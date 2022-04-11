Steward Health Care Week 35 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Braxton Lyon, Park City (Jr.)

Park City junior Braxton Lyon played a cool role in leading the Miners to a 3-0 series sweep of Brighton last week.

For the series he batted .455 with five doubles, six RBIs and four stolen bases, while he pitched four innings in Game 2 while striking out five and only allowing one run.

“Braxton is an intense competitor both on the mound and at the plate. He has led our team on both sides of the ball with his aggressive style of play. It is great to see an awesome kid having this much success, and I know he is still hungry,” said Park City coach David Feasler.

For the season Lyon is batting .489 with a 1.202 OPS, seven doubles, 12 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Park City is 11-2 on the season and 6-0 in region play so far this season.

Softball

Lexie Morlan, Duchesne (Jr.)

Through the first month of the season, Duchesne has established itself as one of the top challengers to No. 1 Enterprise, and the steady play of Lexie Morlan is a big reason why.

The catcher/infielder is having a huge season for the Eagles as she’s batting .507 on the season, with a 2A-best 12 doubles and a 2A-best 36 RBIs.

“Lexi is an important piece of an experienced Duchesne softball team that is looking to make a push for a championship,” said Duchesne coach Kyle Grant.

Last week in a doubleheader sweep of South Sevier, Morlan went a combined 4 for 6 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and six runs scored.

Boys Soccer

Carlos Rodriguez, Provo (Sr.)

Senior Carlos Rodriguez has taken a larger role for the Provo Bulldogs this year, and success individually and for the team has quickly followed.

Rodriguez has scored a 5A-best nine goals to go along with his two assists as Provo currently owns a 7-1 record overall and 2-0 in region play so far.

“As a senior, and in his second year as captain of the team, Carlos has stepped into the role as our vocal leader and the team has responded enthusiastically. He has been our on-the-field leader on a team full of very talented and capable players. He leads with positivity and encouragement, showing that he understands his role as senior on a young, talented team. His focus, along with the other seniors, has been contagious to the younger guys and we are reaping the rewards of that focus and determination to be successful,” said Provo coach Jayson Manzanares.

In recent region-opening wins over Springville and defending state champion Wasatch, Rodriguez recorded three goals and two assists.

“There is a long tradition of excellence and success here at Provo High School with the soccer program and Carlos has taken his role as a member of that legacy seriously and we are so proud of the contribution Carlos has made,” said Manzanares.

Boys Lacrosse

Nick Anderson, Bingham (Jr.)

Bingham beat West and Riverton last week in a pair of region games, and Nick Anderson’s leadership was a big contributor to the Miners evening up their record at 4-4 this season.

Anderson scored two goals in the 21-0 victory over West and then added four more in the tight 14-11 win over Riverton.

“Nick is an awesome young man. He is a great leader on and off the field. He is always working on ways he can improve himself and those around him,” said Bingham coach Brett Everill.

“We moved him from attack to midfield this year and he has really stepped up for us. He is a great facilitator on the offensive end and he hustles so hard on D and in transition.”

Bingham has a big week ahead with region games against West Jordan and Copper Hills.

Girls Lacrosse

Eliza Agate, Lone Peak (Fr.)

Lone Peak has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the 6A rankings and freshman Eliza Agate has played a big role in that success.

Agate is tied for the team lead with 14 goals in six games, in addition to recording five assists.

“As a freshman, Eliza has proven herself in many ways. She has shown she is a naturally born leader, she’s incredibly coachable and she has incredible field vision,” said Lone Peak coach Weslie Lundell. “Eliza can find the smallest of spaces to secure the perfect pass or hit the perfect shot while, at the same time, is aware of what defense she needs to be playing to help keep the control of the game on her team’s end.”

Her biggest game so far this season was a five-goal, two-assist game against Cedar Valley.

“Being coachable, Eliza is always ready to learn what needs to be added next in her repertoire so she can always improve and excel. With many years ahead of her, she can only get better. Eliza is also a key member of the Lone Peak team because she is a friend to everyone. Always smiling and laughing, bringing pure joy to the field. She’s a team player and we couldn’t ask for more,” said Lundell.

Boys Track

Jaron Higgs, Clearfield (Sr.)

Whether on the track or in the classroom, Clearfield senior Jaron Higgs continues to be a highly successful student athlete.

Last week at the Taylorsville Invitational, Higgs ran a 49.21 in the 400 meters, the best time in the state this season. In the classroom, Higgs maintains a 4.0 GPA.

“What makes Jaron a good sprinter is his heart to win. He was the runner-up at last year’s state meet, so now he wants to be a double winner this year,” said Clearfield coach Clarence Rapides, who said there are about a dozen Division I schools recruiting Higgs.

Last year Higgs’ top time was a 48.93 at the state meet, a time he should easily surpass with his current trajectory.

Girls Track

Cortnie Barker, Syracuse (So.)

Just a sophomore, Syracuse’s Cortnie Barker has shined on the track this spring.

At the Taylorsville Invitational last week, Barker cleared a state-leading 5’07 in the high jump, which also set a new 6A state record. Two weeks prior in a dual meet she cleared 5’08.50 in the high jump, even though it doesn’t count in the state record books as it wasn’t at a sanctioned meet.

“Cortnie Barker is a great all-around athlete. She excels in every sport she does but is an especially good jumper. She is a great asset to the Syracuse High School basketball team, but on the track is where Cortnie really shines,” said Syracuse coach Randy Wheeler.

Barker is also a key member of Syracuse’s relay teams.

“Cortnie is willing to do whatever is needed to help her team be successful. Her work ethic and team spirit have made the Syracuse track and field coaching staff proud to be her coaches,” said Wheeler.

Boys Tennis

Eric Lu, Rowland Hall (So.)

Rowland Hall sophomore Eric Lu is off to a terrific start in his first year with Rowland Hall’s varsity team.

Through the first month of the season, Lu owns a perfect record at No. 2 doubles for Rowland Hall, with his only dropped setting coming in a three-set win over the No. 2 player at 6A school Farmington.

“Eric is a terrific young man who is very serious about his academics as well as his tennis. He is extremely disciplined in his approach to his studies and training. With those attributes, he is also a leader and role model,” said Rowland Hall coach Rich Francey.

Girls Golf

Millie Terrion, Herriman (Sr.)

Last year’s 6A state medalist Millie Terrion has picked up right where she left off last season.

Last week Terrion shot a 71 at Mountain View in a region meet, and earlier this season she shot a 73 at Glenmoor at the Lone Peak Invitational. Two weeks ago in a Stableford scoring system at the Utah Winter Championships at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane, Terrion finished in sixth place.

“Millie has been our unquestioned leader on and off the course for four years. Not only is Millie an incredibly hard worker, but she is continually helping all the girls on our team reach their potential. Looking forward to an outstanding 2022 season for Herriman High School,” said Herriman’s Jeff Price.

Terrion signed a letter of intent to compete at UVU.

