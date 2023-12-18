Larry H. Miller Week 19 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Jared Anderson, Green Canyon (Sr.)

Green Canyon’s perfect 10-0 start has been one of the pleasant surprises of the season so far, and Jared Anderson has played a big part of that success.

Last week in four games in Southern Utah, Anderson scored 15, 13, 15 and 25 points, raising his season average to 18.9 ppg. The week before in a win over Layton Christian he scored 35 points.

“Jared is a great leader on our team. Jared has stepped up this season when we have needed him the most. His 35-point performance against Layton Christian was an example of how he leads when we need him the most,” said Green Canyon coach Logan Brown. “He has the ability to score at the rim, on the perimeter and rebound. Also, he often guards the best perimeter player on the other team, which proves how versatile he is as a player. His teammates find him fun to play with, and hard to play against. Off the court, he is an amazing person that gets along with everyone.”

To go along with his point production, Anderson is also averaging 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

Girls Basketball

Nevea Cordova, Clearfield (Sr.)

Clearfield has opened the season with six straight victories, and the consistent play of reserve player Nevea Cordova has been one of the catalysts.

Last week in Clearfield’s 61-25 win over Weber, Cordova recorded 16 points, five rebounds and five steals.

“Nevea plays a lot of minutes but has accepted a role coming off the bench. She is coachable and a team first player,” said Clearfield coach JT Soter. “She has been key this season for us hitting timely 3s and playing great defense.”

For the season Cordova is averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals, and each game her contributions have gotten more significant.

Boys Swimming

Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse (Sr.)

Syracuse senior Sawyer Portillo enjoyed a couple of dominant swims at the Davis District Meet last weekend.

Portillo won the 50 freestyle with a 6A-best time of 21.56, and then also won the 100 butterfly with a 6A-best time of 52.57.

“Sawyer Portillo is one of the best swimmers in the state and definitely one of the fastest. What sets him apart, however, is that he’s an even better person. He’s always willing to help the other swimmers, from the newest of the new to the other seasoned swimmers that are just needing that little something extra. His work ethic and competitiveness are second to none and he has been integral part of our team since he was a freshman,” said Syracuse coach Kyle Cunningham.

Portillo’s 21.56 time in the 50 free wis the third-best time in the entire state so far this weekend.

Girls Swimming

Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak (Jr.)

Whether she’s sprinting in the pool or powerfully moving through the pool on a lengthy stroke, Lone Peak junior Taylor Bennett is one of the best in the state.

As the high school swimming season reaches the midway point, Bennett owns the best time in the entire state in the 50 freestyle (24.34), 500 freestyle (5:10.59) and the 200 individual medley (2:10.72).

Bennett is the defending 6A state champion in both the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.

Boys Wrestling

Mason Bingham, Box Elder (Jr.)

The past two weeks Mason Bingham has enjoyed tremendous success on the mat for the Box Elder Bees.

Two weeks ago he went undefeated at the Juab Duals, and then last weekend he won his 113-pound weight class at the Viewmont Invitational. He owns a 14-2 record so far this season.

“Mason is a high-character young man and a very hard worker in the room. He gets it done week in and week out in practice by pushing himself, perfecting his technique, and his self-motivation to reach the next level. We’re proud of Mason and can’t wait to see him get even better,” said Box Elder coach Jed Craner.

A year ago as a sophomore Bingham finished sixth at the 5A state tournament at 106 pounds, ending the season with a 42-10 record.

Girls Wrestling

Kristina Kent, Davis (Jr.)

Kristina Kent opened the season with a strong showing at the Christmas Clash Invite at the Real Salt Lake Academy last week.

She went 4-0 with four pins in her 100-pound weight class to start the season with her first individual title. A year ago as a sophomore, Kent went a perfect 29-0 and won the 6A state title at 100 pounds.

“Kristina Kent’s success on the mat can be attributed to one main quality, gratitude. She is grateful for every practice, always doing more than required, grateful for every opponent, coach, teammate and opportunity that comes her way. Kristina Kent is not only a pleasure to coach, she is a joy to know. If you love wrestling, she’s one to watch,” said Davis coach Malia Roundy.

As a freshman, Kent won the 6A state title as well with a 26-1 overall record.

