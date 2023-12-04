Larry H. Miller Week 17 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Cooper Lewis, Lehi (Sr.)

Lehi senior Cooper Lewis had a monster first week of the season in leading his team to a pair of victories last week over Salem Hills and Corner Canyon.

Lewis recorded 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in an 86-68 win over Salem Hills, and then three nights later at Corner Canyon he poured in 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists in a 69-57 win over the Chargers.

“Cooper has really worked hard to continually improve as a player. He is not concerned over player rankings or other things, he just wants to win games with his teammates,” said Lehi coach Quincy Lewis.

Last year as a junior, Lewis averaged 18.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds and was named a Deseret News 5A first team all-stater.

Girls Basketball

Marissa Best, Green Canyon (Sr.)

Marissa Best has been the catalyst behind an outstanding start this season for the 3-1 Wolves.

So far this season Best is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals, which includes scoring 30 points in a game last week against Box Elder.

“Marissa makes everyone on our team better and she has a special ability to hold her teammates accountable on and off the floor. What makes Marissa special is that she can impact the game in so many ways even when she’s not scoring. She can score the ball from anywhere on the floor and brings nothing but confidence to her teammates. This is just the start for her this season,” said Green Canyon coach Tyson Mortensen.

Best recorded 30 points, five rebounds and four steals in last week’s 65-38 win over Box Elder.

Best was a Deseret News 4A honorable mention last season.

Boys Swimming

Drake Doyle, Brighton (Jr.)

One of the top returning swimmers from last season has already got off to a fantastic start early this season.

Brighton junior Drake Doyle has posted the fastest time in the entire state in both the 100 freestyle (46.00) and 200 freestyle (1:44.28) early this season, while also recording the second-best 50 free (21.57).

“Drake’s contributions to the team come in many different areas. His passion to be the best he can always be is contagious to all of those around him and helps them continue to push themselves harder and harder,” said Brighton coach Todd Etherington. “One of his greatest strengths is his competitive drive and desire. Drake loves to race. He loves to constantly find ways to be faster and faster. Not only all of that, but he is a great teammate who is constantly aware of his teammates both in the water and out.”

Last season as a sophomore Doyle finished third in the 5A state meet in both the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Girls Swimming

Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian (Jr.)

When it comes to the breaststroke, nobody does it better than Layton Christian’s Pinar Donmez.

The Layton Christian junior Pinar Donmez posted the second-fastest 100 breaststroke time in the entire state last season, and roughly two months into this season Donmez owns the best time in Utah, as she swam a 1:03.96 at the Thanksgiving Invite last year.

Donmez also owns the fastest time in 3A this year in the 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Boys Wrestling

Geronimo Rivera, Layton (Jr.)

Two-time state champion Geronimo Rivera enjoyed a great start to the season last weekend at the Layton Invitational.

Rivera improved his record this season to 6-0 as he went 4-0 at 126 pounds at the Layton Invitational last week. He won his first three matches by fall, and then beat Uintah’s Michael Alexander in the final 5-0.

“Geronimo Rivera is a two-time state champion and a two-time all-American who is preparing himself for Layton’s tough competition schedule this upcoming season. Geronimo is a hard-working individual who helps build and push the other kids that are a part of our program,” said Layton coach Adam Fager. “Having him on our team has helped set one of the many examples of competitiveness and passion for wrestling on a national level that our team has.”

A year ago, Rivera went 33-6 and won the 6A 120-pound state championship.

Girls Wrestling

Ameris Jensen, Westlake (Jr.)

Westlake junior Ameris Jensen was a third-place finisher at state last year as a sophomore, and she’s looking the part of a potential state champion early this season.

Jensen won her 130-pound weight class at the Thor Girl Classic at Westlake High School last weekend, winning all five of her matches by fall.

“Ameris is one of the toughest wrestlers I know. She works hard and is a great example on our team,” said Westlake coach Cody Burdett.

For the season, Jensen is 6-1 on the season. She was also the keeper on Westlake’s girls soccer team last fall.

