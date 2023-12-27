High school girls/boys roundup: Wednesday night roundup

Boys Basketball

The Lehi Pioneers (6-1) edged out California’s Foothill in a close contest in the Damien Classic, with a final score of 57-51. Easton Hawkins was a key contributor to Lehi’s success, clocking up 24 points with four 3-pointers. Cooper Lewis aided the effort with 13 points, while Cy Hansen and Gabe Cowan added 7 points each. Lehi outscored Foothill 28-20 in the second half to secure the win.

California’s St. Pius/St. Matthias, which is ranked 25th nationally by MaxPreps, managed to secure a 69-52 victory against the Lone Peak Knights (4-3) in the Damien Classic. Enoch Mitchell was the top scorer for the Knights with 12 points, which included two 3-pointers while Cole Caton contributed 8 points.

California’s Diamond Bar bested the Hunter Wolverines (3-4) 70-61 in the Damien Classic. Dominick Phannolath’s stellar performance stood out for the Wolverines, as he tallied an impressive 30 points, including three 3-pointers. Diamond Bar outscored Hunter in the third and fourth quarters to solidify the win.

The Herriman Mustangs (7-2) toppled California’s Thousand Oaks 75-63 in the Desert Heat Classic. Ike Palmer led the Herriman offensive with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, while Stockton Blanchard supported with a strong 20-point contribution, six of those being 3-pointers. Despite a competitive first half from Thousand Oaks, a powerful 30-point performance from Herriman in the third quarter solidified its superiority in the game.

The Bingham Miners (4-4) dominated Washington’s Bishop Blanchet in an 81-39 win in the Desert Holiday Classic. Luke West led the Miners, racking up 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Tate Boman also contributed with 15 points and five 3-pointers. Bingham really pulled away in the second quarter, where it outscored Bishop Blanchet 28-11.

A layup at the buzzer from Sam Romer kept the Layton Lancers (9-0) perfect with a 57-56 win over the Murray Spartans (6-2) in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic. KJ Miller had 16 points, including four 3-pointers for Layton. On the Spartan’s side, Treyce Wilson, Quinton Christman, and Isaiah Beh kept the game competitive, contributing 16, 14, and 14 points, each sniping two 3-pointers. Layton’s ability to rally momentum in the third quarter with a strong 18 points was crucial in this closely contested win.

The East Leopards (5-3) dominated the Tooele Buffaloes (2-5) 73-33 in the Riverton Holiday Tournament. Leopards’ Cooper Dodd scored 23 points with five 3-pointers. Sawyer Sutton added to the tally with 17 points, including a 3-pointer.

American Fork Cavemen (7-2) prevailed over Heritage Christian with a 56-44 win. Tiger Cuff led the charge for the Cavemen with 15 points and three 3-pointers. Justin Thorpe and Diego Mulford chipped in with 12 and nine points respectively, adding an extra four 3-pointers combined to the tally. Heritage Christian, despite a rally in the third quarter, fell short in the face of the Cavemen’s superior first-half lead.

The Panguitch Bobcats (10-1) clinched a 75-73 overtime win against the Grantsville Cowboys (3-5). The Bobcats were led by Cache Eyre’s performance, scoring 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Notably, Daxton Miller also had a solid game with 19 points and nine assists. Although the Cowboys’ Decker Dzierzon and Ethan Powell scored 16 and 14 points respectively, the Cowboys were unable to seize the win in overtime.

The Mountain View Bruins (6-4) outperformed the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (5-4) in a 61-46 win. Leading the Bruins was Bryce Mella with 20 points, backed up by Simeon Suguturaga who added 18 points, three of which were 3-pointers, and nine rebounds. On the other side, Will Lindsay was the top scorer for the Sentinels with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to lead his team to victory. The Bruins’ exceptional performance in the second and fourth quarters ultimately solidified their win.

The Pine View Panthers (8-3) outplayed the Cyprus Pirates (1-7) in the Riverton Holiday Tournament, finishing the match 69-49. Griffen Shepherd led the Panthers with 22 points, securing four 3-pointers, while Nash Schroeder added another 15 points. Despite Cyprus’ Beckham Bayles putting up 22 points, including four 3-pointers, the Panthers’ notable drive in the fourth quarter with 23 points sealed their dominance.

The Snow Canyon Warriors (4-3) overcame Nevada’s Elko Indians with a solid 54-36 win in the Riverton Holiday Tournament. Owen Mackay spearheaded the Warriors’ offence with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Owen Iloa added 14 points. The Warriors overwhelming surge in the third quarter, scoring a dominant 23 points, swung the game in their favor, ultimately leading to a decisive victory.

The Logan Grizzlies (8-2) managed to prevail over the Brighton Bengals (5-4), concluding at 71-59. The Grizzlies’ Jordan Child significantly contributed with 29 points. In addition, Will Parkinson aided with 13 points, three of them 3-pointers. Conversely, the Bengals showcased a commendable attempt with Josh Mawhinney and Bradley Easton scoring 17 and 13 points respectively. Despite Brighton’s effort, Logan’s assertive control in the latter half of the game turned the tide in their favor.

In a close match, the Canyon View Falcons (5-3) narrowly defeated the Hurricane Tigers (4-6) in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic with a final score of 78-74. The Falcons’ lead was primarily driven by Carson Miles, with 23 points and three 3-pointers, and Felps Sanders, who added another 22 points. On the Tigers’ side, RJ Hurst and Cayleb Jackman gave valiant performances with 26 and 25 points respectively, but their efforts were not enough to secure a win.

The Tabiona Tigers (7-1) secured a solid victory against Bryce Valley Mustangs (2-7), with a final score of 79-39. Chance Lazenby and Dayton Giles were the lead scorers for the Tigers, contributing 14 points each to the score. Despite Zaren Roberts putting up a valiant effort of 24 points for the Mustangs, the Tigers’ strong offensive performances in all quarters secured their dominance in the game.

The Highland Rams (6-3) convincingly toppled Wasatch Wasps (4-3) in a decisive match, finishing at 61-41. The Rams were led by Grayson Gaddis who struck 15 points, including three 3-pointers, with Isaiah Drisdom and Jack Anderton providing additional strong inputs with 14 and 10 points respectively. Despite Sam Lind’s valiant performance of 20 points for the Wasps, the strength of the Rams’ offense in each quarter ensured their victory.

Weber Warriors (9-1) extended their winning streak against the Bear River Bears (9-2), securing a decisive victory with a final score of 71-56. Hunter Schenck was the standout player for the Warriors, recording 25 points triggered by five 3-pointers, while teammate Jordan Oberholtzer contributed 17 points with three 3-pointers. On the Bears’ side, Brayden Ritter led the scoring with 15 points. Despite the efforts, the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter, further extending the gap and leading them to victory.

Capturing a narrow victory, the Dixie Flyers (8-1) edged past California’s Etiwanda Eagles 57-56. Logan Weidauer and Kyle Lemke highlighted for the Flyers, each secured 16 points while Damon Meyers added 13 more points, draining three 3-pointers.

Claiming the Riverton Holiday Tournament, the Riverton Silverwolves (7-1) outscored the Syracuse Titans (4-4), ending the game 80-61. Ben Barrus led the Silverwolves with 21 points including three 3-pointers, while Evan Berrett added 19 points and also knocked down three 3-pointers. Despite the combined 28 points from Terik Hamblin and Skyler Orton of Titans, the third quarter surge from Silverwolves locked in their victory.

The Skyline Eagles (7-1) outplayed the American Leadership Eagles (5-6) in an assertive match, ending at 71-47. With Landon Shaw leading the squad with 19 points, including a 3-pointer, Karson Kaufusi and Malakai Philip also contributed significantly with 11 and 10 points respectively. Though, Zachariah Swarnes from the American Leadership side put up an admirable fight with 22 points.

In an engaging showdown, the North Sanpete Hawks (5-4) edged out the Grand Red Devils (2-8) with a nail-biting scoreline of 78-72. A standout offensive performance was turned in by Ridge Hendry of the Hawks, putting up 20 points with two 3-pointers. Cole Cook added another 18 points for the Hawks. For the Red Devils, Lane Berry scored 21 points and Wyatt Toney closely followed with 20; both hit three 3-pointers each. Despite Grand’s rally in the third quarter, North Sanpete maintained their lead to secure the victory.

The Cedar Valley Aviators (3-3) asserted their dominance over Oregon’s Sherwood with a 61-49 win. Brennan Olsen led the Aviators’ performance with 16 points, two of which were 3-pointers, adding four rebounds, two assists, and one block to his name. Owen Bawden also chipped in with 15 points, providing six rebounds, one assist, and a block. Despite Sherwood’s push in the third quarter, Cedar Valley’s notable scores in the first and last quarters sealed their victory.

The Olympus Titans (7-1) overwhelmed the Hillcrest Huskies (5-4) in a highly one-sided contest, ending the game at 94-53. Olympus’ Dutch DowDell had an outstanding performance with 30 points, scoring five 3-pointers. Reef Smylie followed closely with 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite Damani Wilkerson’s commendable effort for Hillcrest, scoring 20 points, the Huskies couldn’t stand up to the high-scoring push from the Titans.

Girls Basketball

In a commanding victory, South Sevier Rams (8-1) defeated Dixie Flyers (5-5) with a final score of 42-26. Kinley Jensen led the Rams with a team-high 14 points, followed by Sydnee Patterson, who registered 11 points for the Rams which included one 3-pointer. On the Flyers side, Kealah Faumuina scored 11 points, while Jaycee Bundy added a 3-pointer to her five points total.

Woods Cross Wildcats (4-4) eked out a one-point victory over Brighton Bengals (7-3), the final score standing at 45-44. The Wildcats were led by Kiyomi Tauataina with 10 points, while Adia Cook, Katie King, who also logged two 3-pointers, and Mari Nichols each added eight points. For the Bengals, Sophie Nielsen tallied 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and Charlotte O’Neal contributed 10 points.

The Canyon View Falcons (5-5) stormed the court, decimating the Stansbury Stallions (1-7) by a staggering score of 63-8. The Falcons, led by the dynamic duo of Maya Nichols and Maylee Spencer, with Nichols nailing a game-high 15 points and three 3-pointers while Spencer registered 14 points, including four 3-pointers. A dominant second quarter by the Falcons set the course for their landslide victory.

In a decisive victory, the Tabiona Tigers (9-2) defeated the Bryce Valley Mustangs (3-4), 34-14. Tabiona’s Hadly Henderson led all scorers with nine points, closely followed by Maycee Rhoades and Sicily Fabrizio, each tallying eight points. The Tigers pulled ahead in the third quarter, adding to their early lead to secure the win.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings (9-2) took a solid win over the Layton Lancers (5-6) with a final score of 57-41. Sarah Newman starred for the Vikings with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, and Lilly Evans also put on a strong performance with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Oakley Homer led the Lancers’ scoring with 16 points, along with four rebounds and one assist.

The Rockwell Marshals (6-5) edged out the Escalante Moquis (3-7) in a nail-biting game, clutching a narrow win with a final score of 39-38. Kiaya Bond paces the Marshals with 17 points, supplemented by Autumn Blackburn’s solid 15 points. Despite Mazee Dunton’s 13 points and McCall Dunton’s 11 for the Moquis, the Marshals held on to claim victory.

The Herriman Mustangs (4-4) triumphed over the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (6-4), finishing strong with a 68-55 final score. Brittea Byrqe led the Mustangs’ offense, scoring 23 points and a 3-pointer, with Halli Burbidge contributing 21 points and two 3-pointers. For the Bulldogs, Esther Analjok and Elyah Ocampo put up solid performances with 17 and 16 points respectively. An explosive third quarter further bolstered the Mustangs’ lead, cementing their victory.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

