High school boys/girls basketball: Saturday night roundup

Boys Basketball

Nonregion

In a game played as part of the Damien Classic, Hesperia seized victory against the Skyridge Falcons (4-7) with a final score of 54-42. Jordan Kohler and Dane Housley both stepped up for Skyridge, each scoring 11 points. The contribution of Tate Larson with eight points, two of which came from 3-pointers, also stood out in the Falcons’ effort.

The Jordan Beetdiggers (3-7) convincingly beat the Sunrise Mountain Mustangs with a final score of 59-45. The match took place in Rexburg, Idaho as part of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout. Udochi Iheanacho was the top scorer for the Beetdiggers with 15 points which included two 3-pointers. Jacob Thomsen was next, contributing 13 points, which included two 3-pointers as well. Ayden Doyle and Trent Benson also had notable contributions with 12 and 11 points respectively, with Benson securing a 3-pointer.

The Cedar Valley Aviators (5-4) fell to the Cesar Chavez Champions from California. The game was held in Mesa, Arizona as part of the Visa Mesa Basketball Challenge and concluded with a narrow victory for Chavez, California by a score of 63-60. Brennan Olsen led the scoring for the Aviators, securing 14 points, including one 3-pointer, along with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Heath Christensen and Owen Bawden also contributed significantly, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively. Christensen made two 3-pointers and contributed with 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks, while Bawden added 3 rebounds and 4 blocks to his name.

The Lehi Pioneers (9-1) were beaten by the Ironwood, Arizona Eagles with a final score of 61-57. The game was conducted in La Verne, California as part of the Damien Classic. On the Pioneers’ side, Cooper Lewis had an impressive game, scoring 24 points, which included four 3-pointers. Easton Hawkins, Cy Hansen, and Grayson Brousseau also contributed to the team’s performance, with 11, 10, and 10 points respectively. Cy Hansen also managed to secure two 3-pointers in the game.

The Curtis Vikings, from Washington, managed to overcome the Lone Peak Knights (4-4) in the Damien Classic, clinching a 59-45 win. Jackson Taylor of Lone Peak led his team’s scoring with 23 points, sinking seven 3-pointers and contributing across the board with five rebounds, two assists, and a block. Fellow Knights Cole Caton and Seth Haskett chipped in with 11 and 8 points respectively, each player also serving two assists.

The game was forfeited by Grand Terrace and a victory was awarded to Hunter.

The Springville Red Devils (5-4) fell to Timberline in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout. Timberline pulled ahead decisively in the third quarter, doubling Springville’s 8 points with their 16 points. Despite the loss, Springville’s Jamyn Sondrup shone with 15 points and a 3-pointer, closely followed by Luke Nadauld who tallied 10 points inclusive of two 3-pointers.

The Bingham Miners (6-5) pulled off a ten-point triumph over the Simi Valley, Calif. Pioneers in the Desert Holiday Classic, scoring a 75-65 win. The Miners’ leading scorer, Luke West, landed an impressive 24 points, incorporating three 3-pointers. Following West were teammates Luke Cantwell, contributing 13 points with a 3-pointer, and Stockton Tueller who added 12 points to the team’s victorious tally.

The Murray Spartans (7-4) bested the Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-2) by a score of 72-65. The Spartans’ key contributors included Treyce Wilson with 15 points (including three 3-pointers), Quinton Christman with 14 points (including two 3-pointers), and Deacon Poole with 12 points (also with two 3-pointers). On the flip side, for the Vikings, Makai Peterson was the top scorer with 16 points and three 3-pointers, followed by Jaxon Brown who made 12 points and four 3-pointers. Clay Hansen and Carson Rasmussen also added to the Viking’s score with 9 and 7 points respectively.

The Beaver Beavers (5-4) scored a 60-53 victory against the Draper APA Eagles (2-7) in the Smithfield Classic. Luke Wolff led the Beavers with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. In response, Urban Baldwin registered 16 points for the Eagles, aided by two 3-pointers, while Max Jacobsen scored nine points and nailed three 3-pointers. A dominant third quarter proved pivotal for the Beaver’s victory.

In a closely contested game of the Riverton Holiday Tournament, the Desert Hills Thunder (7-5) emerged victorious over the Elko, Nev. Indians with a 46-39 final score. Eli Allred had a standout performance for the Thunder with 24 points, which included four 3-pointers, supplemented by 5 rebounds, a steal and a block. Jackson Holman also lent a helping hand, scoring seven points and pulling down five rebounds. An offensive explosion for Desert Hills, in which it outscored Elko by 17, was vital for the victory.

The Hillcrest Huskies (6-6) defeated the West Panthers (3-5) in a game that ended 51-45, played on the Panthers’ home court. Damani Wilkerson led the charge for the Huskies with 12 points, supplemented by a 3-pointer. For the Panthers, Taulaki Siosiua put up the most points with 11, closely followed by Robert Hansen who scored 10 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Snow Canyon Warriors (6-4) clinched a match victory over the West Jordan Jaguars (1-10), with a final score of 65-44, in a game played in the Riverton Holiday Tournament. Owen Mackay led the charge for the Warriors with 22 points, including two 3-pointers. Damon Ence and Drey Smith also contributed significantly, scoring 13 and 10 points respectively with two 3-pointers each. Carter Dorenbosch and Colton Blackham were the leading scorers for the Jaguars, with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Wendover Wildcats (10-1) added another victory to their impressive season, overcoming the Milford Tigers (6-4) with a final score of 67-60 in the Smithfield Classic. Wildcats’ Shawn Duboise topped the score sheet with 19 points including a 3-pointer, followed by Efren Delmuro with 15 points. For the Tigers, Kilo Tsosie put on a commendable performance with 23 points, 11 rebounds, a 3-pointer, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

In a nail-biting encounter, the Ridgeline Riverhawks (9-2) barely edged past the Clearfield Falcons (3-6) with a final score of 61-59. Carson Cox emerged as the standout performer for the Riverhawks, amassing 22 points, complemented by two 3-pointers, 14 rebounds, and four assists. Jagger Francom also delivered a strong performance, contributing 16 points. Meanwhile, Peyton Kotter led the Falcons in scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Trace Hansen closely followed with 13 points of his own.

Farmington Phoenix (9-3) managed to slightly edge out Copper Hills Grizzlies (5-6) with a final score of 54-51. The top scorer for Farmington was Carter Nordquist with 16 points, contributing four 3-pointers, followed by Braden Larsen with 13 points and two 3-pointers. For the Grizzlies, Isaiah Reiser led the scoring charge with 18 points, including six points from beyond the arc, and Tyler McVey contributed 14 points.

The Tooele Buffaloes (3-7) managed to edge past the Cyprus Pirates (1-10) in the Riverton Holiday Tournament with a final score of 68-64. Ethan Rogers was the leading scorer for the Buffaloes with a substantial 23 points, closely followed by Talon Shirley with 22 points. For the Pirates, the standout player was Koli Fosita, who demonstrated impressive scoring abilities with 31 points, including five 3-pointers. Other contributory performances for the Pirates came from Stone Tia, Paden Sharp, and Beckham Bayles, all scoring 8 points each.

The Granger Lancers (2-7) clinched a thrilling victory in overtime against the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-8), resulting in a final score of 60-58 in a game played at Rowland Hall. Daudi Aweyso put on a masterclass for the Lancers, scoring 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Stephen Kpaleh and Avante Lee also chipped in with 14 and 11 points respectively. On the Lions’ side, Landen Brady was the top scorer with 14 points followed closely by Luc Dowdle with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Mountain View Bruins (8-5) recorded a victory over the Skyline Eagles (8-3) with a final score of 69-61. The game took place as part of the Utah Autism Holiday Classic. For the Bruins, Bryce Mella was the leading point scorer with 24 points, including a 3-pointer, 3 rebounds, and a steal. Conner Fairbanks also contributed significantly to the score with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Leading the Eagles was Landon Shaw with 22 points, complemented by a 3-pointer, and Trent Wells with 14 points including two 3-pointers.

The Riverton Holiday Tournament host Silverwolves (10-1) clinched a close victory over the Westlake Thunder (4-8) with a final score of 65-64. Evan Berrett delivered a winning performance for the Silverwolves, scoring a go-ahead left-handed layup with just three seconds remaining. Berrett led the Silverwolves scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Ben Barrus and Zach Edwards also made significant contributions, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively. On Westlake’s side, Graydin Anderson topped the score with 16 points, supplemented by two 3-pointer contributions, followed by Jace Adams with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Mater Dei Monarchs defeated the Herriman Mustangs (9-3) with a final score of 81-71 in the Desert Heat Classic Championship. Ike Palmer lead a valiant effort for the Mustangs with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Carlo Mulford, Stockton Blanchard, and Cale Barclay each contributed 15 points, with both Blanchard and Barclay hitting three 3-pointers each.

In the Cowboy Classic, the Wayne Badgers (8-6) dominated the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks, from Arizona, with a decisive score of 74-33. Ryker Peterson led the Badgers offensive charge with a dazzling 23 points, which included three 3-pointers, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Blake Peterson also made a notable contribution with 14 points accompanied by 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks. Also contributing to the Badgers’ score were Ammon Peterson, Carson Lee, and Jake Batty, all with 8 points each. Consistent scoring for Wayne was pivotal for the win.

The Wasatch Wasps (4-4) narrowly defeated the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (5-6) with a final score of 56-55 in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic. The Wasps’ victory was mainly driven by Sam Lind, who scored an impressive 28 points, clutching four 3-pointers. JJ Serre and Ethan Moore also contributed 9 and 8 points respectively. On the Sentinels’ side, Spencer Krainich led the team with 18 points, followed by Will Lindsay with 17 points. Cayden Stone and Jake Allen also added to the team’s total with 7 points each, each scoring one 3-pointer.

The East Leopards (6-4) secured a complete victory against the American Heritage Patriots (7-7). The game, which was part of the Eagle Holiday Shootout, ended with a scoreline of 71-46 in favor of the Leopards. For East, Sawyer Sutton was the top point scorer with an impressive 26 points, including a 3-pointer. Logan Lunt and Campbell Christensen also made healthy contributions, scoring 18 and 14 points respectively. In terms of the Patriots, Niwhai Winitana led the team’s efforts with 16 points which included two 3-pointers, closely followed by Brady Peery with 15 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Ogden Tigers (8-3) narrowly defeated Helix, California by a score of 52-51. For the Tigers, Stockton Marriott was the leading scorer, securing 19 points. Nyiol Hauet followed with 13 points, while Bingham Call contributed 8 points. Teegan Porter added 7 points to the team’s total, which included a 3-pointer.

The Utah Autism Holiday Classic host school Olympus Titans (10-1) triumphed over the Layton Lancers (11-1) with a final score of 75-70. Reef Smylie led the Titans’ offense with 26 points, followed closely by Jordan Barnes, who contributed 25 points including two 3-pointers. On the other hand, the Lancers’ scoring was boosted by Sam Romer and Mekhi Martin, both of whom scored 17 points each, with Martin hitting two 3-pointers. Jonah Fullmer also pitched in with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Kanab Cowboys (7-4) prevailed over the Piute Thunderbirds (8-2) in a closely contested match with a final score of 54-50. For the Cowboys, Cash Mortensen and Kale Glover led the scoring with 11 points each, both hitting two 3-pointers. Trey Castagno was not far behind with 10 points, which also included two 3-pointers. For the Thunderbirds, the top scorer was Kel Blood with 14 points, followed by Kole Westwood with 13 points, including two 3-pointers, and Will Myers who secured 11 points with one 3-pointer.

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (5-6), edged out the Timpanogos Timberwolves (10-2) in a tight contest with a final score of 67-62. Luke Meyer was particularly impressive for the Soaring Eagle, scoring 25 points, which included a 3-pointer. Stockton Young put up 14 more points, sinking in two 3-pointers, and Jake Wyatt added 10 points to the team’s total. On the Timberwolves’ side, Jaxen McCuistion and Jack Johnson led their team’s scoring efforts with 17 points each, with McCuistion securing a 3-pointer. Noah Curtis also contributed with 9 points, including one 3-pointer.

Girls Basketball

Nonregion

The Timpview Thunderbirds (8-2) prevailed against the Olympus Titans (4-6) at Timpview’s home court with a final score of 61-53. Leah Atuaia led Timpview with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Lina Ballin scoring 14 points. On Olympus’s side, Tessa Cromar stood out with her scoring prowess of 17 points, three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, while both Keily Trabanino and Joss Baker contributed 13 points apiece.

The Summit Academy Bears (9-5) successfully defeated the South Summit Wildcats (9-3) with a game final of 48-37 played at Summit Academy High School. Avery Backus spotlighted for the Bears with 20 points and a 3-pointer, while Kita Holmes added 13 points inclusive of three 3-pointers. Despite the loss, Emma Broadbent of the Wildcats demonstrated a notable performance, scoring an impressive 25 points.

The Davis Darts (10-0) maintained their undefeated streak, overcoming the Northridge Knights (5-4) with a decisive 65-32 victory on the Knights’ home court. Kate Richards led the Darts with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Teammates Shea Miller and T’maea Eteuati each added 11 points to the board, marking another firm win for the Darts. Meanwhile, Mae Stevenson headed the Knights’ efforts with nine points, one of which was a 3-pointer.

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs (7-5) secured a comfortable victory over the Pine View Panthers (2-10) with a final score of 62-45. Top performers for the Bulldogs included Esther Analjok with 13 points, and both Elyssia Gallardo and Achol Daw contributing 10 points each, with Gallardo’s tally including three 3-pointers. On the Panthers’ side, Reese Gustin was the leading scorer with 13 points, aided by three 3-pointers, and Charity Falaniko added 12 points to the total score.

The Kearns Cougars (5-7) trounced the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-11) with a final score of 44-30 in the South Mountain Holiday Classic. The high scorers for the Cougars were Mina Kinikini and Kylee Glade, both contributing 10 points each. Furthermore, Lili Andrade-Tellez and Adhau Chol provided solid support by scoring 8 and 6 points respectively. On the Soaring Eagle side, Ella Sabit and Ayen Kuath led the team with 6 points each, followed by Maile Mataele with 5 points.

The Milford Tigers (6-4) secured a narrow victory against the Wendover Wildcats (9-2) with a final score of 52-48. Tayleah Spaulding was the top scorer for the Tigers with 18 points, which included a 3-pointer. Other contributors were Miley Willden and Paizlee Florence, both scoring 6 points each. On the Wildcats side, Paulina Gomez whipped up an impressive individual performance, securing 20 points, 3 of which were 3-pointers. Also contributing to the score of the Wildcats were Gabriela Dellgadillo and Kadence Murphy with 8 and 7 points respectively.

In a close encounter of the South Mountain Holiday Classic, the Summit Academy Bears (9-5) edged out the East Leopards (3-6) with a final score of 50-48. Avery Backus lead the charge for the Bears with 21 points, including a 3-pointer. Kita Holmes added 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and Sierra Johnson contributed 9 points, which included a three-pointer as well. On the Leopard’s side, Olivia Tausinga topped the scores with 17 points, supplemented by a 3-pointer. Aundrea Dennett and Tofi DelaCerna both added 10 points each to the Leopards’ total, with Dennett scoring three 3-pointers and DelaCerna one.

