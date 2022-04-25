Steward Health Care Week 37 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Sean Garceau, Ogden (Jr.)

Ogden’s Sean Garceau was a key cog throughout region play as the Tigers earned a runner-up finish in Region 13 this year, its best finish in decades.

He went 4 for 4 with two RBIs in Game 3 of Ogden’s win over South Summit last week which clinched the runner-up finish.

He finished the regular season batting .548 with a .633 on-base percentage. He racked up 11 doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs.

“He’s a true throw-back type of player. He can play any position in the field,” said Ogden coach Doyle Holt.

Garceau also went 2-0 on the mound this season with two saves. His most recent win was in Game 2 against South Summit last week, which set up a winner-take-all scenario for second place in Game 3.

Softball

Mollie Horsley, Carbon (Sr.)

Mollie Horsley is a four-starter for Carbon who has done all the little things for the program throughout her career.

Last week in four games for the Dinos, she went 7 for 13 at the plate with three more walks as she helped her team post a 3-1 record heading into the homestretch of the regular season.

“Mollie does all the little things. She gets on base either by a walk or a hit. When she’s on base, she is an excellent base runner. I as her coach never have to worry about her making a mistake on the bases because she’s that good,” said Carbon coach Kirt Nunley about the four year stater, the last three at first base.

“Mollie isn’t just a good softball player, she’s a great kid. Her work ethic, determination, attitude, and being coachable are what makes Mollie so deserving of this recognition.”

For the season Horsley is batting .426 with 27 runs and eight RBIs.

Boys Soccer

Aiden McMullin, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

Aiden McMullin’s work rate all over the field has been a contributing factor to Corner Canyon vaulting to the front of the pack in Region 4 this season.

Last week the senior captured scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Westlake, and then two days later he played a big role in a win over Lone Peak to open up a three-game lead in the region race.

“Aiden is an aggressive and threatening midfielder scoring five goals and assist two so far this season. However, Aiden is also an outstanding defender. His relentless energy to pursue a player, tackle and fight to win the ball back is absolutely incredible,” said Corner Canyon coach Drew Van Wagenen

Boys Lacrosse

Hudson Dugger, Clearfield (Jr.)

The Falcons picked up a pair of Region 1 wins last week and went 2-1 on the week, and Hudson Dugger’s contributors were a big reason why.

In a 17-3 win over Layton he recorded eight goals and two assists and then followed up two days later with two goals and an assist in a 11-9 win over Roy.

“Hudson brings his own kind of gusto to the game that is infectious. The intensity and determination he brings makes everyone around him want to do better and buy into the process we as coaches are trying to teach, also his ability to make nothing into something is beyond what you would expect from a high school athlete,” said Clearfield coach Pasoni Finlinson. “You throw this kid in any position and he will make it work out. He has played both midfielder and attack for us this year and has made plays in both areas, he’s just a threat on the field no matter where you put him.”

For the season Dugger’s recorded 31 goals and 16 assists.

Girls Lacrosse

Katelyn Sperry, Pleasant Grove (Sr.)

Pleasant Grove’s Katelyn Sperry has helped her team rip off a 5-1 record in Region 4 this year, including a big 12-11 win over Corner Canyon last week in which she recorded four goals.

“Katelyn works extremely hard to become the best player she can be, as many of our other players do. She is one of our varsity captains and inspires those around her to improve. She puts in time outside of practice, coming early, staying late, and always watching game film to look for improvements,” said Pleasant Grove coach Alese Wright.

For the season Sperry has recorded 47 goals in 10 games.

“While on the field, she brings a certain intensity to the team from helping in the midfield, playing a solid defense, or making a great shot. Her pickups off the draw, her assists, drives, free position shots, along with ground balls and caused turnovers, all add up to make this great player. It’s one thing to have a player who is talented, it’s another to have a talented player who you know will give their 100% every time. Katelyn is a key player for Pleasant Grove this year and we are thrilled to see her skills improve throughout the remainder of the season.”

Boys Track

Taten Merrill, Sky View (Sr.)

You’d never know Taten Merrill was a first-time track & field athlete with as well as he’s competing for Sky View this year.

Merrill is competing in the 100 and 200 meters, the high jump and the 4x100 relay this season, and last weekend at the Sky View Invitational on his home track he finished first in the 100 meters (11.15) and high jump (6’2). He also anchored Sky View’s winning 4x100 relay team.

“Taten is an exceptional athlete and track has come naturally for him. He is a quiet leader on the team, and his teammates love him. We look forward to watching him grow as a student-athlete and are extremely excited for what he can accomplish this season,” said Sky View athletic director Ryan Grunig.

Girls Track

Elyse Jessen, Alta (Jr.)

As expected, Alta’s Elysse Jessen dominated the competition at the Deseret Peak Invitational at Stansbury High School last week.

The junior won the 200, 400 and 800 meters, Jessen won the 800 meters with a time of 2:20.42, the 400 meters with a 58.11 and the 200 meters with a 26.18.

Earlier this season Jessen ran a 2:12.17 in the 800 meters, the best time in the state this season. She also ranks second in the 400 (56.35) and sixth in the 200 meters (25.56).

“Elyse is one of those athletes that has incredible talent and work ethic. The first time Elyse ran the 800 she broke the school record and earned a top ranking in the state. We are all proud of her top-notch performances each week. We also see the inspiration she is to our entire team she trains and competes as an Alta High athlete,” said Alta coach Rebecca Bennion.

Boys Tennis

Carter Davis, Mountain Crest (Sr.)

Whether playing singles or doubles, Carter Davis sets a great example for the Mountain Crest tennis team with the state tournament just a few weeks away.

“Carter is our senior team captain and has had a strong start to his final season. His work ethic and intensity during practice and matches is extremely unique. He is constantly refining his skills to finish out his last season strong. He loves improving his game every chance he gets on and off the court. Having Carter on the team as our captain is a huge asset to us because of his determination. We’re excited to see what he will accomplish this year,” said Mountain Crest coach Jake Hardy

In first singles play, Davis owns a 2-1 record with a pair of region wins over Sky View and Bear River, while in first doubles action he owns a 3-4 record.

Last year he was a state tournament qualifier at third singles.

Girls Golf

Sunbin Seo, Timpview (Sr.)

Timpview senior Sunbin Seo is the reigning 5A individual state champion, and she’s looking poised to do it again with another great season so far.

Seo is averaging 71.2 strokes in six Region 8 matches this season as the defending team champ T-Birds are running away with the region title with wins in every tournament.

Consistency has been the name of the game for Seo, who’s shot between 70 and 73 each time out.

