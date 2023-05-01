Deseret News Week 37 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Kam Coburn, Salem Hills (Sr.)

Kam Coburn’s steady play at the plate and on the mound this season is a big reason Salem Hills is the Region 9 front runner heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Coburn is batting .413 this season with a team-leading 21 RBIs and eight doubles.

“Kam most importantly has provided solid leadership for us,” said Salem Hills coach Scott Haney. “Every team needs a Kam, he keeps our team intense, loose, fun, goofy, competitive, accountable, confident all at the right times.”

On the mound Coburn owns a 4-1 record this season with a 3.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

When he’s not on the mound, Coburn plays shortstop and his fielding percentage is .950.

Softball

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline (So.)

Ridgeline sits at 17-3 heading into the final busy stretch of the regular season, and sophomore standout Anne Wallace has been one of the catalysts to the success.

The catcher/infielder is batting .516 with 18 home runs and 46 RBIs. She’s closing in on the state record 22 home runs set by West’s Huntyr Ava back in in 2017.

“Anne is as good of a hitter as we have ever had go through our program. With that being said, she is a team-first athlete that will put a bunt down to win a game just as easily as she would hit a home run or throw someone out,” said Ridgeline coach Mike Anderson. “Her personality draws people to her. Anne is humble and works every day to get better. She is never satisfied with the current. She is a quiet leader that provides confidence and swag for our team.”

“Anne is the explanation point or big thump for us. She celebrates her teammates’ big moments more than her own. Our pitchers love to pitch to her because she takes their game up a level. Anne has a way of pulling the best out of herself and others at the most pressure moments of a game. Anne makes the game fun to coach.”

Boys Soccer

Naime Odeh, Fremont (Sr.)

One of the top attacking players in the state, Naime Odeh has been instrumental in leading Fremont to a 10-3 record so far this season.

Odeh has recorded 13 goals and 12 assists this season, including a three-goal, three-assists game last week in Fremont’s 6-4 region win over Syracuse.

“Naime is a team captain that leads the team through his play. He is near the top of the 6A stats in both goals scored and assists. He is able to play multiple positions on the field and has been man marked and even double teamed in multiple games this year,” said Fremont coach Darren Erwin.

In his career, Odeh has recorded 23 goals and 18 assists for Fremont.

Boys Lacrosse

Berkley Horoba, Alta (Sr.)

Alta’s Berkley Horoba has been instrumental in leading the Miners to a five-game winning streak — which includes an impressive win over Park City — as the Hawks head into the final four games of the season with a 9-3 overall record and an 8-0 record in Region 8.

Horoba has scored 38 goals and handed out 46 assists for a state-leading 84 points. He’s also recorded 31 ground balls.

In the big statement win over Park City in overtime, Horoba scored three goals and tallied six assists while also grabbing five ground balls and forcing four turnovers.

Girls Lacrosse

Karli Fiedler, Lehi (Sr.)

Lehi’s Karli Fiedler has spurred Lehi to great success so far this season with a 13-0 record.

The versatile midfielder helps in many facets of the game as she’s recorded 41 goals and nine assists for 51 points. She’s also recorded 43 ground balls and 47 draw controls.

“She is a key player on our team on all sides of the field. Her determination and leadership is exceptional. We are so proud of her,” said Lehi coach Taylor Siri.

Last week in Lehi’s 16-9 region win over Jordan, Fiedler recorded five goals, two assists and two ground balls.

Boys Track

Gabe Remy, West Jordan (Sr.)

West Jordan’s Gabe Remy posted the fastest 200-meter time in the entire state last weekend at the Davis Invitational, which is a testament to his outstanding work ethic.

He won the race with a time of 21.75, and he also won the 100-meter race with a time of 10.78, the third-best time in Utah this spring.

“The thing that has made Gabe such a successful athlete this track season are the goals he has made and the work he has put in to get there,” said West Jordan coach Taylor Hatch. “After suffering a season-ending injury at the very beginning of Football this year, Gabe had to decide how hard he was willing to work to get back to where he was. All of the hours he has put in during the offseason to take care of his body, getting stronger, and embracing the tough workouts are the reason he is so dominant this season. We have just caught a glimpse of what he is going to do the remainder of the season.”

Girls Track

Dakota Peyton, Hunter (Jr.)

One of the top sprinters in 6A enjoyed a great performance at the Davis High School Invitational last weekend.

She won the 400 meter seeded race with a time of 56.20, the second-fastest time in the entire state this season. She also finished second in the 200 meter seeded race with a time of 25.55 and won the 100 meter open race with a time of 12.67. Her 200 time ranks ninth in Utah this year.

“Dakota Peyton is dedicated athlete with tenacity. She comes to practice every day committed to compete; Dakota creates a goal for herself and figures out what she needs to do in order to achieve that goal,” said Hunter coach Amelia Gall.

Peyton placed fifth in the 400 meters last year with a time of 59.60, and she’s already shaved nearly four seconds off that time so far this spring.

Girls Golf

Emma Lillywhite, Timpview (Jr.)

Timpview junior Emma Lillywhite finished tied for third at last year’s 5A state tournament, but a year later she seems poised to make a run at 5A medalist honors.

Last week Lillywhite shot a 69 at Remuda Golf Course — the site of next week’s 5A state tournament — and for the season she has a stroke average of 70.3 through seven matches.

So far this season she’s shaved three strokes off of her 73.3 region average a year ago. At state last year she shot a 77 in the first round and a 73 in the second round.

