Steward Health Care Week 3 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Walker Deede, Springville (Sr.)

Walker Deede did Walker Deede things again in Week 3.

The senior caught a 24-yard TD pass from Ryder Burton with just 19 seconds left on the clock as Springville rallied for the 18-17 victory over Bountiful.

Deede is no stranger to heroics as he’s the player who caught Springville’s touchdown pass on the final play of the game as it rallied to beat Orem in the 5A semifinals.

“Walker Deede is a winner. He does what it takes to win. He is a javelin state champion and always makes big plays in the big moments. He is humble and hardworking,” said Springville coach Dave Valeti.

Girls Soccer

Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline (So.)

Ridgeline sits atop the 4A rankings four weeks into the girls soccer season, and the steady contributions of Emilee Skinner have been one of the catalysts.

Through seven games, Skinner has recorded five goals and two assists.

“What makes Emilee special is her desire to combine and involve her teammates. She links play so well from side to side and back to front. She also thrives on taking players 1 v. 1 to get into dangerous areas of the field. That’s when she likes to get her head up and look for her teammates or get her shots off,” said Ridgeline coach Mark Tureson.

In Ridgeline’s most recent game, a 2-1 win over Westlake, Skinner scored the game-winner with one second left in the second overtime.

1 of 8 2 of 8 3 of 8 4 of 8 5 of 8 6 of 8 7 of 8 8 of 8

Volleyball

Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch (Sr.)

Adelaide Englestead is no stranger to success when she puts on a Panguitch uniform, and that continued over the weekend.

The senior finished with 123 assists last week as she helped lead the Bobcats to wins over Valley and Beaver and then the Silver bracket championship at the Dixie Fly High Tournament.

“Adelaide is one of those athletes that is so coachable and willing to put in the extra work to be her best. Adelaide is a five-sport athlete,” said Panguitch coach Troy Norris. “Adelaide not only plays volleyball in the fall, but runs cross country, where she is a back-to-back state champion. Adelaide leads by example, she is humble and a friend to everyone.”

She is also a standout basketball player for Panguitch, then excels in track & field season in all the distance races.

Girls Cross Country

Jane Hedengren, Timpview (So.)

As a freshman last year, Jane Hedengren proved throughout the season to be one of the elite runners in Utah, and she’s picking up so far this season right where she left off.

Hedengren easily won the stacked UIAAA Invitational in Spanish Fork last week as she posted an outstanding time of 17:10.8. The second-place runner finished 26 seconds behind, and among those who finished behind her was the runner who edged Hedengren for the 5A state championship at last year’s state cross country meet.

“Jane is the ideal combination of natural talent, great work ethic and a real love of running,” said Timpview coach Jaimie Ribera.

Boys Cross Country

Sam Hansen, Woods Cross (Sr.)

There’s still nearly two months left in the state cross country season, and Woods Cross senior Sam Hansen is already hitting his stride.

Hansen finished first at the Digger Homecoming Invitational last week, winning with a great time of 16:30.9. He finished 10 seconds ahead of the runner-up from West Jordan, Alex Maxfield.

“Sam Hansen is a tireless worker. He is always working to put himself in a better situation to be successful. I don’t know of an athlete that is as dedicated to stretching, core work, and cross training to add to his running to try and make himself a more complete athlete,” said Woods Cross coach Sam Wood. “We are excited to see him build on a very successful cross country and track seasons last year into a great senior year.”

Hansen finished third at the 5A state cross country meet last year and will be one of the top contenders again this fall.

Girls Tennis

Emie Linscott, Cottonwood (So.)

Five matches into her sophomore season and Emie Linscott continues to impress.

Playing a mix of first and second singles, she is a perfect 5-0 this season with three preseason victories and two region match wins.

“Emie was given the best sportsmanship award last year and if you know Emie you would know why. Emie is positive person on and off the court, she plays hard and fair. She shows up to every practice not only ready to work but also ready to help by picking up extra balls, grabbing some weeds off the court, and checking in on all her teammates,” said Cottonwood coach Teisa Linscott. “She has played tennis since she was 5 years old at the Sports Mall and now for Cottonwood and has never looked back. Tennis makes her happy and that makes me happy.”

Emie Linscott qualified for state at second singles a year ago, losing in the first round. She’ll be looking to improve upon that by advancing deeper into the playoffs this season.

Boys Golf

Parker Bunn, Bonneville (Jr.)

The reigning Region 5 medalist has picked up right where he left off.

Through the first four matches of Region 5 play, Bonneville junior Parker Bunn has been playing lights out as he sits atop the leaderboard with a 65.3 scoring average. That’s four strokes better than the current second-place golfer in the region.

Last week at Schneiter’s Riverside, Bunn shot a 63 to win the tournament by seven strokes. Earlier in the year, he shot a 64 at Eaglewood.

Baseball

Reed Edwards, Wayne (Sr.)

Wayne senior Reed Edwards is coming off a great week for the Badgers, and has been one of the catalysts to a great season so far.

Last week in wins over Diamond Ranch and Bryce Valley, Edwards went a combined 3 for 6 with two RBIs while also pitching a couple innings in relief in a tight 4-3 win over Bryce Valley.

“Reed anchors our middle infield and middle of our order, and is a senior leader that is absolutely irreplaceable. He’s a great teammate and leads by example both on and off the field. It’s a privilege to coach a student-athlete like him,” said Wayne coach Mike Bray.

For the season, Edwards has an OPS of 1.139, with six extra base hits on the season and a 2-0 record on the mound.

