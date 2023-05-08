Deseret News Week 38 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Bridger Davies, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

Corner Canyon enjoyed a dream series last week in sweeping previous No. 1 American Fork, and senior Bridger Davies played a big part in that success.

Davies went 6 for 13 in the series with a double in each game and a combined four runs scored.

For the season he’s batting .418 with a .510 on-base percentage and 23 RBIs in 96 plate appearances.

“Bridger is a leader on our team and is having a great season,” said Corner Canyon coach Jeff Eure.

Last year in 112 plate appearances he batted .312 with 16 RBIs, as he’s clearly made a big jump in productivity this season.

Softball

Tatum Hall, Spanish Fork (Jr.)

Defending 5A state champion Spanish Fork heads into this week’s 5A state tournament with a 21-2 record and is the clear favorite, and unsung hero Tatum Hall is a big reason why.

While two of her senior teammates, including her sister, garner more of the attention, Hall has quietly put together a phenomenal season. She leads the team in batting average (.542), on-base percentage (.605), hits (39), doubles (8) and is tied for the team-lead with 11 home runs. She’s also second in RBIs with 36.

“Tatum is one of the most fundamentally sound players that I have ever coached. She is very consistent defensively. If a ball is hit her way, I know she is going to make the play. On offense she is clutch. Tatum will come through when you need her to,” said Spanish Fork coach Natalie Jarvis.

Hall was a Deseret News second team all-stater last year and is one of the players to watch in the upcoming state tournament.

1 of 9 2 of 9 3 of 9 4 of 9 5 of 9 6 of 9 7 of 9 8 of 9 9 of 9

Boys Soccer

Caleb Lowry, Alta (Sr.)

Alta wrapped up the regular season with three straight shutouts last week, and Caleb Lowry’s stabilizing force defensively played a big role.

“Caleb is the anchor of our defense. Playing the six spot, Caleb not only is a stellar defender but starts our offense. Caleb is a leader on and off the field. He loves Alta soccer and we love him,” said Alta coach Mackenzie Hyer. “Leads by example, amazing work ethic and understanding of the game.”

Defending 5A state champion Alta finished the regular season with an 11-3 record and will be the team to beat in the playoffs, which get underway this weekend.

Playing at the back, Lowry has still managed to step up and record a goal and an assists for the Hawks.

Boys Lacrosse

Isaac Hanson, Brighton (Sr.)

Brighton goalie Isaac Hanson has had a phenomenal stretch of games as he’s led Brighton to the top spot in the 5A rankings after recent big wins over Park City and Brighton.

“Isaac is the leader of our team. He sets the tone with his play and the way he practices. He’s going D1 for a reason and we are lucky to have him anchoring our defense,” said Brighton coach Chris O’Donnell.

For the season he’s recorded 96 saves and earned a 13-2 record in goal. He’s goals against average is 5.1 gpg.

Last in Brighton’s 10-9 win over Brighton in the 5A showdown of No. 1 vs. No. 2, he recorded a season-high 21 saves.

Girls Lacrosse

Ellee Scott, Provo (Sr.)

Provo has won all five Region 9 games this season, and the steady play of senior Ellee Scott has been a big reason why.

Ellee Scott has been at the core of Provo Girls Lacrosse from its conception in 2020,” said Provo coach Megan Jensen. “Not only does she lead our team in goals, she also is at the top of the charts for assists, caused turnovers and ground balls. If we need something done on the field, we know we can rely on Ellee to make it happen. “

For the season, Scott has recorded 50 goals, 27 assists, 61 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers.

“She is a well-rounded player and has been a huge part of our team’s growth and success. Ellee was selected for Utah premier club team Force Elite and the Utah National team in 2021, named Team MVP and All-Region First Team in 2022, she is team captain in 2022 and is leading her team to a shot at region title. She likely has more awards and achievements ahead of her. We can’t wait to see what she accomplished next.”

Boys Track

Kellis Taylor, Mountain View View (Sr.)

Mountain View senior Kellis Taylor showed off his tremendous speed at the BYU Invitational over the weekend. He finished second in the 200-meter final with a time of 21.55, second only to Idaho’s Gatlin Bair who posted an insane time of 20.47.

Taylor’s 21.55 is the fastest time for a Utah runner this spring. His 10.95 time in the 100 meters from a couple of weeks ago also ranks in the top 10 in Utah.

Taylor also recently competed in a state weightlifting meet back on April 26 where he won a couple of events. In his 198-pound class, he won the Olympic division clean and jerk lifting 275 pounds and a snatch of 175 pounds. He also finished third in the power lifting with a 505 pound deadlift.

At the state track week next weekend he’ll be one of the featured athletes to watch.

Girls Track

Amare Harlan, Fremont (Sr.)

Fremont senior Amare Harlan — a Michigan commit — added another state record to her impressive resume last week at the BYU Invitational.

A week after breaking her own 100-meter state record with a scintillating time of 11.51 at the Davis Invite, Harlan added the coveted 200-meter record.

She blew past the field in the 200-meter final at BYU winning with a time of 23.63, and breaking the old record of 23.75.

She also had a jump that would’ve been good enough to break the 22-year-old state long jump record of 19’04.75, but a +2.3 tail wind — illegal by just 0.3 — denied her that chance. She jumped 19’07.75.

She’s have two more chances to try and add a third state record, or lower the others, at the Region 1 meet this week and the 6A state championships next week.

Girls Golf

Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs (Fr.)

Crimson Cliffs freshman Kate Walker has made a big splash in her first year competing in high school golf.

Last week she was crowned Region 10 medalist as she finished with a 77.6 stroke average and won five of eight Region 9 events.

In her last three region events she shot 75, 75 and 74 as she seems to be peaking at the right time with the 4A state golf tournament in Logan this Wednesday and Thursday.

“Kate is a dream to coach. She loves golfing and getting better. She deserves any success she has because of all of her hard work. She is only a ninth grader but she is a leader on our team,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Jared Huddleston.

Boys tennis

Nate Tullis, Viewmont (Jr.)

Viewmont’s Nate Tullis is the tennis player to beat at this week’s 5A state tournament at Liberty Park as he earned the No. 1 seed in the first singles position.

He finished the regular season with a 16-2 record and earned the Region 5 championship.

“Not only is Nate Tullis excellent at tennis but he also shines as a positive role model. He enjoys working hard at his game, paying attention to detail, communicates well with coaches and adults, and thrills in helping others improve their game,” said Viewmont coach Mark Burningham. “Being the best on the team has its challenges during practice. Rather than skip practice for an individual workout, Nate joins the team, rallies with his teammates, gives advice and shares technical skills. A strength to our team success is to be a team — include all players in the victory of the varsity wins. I regularly witness Nate cheering other players, hitting in warmup and strengthening bonds with JV and varsity players. Viking tennis is team tennis.”

