Steward Health Care Week 5 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Kyle Larsen, Provo (Jr.)

Kyle Larsen had a huge performance defensively in Week 5 to lead Provo to the 47-10 blowout victory over Maple Mountain.

Larsen opened the scoring less than a minute into the game as he returned an interception 47 yards for a score. Later in the first half he scored on a two-yard TD pass, his only reception of the game.

He finished the game with five tackles and three interceptions.

“Kyle set the tone for the game with a Pick Six on the second play for our defense. He continued to intercept two more passes, setting up our offense to score. Kyle scored on a reception on offense as well. His contributions on special teams don’t go unnoticed as well. He is having a huge impact on our season,” said Provo coach Kirk Chambers.

Girls Soccer

Elle Young, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Consistency is one of the most important qualities for a soccer player, and Lone Peak senior Elle Young just oozes consistency.

She’s been one of the steadiest players for the 11-0 Knights as she’s scored six goals, dished out four assists and put in the work defensively as well.

“Elle has been starting varsity for us since she was a freshman, and now being a senior and a captain has really stepped up into a great leader this year. She does it all for us, scores, assists, and can play any position we need. She makes the big play when we need it most and never seems to have a bad game. She has been a key part of our success so far this season,” said Lone Peak coach Shantel Jolley

Young scored a key goal for Lone Peak last week in her team’s come-from-behind 4-3 victory over rival American Fork to stay undefeated on the season.

1 of 8 2 of 8 3 of 8 4 of 8 5 of 8 6 of 8 7 of 8 8 of 8

Volleyball

Emily Ware, Grantsville (Sr.)

The consistent play of senior Emily Ware has already played a big role in Grantsville already equaling its win total from a year ago with over half the season still remaining.

Last season Grantsville finished with an 8-20 record, but this year the team is 8-4 as Ware leads the time with 92 kills and 41 blocks. She ranks second in the entire state in blocks.

“Emily is such a great player and leader. She loves the game of volleyball and has such a positive attitude that ripples throughout the whole team,” said Grantsville coach Kelbey Fisher. “She’s been a key part to our success this year and growth in our program because of how she treats her teammates. She has each one of her teammate’s backs and truly wants the best for the team. When it’s her time to sub off the court, she’s an amazing supporter and cheers loud for everyone.”

In Grantsville’s only game last week against Layton Christian, the middle blocker led her team to the 3-0 sweep with seven kills, seven aces and four blocks.

Girls Cross Country

Julie Moore, Mountain View (So.)

Mountain View’s Julie Moore has already won a lot of high school running medals in her short career, and the sophomore just keeps adding more hardware.

Last weekend at the Park City Invite AM race at Quinn’s Junction Moore took first with an 18-second cushion over the runner-up from her own school, Abby Stone.

“Julie is a very driven athlete, she approaches everything she does with a quiet determination that helps fuel her success. One of her biggest strengths is she’s not afraid to work to accomplish her goals,” said Mountain View coach Mike Strauss.

As a freshman last season, Moore finished third at the 5A state meet and she figures to right in the think of the chase for medals at next month’s state meet.

Boys Cross Country

Richard Crane, Richfield (Sr.)

Richfield senior Richard Crane continued his great 2022 season at the Juab Invite last weekend.

He outkicked the competition at the 14-team meet in dominant fashion as he won with a fantastic time of 14:46.2, roughly 42 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher from Tooele.

“He is a tremendous athlete and one of the most driven people that I have had the opportunity to coach. Richard always thinks that he can compete with anyone and wants to compete with the best of the best,” said Richfield coach Jim Monsen. “He is also a great teammate and will place the team, and his teammates accomplishments, above his own. I’ve been very lucky to have Richard as a part of our program the past few years, and believe that the sky’s the limit for him.”

Crane was the 3A state meet runner-up a year ago as he finished second to Ogden’s Jack Blodgett.

Girls Tennis

Anna Jones, Stansbury (Sr.)

Anna Jones has been a four-year varsity player for Stansbury, and has occupied the No. 1 singles spot the past two years for the Stallions.

Her coach, Jacob Jones, says Anna Jones loves competition against the top players on each school and she’s put together a 9-6 record so far this season.

“She was voted in team captain from her teammates and has been able to help the new players feel welcome and part of the team. We pride ourselves on never giving up and taking on the challenge of competing against everyone and Anna has been a wonderful example of that,” said Jacob Jones.

Last season at the 5A state meet Jones qualified as the No. 4 seed from Region 7 and she beat Bonneville’s No. 3 seed player to advance to the Round of 16 where she lost to the eventual state champion from Woods Cross.

Boys Golf

Boston Bracken, Crimson Cliffs (Jr.)

The reigning Region 10 medalist, Crimson Cliffs junior Boston Bracken is well on his way at repeating that feat this season.

Last week in a region match at Sand Hollow Golf Course, Bracken shot a 65 to win the tournament by four strokes over Desert Hills’ Jace Fillmore. Through five region matches this year, Bracken is averaging a staggeringly-low 64. Last year he averaged a 67.9.

The next step this season for Bracken is to try and claim individual and team titles, which narrowly eluded him last season as he finished second individually and then the Mustangs lost in a playoff for the team title.

Baseball

Trejin Tangaro, Wendover (Jr.)

On the mound to start the game three times last week for Wendover, junior Trejin Tangaro made the most of the opportunity earning wins in every game against Tintic, ICS and Telos as Wendover continued its strong 2022 campaign.

In the three games he pitched a total of 19 1/3 innings while striking out 40 batters and only allowing four runs. At the plate, he went 8 for 11 with seven RBIs and two doubles.

“It’s great to see all the hard work he put’s in all summer and every day during the season pay off,” said Wendover coach Domenick Tangaro.

