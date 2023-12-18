High school basketball: Monday night boys and girls roundup

Boys Basketball

The Orem Tigers (4-2) fell to West Ranch, Calif. at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas with a final score of 67-49. The California team widened their lead in the second quarter, setting the pace for the rest of the game. Standouts include D. Morris for West Ranch, who scored 17 points including three 3-pointers, and Asher Young from Orem who tallied 15 points and one 3-pointer. Chance Dastrup also contributed 12 points for Orem, including a 3-pointer.

The Alta Hawks (8-0) maintained their flawless record with a 74-63 win over Clovis West, Calif. in the Tarkanian Classic. The Hawks took a commanding lead in the first quarter and staved off a late surge from Clovis West in the fourth. Ace Reiser spearheaded the Hawks’ offense, scoring 22 points, which included a 3-pointer, while on the Clovis West side, Z. Chauhan led with 18 points. Jaxon Johnson and Dash Reiser also contributed 15 and 13 points, respectively, to the Alta’s victory.

The University Heights, Ky. Blazers asserted their dominance over the Mount Vernon Patriots (1-6) with a definitive 82-40 victory. The Blazers secured their spot with a significant lead in the first quarter. Standout performer for Mount Vernon, Andrew McMurdie, made commendable efforts with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and an assist, while teammate Gabe Jackson contributed 9 points, all of which came from 3-pointers.

The Provo Bulldogs (5-3) secured a 58-38 triumph over Buckley, Calif. in the Tarkanian Classic. The Bulldogs came back strong in the second quarter after a slower first, and maintained their lead till the end. Key contributors included Paulsen with 15 points, and both Carter and Allen with 14 points each, with Allen also recording two 3-pointers. Castagnetto scored an additional 12 points for the Bulldogs’ tally.

Strong performances from Alan Gballau and Tyrin Jones propelled the Layton Christian Eagles (4-2) to a decisive 72-43 victory over Lake City, Idaho in the Tarkanian Classic. Gballau led the score with 17 points, closely followed by Jones with 16. Otavio Armani also contributed with 12 points - two of which were 3-pointers. An offensive explosion in the first quarter was key for the Eagles to claim the victory.

The Carbon Dinos (3-4) clinched a sizable victory over the American Leadership Eagles (4-4), ending the game with a final score of 76-47. Zeke Willson led the Dinos’ charge, putting up 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Dominic Cowan contributed with 14 points. On the opposing sides, both Kannon Huntsman and Zachariah Swarnes gave commendable performances, with each scoring 13 points, Swarnes scoring one 3-pointer.

The Morgan Trojans (2-7) dominated the Granger Lancers (1-5) with a significant 77-45 victory. Bracken Saunders emerged as the top scorer of the Trojans with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, closely followed by Jake Hansen who contributed 18 points and three 3-pointers. Mason Williams also added 16 points to the Trojans’ score. On the side of the Lancers, Daudi Aweyso scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer, and Stephen Kpaleh added another 14 points to the Lancers’ score.

The East Leopards (3-2) came out victorious against the Providence Hall Patriots (4-5) with a final score of 61-47. Sawyer Sutton of the Leopards was the standout player, scoring a grand total of 26 points, including an impressive seven 3-pointers. Logan Lunt also contributed notably with 13 points and two 3-pointers. For the Patriots, Dawson McDermaid led in scoring with 14 points, which included three 3-pointers, while Gavin Pace contributed 12 points, one of which was a 3-pointer.

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-3) managed to prevail over Don Bosco, N.J., with a score of 64-56 in an event held in Las Vegas. Key players for the Soaring Eagle included Luke Meyer, who stood out with 17 points, Rahiti Tinirauarii and Stockton Young each added 15 and 12 points respectively, both making two 3-pointers. Javier Aguirre also gave a solid performance, contributing 12 points to the team’s victory.

Girls Basketball

Region 17

The American Heritage Patriots (7-3) defeated the winless Merit Academy Knights (0-10), with a final score of 43-35. The Patriots gained their lead in the first quarter and managed to sustain it through the rest of the game. Ellie Reed led the Patriots with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Sarah Pierce contributed 9 points and a 3-pointer. On the Knights’ side, Mary Moody had a notable performance with 15 points, which included a 3-pointer.

Nonregion

The Wasatch Wasps (7-1) outscored the Lehi Pioneers (6-3) to emerge victorious with a final score of 66-58. Ashley Garner of the Wasps put on an excellent performance with 24 points, while teammate Peyton Benkhe contributed 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Filifaiesea Liava’a also added 11 points to the Wasps’ tally. On the Pioneers’ side, Addy Scrivner led the score with 20 points, which included three 3-pointers.

The Draper APA Eagles (6-3) clinched a win over the Navajo Prep, N.M. Eagles with a final score of 56-48. Samantha Kartchner starred for the Eagles with a whopping 22 points, and Aaliyah Baldwin closely followed with 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Draper APA found itself up by one point heading into the fourth quarter, but a strong performance in the final quarter helped it seal the victory.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks (5-2) overcame the Mercer Island Islanders from Washington in a 52-35 win. Emilee Skinner led the Riverhawks with a remarkable performance, scoring 22 points, which included two 3-pointers, alongside 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Hallee Smith and Elise Livingston further bolstered this win, contributing 9 points each, with Smith and Livingston adding one 3-pointer each. Macie Brown also added 7 points and 10 rebounds on the way to the team’s first victory of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

The West Panthers (5-1) defeated the Moreau Catholic, Calif. Mariners in a 53-45 victory at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. The Panthers established their dominance in the first quarter, providing a sturdy foundation for their win. Among the key players for the Panthers were Kylee Falatea, who led with 13 points along with a 3-pointer, while Tia Pan, Laite Latu, and Kaydence Falatea each added 8 points to the tally.

In the Tarkanian Classic played in Las Vegas, the Desert Hills Thunder (2-3) pulled ahead of Castle View, Colo., finishing with a final score of 44-36. Leading the scoring for the Thunder was Hannah Heaton with 13 points, followed closely by Jacie Riding who contributed 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Similarly, Jenna Brown also added 8 further points to the Thunder’s tally. Consistent scoring for Desert Hills was key for the victory.

The undefeated Wendover Wildcats (7-0) maintained their winning streak against the visiting Wells, Nev. Leopards with a final score of 44-31. Millie Hicks was instrumental in the Wildcats’ win, scoring 18 points. Paulina Gomez and Natalie Alvarez contributed 9 and 6 points respectively to the team’s victory. Wendover took control early and never looked back for its seventh win of the season.

The Spanish Fork Dons (6-3) dominated the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-7) with a commanding final score of 65-11. The Dons were led by Olivia Roberts, who contributed 15 points including three 3-pointers to the game, and Gracyn Cook also made a considerable contribution with 10 points. For the Soaring Eagle, the scoring was spread out with Tea Gostevcic leading with just 4 points.

In a close contest, the American Fork Cavemen (5-5) edged out the Morgan Trojans (2-8) with a final score of 55-48. Leah Moeaki was instrumental for the Cavemen with an impressive 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Calli Condi also contributed notably with 11 points and three 3-pointers for the Cavemen. For the Trojans, Eva Birkeland led the score with 17 points, 15 of which were from beyond the arc. Abby Titus also contributed to the Trojans’ score, adding 8 points.

In a close game, the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (5-2) edged out the Woods Cross Wildcats (3-2) with a final score of 45-42. Esther Analjok, with 16 points including two 3-pointers, and Elyah Ocampo, with 15 points and two 3-pointers, were the top scorers for the Bulldogs. On the Wildcats’ side, Kiyomi Tauataina led with 11 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Mari Nichols, Katie King, and Adia Cook also each contributed seven points to the Wildcats’ score.

The Payson Lions (3-5) secured a 48-32 victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers (1-6). The Lions’ win was powered by Oaklie Jackman with a stellar 20 points and Quincy Mathews contributing 18 points. For the Beetdiggers, Tess Jacobson led the team scoring 11 points, which included a 3-pointer. Both Claire Todacheeny and Kenzie Colunga further contributed to the Beetdiggers’ tally, scoring 7 points each, with each making a 3-pointer.

