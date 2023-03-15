Corner Canyon boys, Lone Peak girls invited to participate in State Champions Invitational national basketball tourney

Lone Peak’s girls basketball team and Corner Canyon’s boys basketball team were both invited to the State Champions Invitational high school tournament at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., next month.

The tournament takes place from April 6-8, and the tournament host covers all expenses for participating teams.

All games will be televised on ESPN’s platform of networks.

Only state championship teams were eligible to be invited, and only 10 states allow their teams to participate in postseason tournaments (Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Utah, Washington and Washington, D.C.).

Lone Peak’s girls won the 6A state championship with a 23-3 record this year and are currently ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps national rankings. All three of its losses came against teams ranked higher in the top 25.

Corner Canyon’s boys team won the 6A state title with a 25-2 record, and it checks in at No. 35 in the MaxPreps national rankings. One if its two losses came against Beaumont United, Texas, which is ranked No. 16 nationally.

The event has expanded from four boys teams and four girls teams to six of each this year.

Here’s a look at the tournament schedule:

State Champions Invitational

At Georgetown University

April 6

Girls: Dr. Phillips, Fla., vs. Centennial, Nev., 2 p.m.

Girls: Desert Vista, Ariz., vs. Morris Catholic, N.J., 4 p.m.

Boys: Curtis, Wash., vs. Roselle Catholic, N.J., 6 p.m.

Boys: Yazzo City, Miss., vs. Corner Canyon, 8 p.m.

April 7

Girls: Desert Vista/Morris Catholic winner vs. Lone Peak, 12 p.m.

Girls: Dr. Phillips/Centennial winner vs. Sidwell Friends, D.C., 2 p.m.

Boys: Yazoo City/Canyon winner vs. Sidwell Friends, D.C., 4 p.m.

Boys: Curtis/Roselle Catholic winner vs. Wheeler, Ga., 6 p.m.

April 8

Girls championship, 10 a.m.

Boys championship, 12 p.m.

