each game and every play as if it is the last play of the season. She sets the table for offense and is one of the most humble, hard-working players I have ever coached. Noodle plays the game like she is shot out of a cannon. We are lucky to have her on our team,” said Ridgeline coach Michael Anderson.

Boys soccer

David Okerlund, Alta (Sr.)

Alta’s boys soccer team has only allowed three goals so far this season and recorded five clean sheets, and a big reason why has been the steady presence along the backline from senior center back David Okerlund.

“David is having a tremendous season for Alta this year. He leads through his actions and hard work. David can win any ball out of the air and he plays hard the entire game. Alta soccer is lucky to have David on our team,” said Alta coach Kenzie Hyer.

Okerlund is a team captain and has played every minute along the backline this year. He even scored a goal two weeks ago in Alta’s 3-2 overtime win over Orem.

Boys lacrosse

Ayden Santi, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

Corner Canyon goalie Ayden Santi came up huge last weekend for the Chargers in a neutral site game against Cherry Creek in Colorado.

Santi held Cherry Creek scoreless for the final 18 minutes which allowed Corner Canyon to rally from a 9-6 deficit against the nationally ranked program.

“Ayden is the anchor of our defense. We all know lacrosse is a team sport but having a keeper like Ayden allows us to do so much more than a lot of other teams. It affects our riding, clearing and overall aggressiveness on the field as a defense and offense. We can take more risks defensively knowing that he is between the pipes. Ayden has a knack for coming up with big saves and has done it consistently for years,” said Corner Canyon coach Aaron Ika.

Santi was a Deseret News first team all-stater last year in the Deseret News’ inaugural all-state team, and he is an Amherst College commit with an eye toward medicine.

“Ayden is the first person to practice and last to leave. Always looking out for those around him and ensuring others are taken care of. He is 100% a ‘We Not Me’ guy and what more can you ask from the leader of our defense,” said Ika.

Girls lacrosse

Jenna LaCroix, Bear River (Jr.)

Four games into the season junior Jenna LaCroix is making a major impact for the undefeated Bears.

LaCroix has recorded 14 goals and six assists, while she’s caused 11 turnovers and scooped up 49 groundballs.

“Jenna LaCroix has been a great part of what the Bear River girls lacrosse family embodies, integrity, excellence and sacrificing for the sisterhood (SFS). Jenna is such an outstanding player for many reasons. Jenna understands what is going on in the game and she knows her role, performing masterfully like a symphony. She comes to practice and games gives 100% of her ability 100% of the time. LaCroix has the desire to win but does not try to chase a stat line. She does all the little things to help her team achieve success as well,” said Bear River coach Jeremy Webb.

Webb said LaCroix checks all three boxes he likes to see in his athletes: integrity, athleticism and versatility.

LaCroix will be back on the field this Friday as Bear River hosts Bingham.

Boys track

Ethan Peterson, Farmington (Sr.)

Just three weeks into the season and already Ethan Peterson has established himself as one of the top distance runners on the track this spring.

Two weeks ago he won the 3,200 meters with a state-best time of 9:07.03, and then this past weekend he posted the best time in Utah so far this season in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:11.14. He outkicked a Corner Canyon runner to win by .48 seconds — even though he finished second by .02 to the same runner in the 800 meters.

Peterson’s 800 meters time at the Pine View meet is the second-fastest in Utah this season.

“Ethan is such a good kid. He’s a true leader and never backs down from a challenge. He also knows how to put in the work and that is what makes him such a great distance runner,” said Farmington coach Christopher Brower.

Girls track

Amare Harlan, Fremont (Jr.)

Amare Harlan already owned the third-fastest 100-meters time in state history, and after last week’s performance the Fremont junior is now tied for the best mark in Utah history.

Harlan’s ran her 100-meters qualifying time at the Harry Burchell Memorial meet at Weber High School last week in 11.68, which tied Herriman’s Kaysha Love for the fastest time in state history in all classifications. Love had stood alone atop the record books since 2014.

Harlan went on to win the 100 meters race with a time of 11.87, and then she also won the 200 meters, long jump and finished second in the high jump.

Her long jump of 19’00 is the seventh-best mark in state history and a new 6A record.

With the rest of this season and next, Harlan could easily graduate as the state record holder in three different events.

Boys tennis

Caden Hasler, American Fork (Jr.)

Last year’s first singles runner-up, Caden Hasler is off to a great start this spring as he looks to take the next step in high school career.

Hasler won his one match last week, improving to 8-0 this spring while his American Fork is 4-0 in duals in addition to winning the St. George Invite.

“Caden is not just a great tennis player, he is a guy that everyone enjoys being around, he’s the life of the party. The experience and success Caden has lifts the team morale and gives everyone a little extra swagger, he’s invaluable to the success of the team,” said American Fork coach Jason Herrud.

Hasler is ranked No. 46 nationally in his age group and was recently offered a scholarship by BYU. American Fork has big wins over Brighton and Bingham already this season led by Hasler.

Girls golf

Cheyenne Hansen, Davis (Sr.)

Cheyenne Hansen was one of the key contributors to Davis’ 6A state championship a year ago as she finished fourth in the medalist chase. The senior is poised for even more success this year.

In three matches so far this season she has a stroke average of 71.6. Here best scored was a 69 at Remuda Golf Course two weeks ago and then last week she shot a 71 at Schneiter’s Bluff and then a 75 at Davis Park.

“She has worked hard for her senior year. She is our No. 1. She is awesome,” said Davis coach Lori Salvo.

