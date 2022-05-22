Utah’s Tony Finau drove the green Sunday at the 302-yard 17th hole at Southern Hills Country Club in the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship, and had a 6-foot putt for eagle.

He left it short.

In a nutshell, that was the story of Finau’s 24th appearance in a major championship. The former Salt Lake City resident was aggressive enough throughout the tournament but often just failed to execute, didn’t finish when it really mattered.

Finau closed with a 2-under 68 and was +3 over 72 holes. He was tied for 33rd when he walked off the 18th green Sunday, having missed five putts of 10 feet or less on the day.

Throw out Friday’s 72 and Saturday’s 74, and Finau actually had a decent tournament. In the end, however, some wayward tee shots left of fairways and greens and subpar putting left him and his fans wondering what might have been.

Sunday’s highlight was an eagle on the 541-yard 13th hole. Finau hit his second shot to within 12 feet and sank the putt for the 3 on the par-5 that he birdied Thursday but bogeyed Saturday.

Next up for Finau is this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.