Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 
High School Sports Sports High School Boys Lacrosse

High school boys and girls lacrosse: 2023 preseason coaches rankings for 6A, 5A and 4A

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Park City celebrates winning the 5A boys state championship lacrosse game against Olympus at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 27, 2022. Park City won 10-9. Keller Hopkins is center.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The high school boys and girls lacrosse season gets underway next week in the third season as a UHSAA-sanctioned sport.

The preseason favorites in each classification in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings are Corner Canyon (6A), Park City (5A) and Green Canyon (4A) for the boys, all of whom are defending state champs.

For the girls, Mountain Ridge (6A), Olympus (5A) and Bear River (4A) are the preseason No. 1s. All three are also defending state champs from the 2022 season.

Deseret News boys lacrosse preseason rankings

Class 6A

Team (2022 record)

  1. Corner Canyon (19-1)
  2. Davis (17-2)
  3. American Fork (16-3)
  4. Lone Peak (13-7)
  5. Mountain Ridge (16-4)

Class 5A

Team (2022 record)

  1. Park City (15-5)
  2. Olympus (19-1))
  3. Brighton (10-9)
  4. Alta (15-4)
  5. Timpview (14-4)

Class 4A

Team (2022 record)

  1. Green Canyon (14-6)
  2. Sky View (15-4)
  3. Juan Diego (10-8)
  4. Ridgeline (12-4)
  5. Bear River (6-11)

Deseret News girls lacrosse preseason rankings

Class 6A

Team (2022 record)

  1. Mountain Ridge (18-2)
  2. Corner Canyon (11-8)
  3. Skyridge (16-3)
  4. Lone Peak (14-5)
  5. Riverton (10-8)

Class 5A

Team (2022 record)

  1. Olympus (15-2)
  2. Park City (17-1)
  3. Brighton (15-4)
  4. Skyline (8-7)
  5. Alta (14-6)

Class 4A

Team (2022 record)

  1. Bear River (19-0)
  2. Juan Diego (15-4)
  3. Mountain Crest (13-4)
  4. Sky View (6-8)
  5. Waterford (3-11)

