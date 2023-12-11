Larry H. Miller Week 18 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Jaxen McCuistion, Timpanogos (So.)

Timpanogos won just three games last season, but led in part by Jaxen McCuistion the T-Wolves are enjoying a perfect 7-0 start to the season.

McCuistion leads Timpanogos this season averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Last Friday in a 62-57 win over Maple Mountain, he recorded 22 points and eight rebounds.

“Jaxen McCuistion has a warrior’s heart. He plays to win and is willing to play and guard any position on the court. Though just a sophomore he plays like a seasoned senior,” said Timpanogos coach Golden Ingle.

“His rebounding, decision making and defense make it hard to take him out of the game even when his shots aren’t falling. This was evident in the overtime win at Spanish Fork where he didn’t have his best shooting night but if I remember right he played every minute of the game.”

McCuistion had just five points in that game against Spanish Fork, but the T-Wolves won 75-74.

Girls Basketball

Ruby Clegg, South Summit (So.)

Reserve player Ruby Clegg played a key role in South Summit’s 43-32 win over Providence Hall last week as the Wildcats improved to 4-1 on the season.

The sophomore came off the bench and scored 13 points as South Summit outscored the Patriots 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

“Ruby is a reliable player off our bench, she’s a tenacious defender that provides energy for all of her teammates,” said South Summit coach Matt Mapstone.

Boys Swimming

Andrew Carlile, Dixie (Sr.)

Dixie senior Andrew Carlile has picked up right where he left off this season.

A year ago he was named the Swimmer of the Meet at the 4A state meet, and already this season he’s been dominant in his three primary events, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

He owns the best time in 4A in all three events this season, posting a 21.94 in the 50 free, a 48.79 in the 100 free and 51.24 in the 100 back.

“Andy is humble, kind, hardworking, and an all around good kid. He has put in the time and effort to get where he is, and he inspires those around him to do the same. We are so lucky to have him on our team,” said Dixie coach Madison Dunlvy.

His 100 back time ranks third in the entire state, and his 50 free ranks fourth in Utah.

Carlile is the defending 4A state champ in the 100 back, and already he’s bettered his state winning time this season by .32 seconds.

Girls Swimming

Gabriella Henry, Viewmont (Sr.)

Viewmont senior Gabriella Henry has enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2023-2024 high school season.

Henry has competed in seven of eight individual events so far, and ranks in the top 10 in 5A in six of those events. Her top two events are the 200 individual medley (2:12.41) and 100 butterfly (58.69), events she ranks second in 5A and third in the entire state.

“Gabby Henry is a wonderful person and athlete. She is very uplifting to her teammates and cheers them on. She does great academically, even in the middle of swim season where it is always hectic,” said Viewmont coach Jessica Trauner. “Her biggest contributions for the team though are in the water. She works so extremely hard during and out of the high school season. A lot of kids on the team look up to her and her ability. It’s so very rare that you have someone who can move so smoothly yet so powerfully through the water. This only happens if you are showing up every day and doing the work.”

Other top five events are 50 freestyle (3rd), 100 freestyle (4th) and 500 freestyle (5th).

Boys Wrestling

Will Wheatley, Green Canyon (Sr.)

Will Wheatley’s bid for a repeat state title ended in the semifinals last season, but the senior is off to a great start in his quest for another individual state title.

Wheatley went 3-0 last weekend at 215 pounds at the Cache Valley Classic at Green Canyon High School, winning all three matches by fall. So far this season he’s 13-0.

“Will Wheatley is one of those special kids that can turn on the adrenaline and intensity with the flip of a switch. From blast double leg, to catching 215 pounds in the air to prevent a slam then back on to finishing his pin. Combine that with his desire to expand his wrestling abilities every week, makes for an extremely dangerous wrestler as we continue through this season,” said Green Canyon coach Dirt Howa.

A year ago Wheatley finished fourth at state at 285 pounds as he finished the season with a 32-12 record. The year before, he took state at 215 pounds as he finished the season with a 29-8 record.

Girls Wrestling

Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

Meleana Fager enjoyed a perfect weekend on the mats at the Corner Canyon Cup last week.

The junior posted a 5-0 record in her weight class to claim the individual title. The week before she finished second in the Thor Girls Classic at Westlake.

She owns a 12-1 record so far this season.

“She loves to compete, she loves big moves, she doesn’t care who she is wrestling she is going to fight,” said Corner Canyon coach John Fager.

Meleana Fager credits her family for a big part of her success.

“Having my family there for me through wrestling, in my corner, and in life, helped me preserve and become tougher,” said Meleana Fager.

