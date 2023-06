High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2023 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of Year

Olivia Prosper, Juan Diego, So.

Led Juan Diego to a 4A semifinal appearance as she record 129 goals and 29 assists.

4A First Team

Forwards

Marley Kierstead, Bear River, Sr. — 75 goals, 65 ground balls, 22 caused turnovers.

Lilly Lopez, Mountain Crest, Jr. — 70 goals, 12 assists, 35 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers

Kamrie Wilkinson, Mountain Crest, Sr. — 60 goals, 15 assists, 29 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers

Ava Sibthorp, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 13 goals, 30 ground balls

Midfielders

Jenna LaCroix, Bear River, Sr. — 35 goals, 71 assists, 167 ground balls, 30 caused turnovers

Sophie Keller, Mountain Crest, Jr. — 22 goals, 15 assists, 116 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers

Mia Chao, Waterford, So. — 68 goals, 37 ground balls

Makenzie Mickelsen, Bear River, Jr. — 42 goals, 86 ground balls, 77.4% draw control

Defenders

Sam Horner, Juan Diego, Jr. — 16 ground balls

Savanna Pehrson, Bear River, Sr. — 57 ground balls, 53 caused turnovers.

Dika Bair, Sky View, Sr. — 35 ground balls, 31 caused turnovers, 8 goals

Bentley Lorimer, Bear River, Sr. — 39 goals, 16 assists, 170 ground balls, 30 caused turnovers

Goalkeepers

Marjorie Tauti, Sky View, Sr. — 156 saves, 54.7 save percentage

Emma Steffensen, Judge Memorial, So. — 172 saves, 49.7 save percentage

4A Second Team

Forwards

Madi Henrie, Mountain Crest, Jr.

Sarah Azar, Juan Diego, So.

Tessa Poppe, Judge Memorial, Sr.

Jasey Larkin, Bear River, Jr.

Midfielders

Lauren Harris, Green Canyon, Sr.

Julie Holly, Juan Diego, Sr.

Shelby Wilkinson, Bear River, So.

Anja Rauscher, Waterford, Jr.

Defenders

Leane Steyn, Waterford, Sr.

Channing Karaghouli, Logan, So.

Tabitha Hanson, Bear River, Sr.

Alex Moreno, Juan Diego, Jr.

Goalkeepers

Hannah Haney, Juan Diego, Fr.

McKayla Anderson, Green Canyon, Sr.