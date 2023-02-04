High school drill team: Dixie continues 4A dominance, wins fourth straight state title

Dixie won its fourth straight 4A drill team state championship, and sixth in the past eight years, with another dominant showing at UVU on Friday night.

Dixie finished first in the Military and Show categories en route to the state title. Desert Hills finished second in the team standings led by runner-up finish in the Show category.

Ridgeline finished first in the Dance category.

Rounding out the top five were Sky View, Ridgeline and Snow Canyon.

“This team is remarkable for what they have accomplished not only in the last year, but the last week, as we changed our show routine,” said Dixie coach Laurel Peterson.

“Their work ethic, dedication, and commitment to this team sets them apart and helped them rise above. To have 18 seniors be a part of a winning legacy is incredible. We couldn’t be more grateful for our parents, fans, and supporters.”

Team members for Dixie are: Chloe Cox, Makinlee Ray, Julia Wilkinson, Brindy Allen, Ally Cannon, Megan Christensen, Macie Erickson, Mckinley Fife, Saylor Hansen, Haylee Hayes, Hailey Hill, Gracee Judd, Livvie Kerr, Kylie Kezos, Victoria Peterson, Corrie Stevens, Kecia Terrell, Emma Wiser, Brynlei Abbott, Ava Ghane, Hazel Jefferies, Kallie Northrop, Sadie Pitcher, Caprice Sampson, Mariah Webb, Savannah Black, Hadlie Boyle, Kambrie Gubler, Sofie Hicks, Marcella Huntsman, Emme Judd, Shaylynn Lawhon, Elley McLauchlin, Faith Nelson, Ella Nobis, Kim Mendez, Sadie Robinson and Savannah Winward,

Class 4A

Team standings

1. Dixie

2. Desert Hills

3. Sky View

4. Ridgeline

5. Snow Canyon

Military

1. Dixie

2. Sky View

3. Desert Hills

4. Snow Canyon

5. Ridgeline

Dance

1. Ridgeline

2. Dixie

3. Desert Hills

4. Sky View

5. Snow Canyon

Show

1. Dixie

2. Desert Hills

3. Sky View

4. Ridgeline

5. Snow Canyon