High school drill team: Viewmont edges Spanish Fork to clinch repeat 5A state championship

The Viewmont Vykelles won just one of the three categories at the 5A drill state championship at UVU on Saturday, but in the end that’s all they needed.

Viewmont narrowly edged Spanish Fork to claim a repeat 5A state championship, with its lone individual win coming in the how category.

Spanish Fork ended up winning both the military and dance categories, but finished in second place overall behind Viewmont for the second straight year.

Rounding out the top five in 5A were Bountiful, Maple Mountain and Hillcrest.

1 of 36 2 of 36 3 of 36 4 of 36 5 of 36 6 of 36 7 of 36 8 of 36 9 of 36 10 of 36 11 of 36 12 of 36 13 of 36 14 of 36 15 of 36 16 of 36 17 of 36 18 of 36 19 of 36 20 of 36 21 of 36 22 of 36 23 of 36 24 of 36 25 of 36 26 of 36 27 of 36 28 of 36 29 of 36 30 of 36 31 of 36 32 of 36 33 of 36 34 of 36 35 of 36 36 of 36

Class 5A

Team standings

1. Viewmont

2. Spanish Fork

3. Bountiful

4. Maple Mountain

5. Hillcrest

Military

1. Spanish Fork

2. Viewmont

3. Maple Mountain

4. Bountiful

5. Hillcrest

Dance

1. Spanish Fork

2. Bountiful

3. Viewmont

4. Maple Mountain

5. Hillcrest

Show

1. Viewmont

2. Maple Mountain

3. Bountiful

4. Hillcrest

5. Spanish Fork