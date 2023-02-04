Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 4, 2023 
High school drill team: Viewmont edges Spanish Fork to clinch repeat 5A state championship

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Viewmont reacts after winning the all around category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Viewmont Vykelles won just one of the three categories at the 5A drill state championship at UVU on Saturday, but in the end that’s all they needed.

Viewmont narrowly edged Spanish Fork to claim a repeat 5A state championship, with its lone individual win coming in the how category.

Spanish Fork ended up winning both the military and dance categories, but finished in second place overall behind Viewmont for the second straight year.

Rounding out the top five in 5A were Bountiful, Maple Mountain and Hillcrest.

Viewmont reacts after winning the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Viewmont reacts after winning the all around category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Viewmont reacts after winning the all around category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Spanish Fork reacts after winning the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Spanish Fork reacts after winning the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Spanish Fork reacts after winning the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Hillcrest competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Viewmont competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Maple Mountain competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Maple Mountain competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Lehi competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Bountiful competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Spanish Fork competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Woods Cross competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Brighton competes in the show category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Spanish Fork competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Woods Cross competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Brighton competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Bountiful competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Jordan competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Viewmont competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Maple Mountain competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Lehi competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Hillcrest competes in the dance category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Maple Mountain competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Viewmont competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Hillcrest competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Lehi competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Spanish Fork competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Brighton competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Jordan competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Brighton competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Woods Cross competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Jordan competes in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Woods Cross waits behind the curtain to compete in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Bountiful prepares to compete in the military category of the 5A drill state championship at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Class 5A

Team standings

1. Viewmont

2. Spanish Fork

3. Bountiful

4. Maple Mountain

5. Hillcrest

Military

1. Spanish Fork

2. Viewmont

3. Maple Mountain

4. Bountiful

5. Hillcrest

Dance

1. Spanish Fork

2. Bountiful

3. Viewmont

4. Maple Mountain

5. Hillcrest

Show

1. Viewmont

2. Maple Mountain

3. Bountiful

4. Hillcrest

5. Spanish Fork

