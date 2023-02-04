Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 4, 2023 
High School Sports

High school drill team: Dixie continues 4A dominance, wins fourth straight state title

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
merlin_2961615.jpg

Dixie celebrates winning the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dixie won its fourth straight 4A drill team state championship, and sixth in the past eight years, with another dominant showing at UVU on Friday night.

Dixie finished first in the Military and Show categories en route to the state title. Desert Hills finished second in the team standings led by runner-up finish in the Show category.

Ridgeline finished first in the Dance category.

Rounding out the top five were Sky View, Ridgeline and Snow Canyon.

“This team is remarkable for what they have accomplished not only in the last year, but the last week, as we changed our show routine,” said Dixie coach Laurel Peterson.

“Their work ethic, dedication, and commitment to this team sets them apart and helped them rise above. To have 18 seniors be a part of a winning legacy is incredible. We couldn’t be more grateful for our parents, fans, and supporters.”

Team members for Dixie are: Chloe Cox, Makinlee Ray, Julia Wilkinson, Brindy Allen, Ally Cannon, Megan Christensen, Macie Erickson, Mckinley Fife, Saylor Hansen, Haylee Hayes, Hailey Hill, Gracee Judd, Livvie Kerr, Kylie Kezos, Victoria Peterson, Corrie Stevens, Kecia Terrell, Emma Wiser, Brynlei Abbott, Ava Ghane, Hazel Jefferies, Kallie Northrop, Sadie Pitcher, Caprice Sampson, Mariah Webb, Savannah Black, Hadlie Boyle, Kambrie Gubler, Sofie Hicks, Marcella Huntsman, Emme Judd, Shaylynn Lawhon, Elley McLauchlin, Faith Nelson, Ella Nobis, Kim Mendez, Sadie Robinson and Savannah Winward,

merlin_2961617.jpg

Dixie celebrates winning the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 32
merlin_2961615.jpg

Dixie celebrates winning the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 32
merlin_2961613.jpg

Dixie competes in the show category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 32
merlin_2961609.jpg

Sky View competes in the show category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 32
merlin_2961611.jpg

Dixie celebrates winning the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 32
merlin_2961607.jpg

Snow Canyon competes in the show category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 32
merlin_2961605.jpg

Desert Hills competes in the show category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 32
merlin_2961603.jpg

Ridgeline competes in the show category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
8 of 32
merlin_2961601.jpg

Cedar competes in the show category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
9 of 32
merlin_2961599.jpg

Bear River competes in the show category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
10 of 32
merlin_2961597.jpg

Ridgeline competes in the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
11 of 32
merlin_2961595.jpg

Desert Hills competes in the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
12 of 32
merlin_2961593.jpg

Crimson Cliffs competes in the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
13 of 32
merlin_2961591.jpg

Fans cheer during the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
14 of 32
merlin_2961589.jpg

Dixie competes in the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
15 of 32
merlin_2961587.jpg

Snow Canyon competes in the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
16 of 32
merlin_2961585.jpg

Sky View competes in the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
17 of 32
merlin_2961583.jpg

Cedar competes in the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
18 of 32
merlin_2961581.jpg

Green Canyon competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
19 of 32
merlin_2961575.jpg

Snow Canyon competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
20 of 32
merlin_2961579.jpg

Bear River competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
21 of 32
merlin_2961579.jpg

Bear River competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
22 of 32
merlin_2961577.jpg

Crimson Cliffs competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
23 of 32
merlin_2961571.jpg

Ridgeline competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
24 of 32
merlin_2961573.jpg

Sky View competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
25 of 32
merlin_2961569.jpg

Desert Hills competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
26 of 32
merlin_2961567.jpg

Dixie peeks onto the floor before competing in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
27 of 32
merlin_2961565.jpg

Bear River dances backstage before competing in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
28 of 32
merlin_2961563.jpg

Dixie competes in the military category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
29 of 32
merlin_2961561.jpg

Dixie celebrates winning the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
30 of 32
merlin_2961559.jpg

Dixie competes in the dance category of the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
31 of 32
merlin_2961557.jpg

Dixie cheers before competing in and winning the 4A drill state championships at the Utah Community Credit Union Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
32 of 32
Class 4A

Team standings

1. Dixie

2. Desert Hills

3. Sky View

4. Ridgeline

5. Snow Canyon

Military

1. Dixie

2. Sky View

3. Desert Hills

4. Snow Canyon

5. Ridgeline

Dance

1. Ridgeline

2. Dixie

3. Desert Hills

4. Sky View

5. Snow Canyon

Show

1. Dixie

2. Desert Hills

3. Sky View

4. Ridgeline

5. Snow Canyon

