Steward Health Care Week 39 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Bridger Clontz, Fremont (Sr.)

Bridger Clontz came up big again last week as Fremont extended its winning streak to 20 straight heading into the final week of the regular season.

In Game 1 against Davis last week he overpowered the Darts on the mound with a complete-game, three-hitter by striking out 12. The next day, with his team trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Clontz hit a walk-off two-run home run to push the streak to 19 straight.

For the season he’s 7-0 with a 1.20 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 41 innings.

At the plate he’s batting .465 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs.

Softball

Elliott Plewe, Skyridge (Jr.)

Skyridge wrapped up the regular season last week finishing with a perfect Region 4 record and 20 wins and the steady play of Elliott Plewe is a big reason for the success.

For the season she has a .474 batting average with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs.

“Elliott’s stats against one of the toughest schedules in the state speak for themselves, but what makes her such a valuable leader on our team is her willingness to do anything we ask of her with a can-do attitude. She is a student of the game and is constantly trying to find a competitive edge to help her team win. She is the definition of all in,” said Skyridge coach Tyler Plewe.

Last week in three games against Riverton, Corner Canyon and Weber she went a combined 5 for 6 with four home runs, eight RBIs and five walks. She was also the winning pitching in the Weber and Corner Canyon games with 11 combined strikeouts.

Boys Soccer

Collin Jones, Weber (Sr.)

Defending 6A state champion Weber has been on a tear the latter half of the season, wrapping up the regular season last week in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. In the mix of it all is senior midfielder Collin Jones.

“Collin hates to lose. His competitiveness is contagious and has really driven us to be successful,” said Weber coach Gavin Flitton.

For the season, Jones has recorded six goals and 10 assists, including three combined assists in wins over Farmington and Fremont last week that helped the Warriors clinch the region title.

This work rate defensively has helped Weber only allow one goal amid its seven-game winning streak.

Boys lacrosse

Casey Blackham, Alta (Jr.)

Casey Blackham was instrumental in leading Alta to blowout wins over Lehi and Orem last week as the Hawks ramp up to the 5A state tournament next week.

In both victories Blackham recorded four goals and an assist. For the season the middie has tallied 39 goals and nine assists.

“Casey is a great leader for us. Always putting for an amazing effort and has a great attitude no matter what. Helps keep the team positive and is a great player for the younger players to look up to,” said Alta coach Brandon Horoba.

Girls lacrosse

Samantha Riely, Park City (Sr.)

Park City has rolled through the season with just one game decided by single digits, and the two-way play of senior Samantha Riely has been the catalyst.

The four-year varsity player has recorded 41 goals and 26 assists this season with 73% shooting. The UC Davis commit has also recorded 22 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers and 60 draw controls.

“Sam has a very high level of lacrosse IQ. She understands the game and plays both ends of the field very well. She’s like having another coach on the field. She is someone that opponents notice no matter which end of the field she is playing, as her stats show,” said Park City coach Mikki Clayton. “Sam is a tireless worker, a true leader on and off the field, and her teammates love her. She has a quiet calm, but a tenacious style of play. “

Boys track

Levi Smith, Manti (Sr.)

Track athletes want to be peaking in mid-to-late May, and Manti senior Levi Smith is certainly heading in that direction.

Last week at the BYU Invitational, Smith had an outstanding meet winning both the 100 meters and long jump in the 3A-1A division while finishing fourth in the 200 meters.

He jumped 21’09.50 to win the long jump, and then ran a 10.86 to win the 100 meters. Earlier this season Smith jumped 21’10.75 at Salem Hills, which is the third-longest jump in Utah this spring for all classifications.

“Levi is a huge asset to Manti High’s track team dynamic and success. His positivity and dedication as a team leader is a real strength to our team. Having the kind of success that Levi has been able to achieve this season is a testament to his work ethic, commitment and love of track and field,” said Manti coach Trent Nielson. “He puts in the time to earn the things he gets. He’s an all-around good dude, and his lead-by-example mentality is great for the team.”

Girls track

Taylor Rohatinsky, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Lone Peak senior Taylor Rohatinsky looked right at home on BYU’s track over the weekend winning both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the BYU Invitational.

She won the 1,600 meters with a new meet record time of 4:48.07 and then won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:35.90. Both are the best time in Utah this spring. Her 1,600 race was the second-fastest in state history and just 2.94 seconds off the overall state record time. Her 3,200 run was the tenth-fastest in state history.

“Taylor was a great addition to our team last year when she moved from soccer to cross country and track. She has an outstanding work ethic and is a leader on and off the track. She is an extremely talented athlete and one of the most competitive athletes I’ve ever coached,” said Lone Peak coach Brad Molen.

Added Lone Peak distance coach Courtney Meldrum, “Taylor had been a wonderful athlete to coach. She does everything you tell her to do and she trusts us. She has found the right balance in her life and it is really showing in her races. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Boys tennis

Josh Jones, Farmington (Sr.)

Farmington senior Josh Jones has dominated this season for the Phoenix, and he heads into this week’s 6A state tournament as the No. 2 seed in the 6A first singles bracket.

He went 15-1 during the season, with the one loss coming in a match against Brighton’s Hardy Owen, who is the top seed in 5A first singles.

He won every one of his matches in straight sets this season, which his coach says isn’t a coincidence.

“What I think makes him a great tennis player is his mindset. Sure his athletic abilities help him exceed as a tennis player but every time he walks out onto the court, he is mentally ready to battle for every point. You can teach anyone how to play any sport, but you can’t teach anyone how to mentally stay in the game,” said Farmington coach Maren Conolly.

Girls golf

Becca Poulsen, Richfield (Sr.)

A third-place finisher at the 3A state golf tournament at Mountain View Golf Course last year, Richfield senior Becca Poulsen hopes to be in the third of the medalist race a year later at this week’s tourney.

Poulsen was the Region 12 medalist after averaging a 81.6 this season, best in the region by nearly six strokes.

She made impressive improvements as the season went on shooting her two lowest scores of the season — 79 and 78 — in the final two matches of the season. Last year at state she shot 79 and 77, one of only two golfers to shoot in the 70s both days.

This year’s 3A state tournaments takes place at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele.

