High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2023 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of Year

Maddie Potvin, Lone Peak, Attack, Sr.

Led Lone Peak to the 6A state championship as she finished the season with 63 goals, 19 assists, 22 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.

6A First Team

Forwards

Emmery Clark, Mountain Ridge, Jr. — 38 goals, 8 assists, 22 ground balls

Ashlyn Smith, Bingham, Sr. — 37 goals, 21 assists,22 ground balls, 8 caused turnovers

Mickelle Cook, Lone Peak, Sr. — 48 goals, 15 assists, 10 ground balls, 5 caused turnovers

Emma Pennington, Riverton, So. — 46 goals, 9 assists, 35 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers.

Midfielders

Tessa Mortensen, Mountain Ridge, Sr. — 44 goals, 17 assists, 90 ground balls, 36 caused turnovers

Eliza Agate, Lone Peak, So. — 34 goals, 9 assists, 38 ground balls, 26 caused turnovers

McKaylee Sargent, Fremont, Jr. — 48 goals, 25 assists, 51 ground balls, 32 caused turnovers

Cori Jones, Lone Peak, Sr. — 34 goals, 21 assists, 30 ground balls, 24 caused turnovers

Lauren Fairbanks, Syracuse, Sr. — 66 goals, 56 ground balls, 36 caused turnovers

Kenzie Zimmerman, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 31 goals, 125 ground balls, 13 caused turnovers, 67.2% draw control

Defenders

Allie Reading, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 34 goals, 23 Assists, 98 ground balls, 61 caused turnovers

Analise Anderson, Mountain Ridge, Sr. — 37 ground balls, 35 caused turnovers

Eliza Berg, Pleasant Grove, Jr. — 63 goals, 19 assists, 53 ground balls, 31 caused turnovers

Sadie Neuenschwander, Lone Peak, So. — 21 goals, 9 assists, 40 ground balls, 29 caused turnovers

Goalkeepers

Elle Erickson, Farmington, So. — 187 saves, 60.5 save percentage

Ellie Fuller, Lone Peak, Sr. — 126 saves, 50.1 save percentage

6A Second Team

Forwards

Cat Faucette, Corner Canyon, So.

Riley Sant, Farmington, Sr.

Jocelyn Jensen, Fremont, Sr.

Aspen Little, Bingham, So.

Midfielders

Hailey Larsen, Farmington, So.

Morgan Eldredge, Herriman, Sr.

Isabel Milner, Riverton, Sr.

Bailey James, Bingham, Sr.

Kelsie Lambert, Herriman, Sr.

Kiarra Clarin, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Defenders

Kate Carter, Farmington, So.

Norah Davis, Bingham, So.

Kacee Kelley, Skyridge, Jr.

Madi Rogers, Herriman, Sr.

Goalkeepers

Eliza White, Skyridge, Jr.

Morgan Edman, Bingham, Jr.

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Esther Facer, Davis, So.

Zee Smith, Herriman, Jr.

Sydney Schultz, Pleasant Grove, So.

Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Jr.

Midfielders

Kaitlyn Davenport, Riverton, Jr.

Grace DeGreef, Riverton, Sr.

Lily Henderson, West Jordan, Fr.

Olivia Young, Copper Hills, Sr.

Olivia Lifferth, Davis, Jr.

Defenders

Emma Williams, Davis, Sr.

Rachel Fletcher, American Fork, Sr.

Kandy Brown, Syracuse, Sr.

Lylian Rosenberg, Roy, Sr.

Goalkeepers

Zoe Garside, Fremont, Sr.

Emma Lewis, West Jordan, Jr.