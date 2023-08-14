Deseret News Week 1 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Tevita Valeti, Springville (Sr.)

Last year’s rushing touchdowns and rushing yards per game leader picked up right where he left off in Week 1.

Tevita Valeti carried the ball 26 times for 180 yards and five touchdowns as Springville rolled past visiting Dixie 34-7 to open the season with the win.

“Tevita is a special runner that is very hard to bring down. He has great hips and uses them to avoid tackles and he gets better as the game goes on. We have a hard time keeping him off the field because he wants to play every down of offense and defense. Tevita will be the first to tell you he loves our running game scheme. Coach Doug Bills, coach Todd Jackson and coach Jeff Roylance do a great job preparing our O Line and they are starting to mesh well,” said Springville coach Dave Valeti.

Last season Valeti led the entire state with 22 rushing touchdowns and 167.9 rushing yards per game.

Volleyball

Sofia Ortiz, Green Canyon (Sr.)

Green Canyon had to grind for it season-opening win over Weber last week, but senior Sofia Ortiz made sure that’s how it played out. The senior recorded 14 kills, two blocks and an ace as Green Canyon overcame a slow start to rally to win the match, 19-25, 15-25, 26-24, 27-25, 15-13.

“Sofia had a slower start in our match against Weber, but once she turned it on she was hard to stop and a big contributor in our win,” said Green Canyon coach Madison Larsen.

Ortiz was more of a role player for Green Canyon in its run to the 4A semifinals, but she’s expected to take on a larger role this season and has already delivered one game into the season

Girl Soccer

Cadence Packer, Davis (Jr.)

In three games this year top-ranked Davis has given up just one goal, and the steady presence of center back Cadence Packer has been the catalyst.

An all-state honorable mention as a sophomore last year, Packer has become an even more polished defender this season and it’s shown on the collective results for the Darts.

“Cadence is one of best center backs in the state. She has great skill and reads the game well. She rarely if ever has a bad game. She is constantly communicating and dictating play from the back,” said Davis coach Souli Phongsavath.

Packer even has a goal to her credit as she scored in Davis’ 3-0 win over Maple Mountain last week.

Girls Tennis

Kate Cord, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

Kate Cord was a part of Corner Canyon’s state tournament team a year ago, but early this season she’s making a big impact for the team.

At the Ashton Invitational in Utah County last week, Cord won three of her four matches participating in both third singles and first doubles. She went 2-0 at doubles and 1-1 in singles.

“Kate is an incredibly hard worker and a great example of how to be a teammate. We are lucky to have her on our team and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes this season,” said Corner Canyon coach Allison Rideout.

Boys Golf

Chase Burton, Fremont (Sr.)

The goal of any golfer is to shoot in the 60s, and that’s been the norm for Fremont’s Chase Burton early this high school season.

Burton has played three matches and he’s shot in the 60s all three times in leading his team to a pair of first-place finishes and one third-place finish.

“Chase is a great leader for our team. As our leader for the second year in a row he leads by example and inspires everyone on the team to get better and work really hard on their games. He works as hard as anyone during the off-season and is a true golf addict,” said coach Brock Ballif.

So far this season Burton has shot a 69 at Copper Club a 64 at Remuda and a 66 at Davis Park.

As a junior last year Burton finished outside the top 10 at state by one stroke, something he’ll be hoping to better later this season at the state tournament in October.

Baseball

Jayce Christofferson, American Heritage (Jr.)

Junior shortstop Jayce Christofferson has played a big role in American Heritage’s 5-1 start to the season.

He’s batting .571 with four doubles, a home run and 16 RBIs in just six games.

Last week in a doubleheader with Draper APA, Christofferson went a combined 3 of 6 with two walks and nine RBIs

“Jayce is an all-around great player and leader on our team. His leadership on the field at shortstop helps the mentality of our entire defense. Jayce’s hitting approach at the plate makes him a strong and important part of our lineup. Beyond his contributions on the field, Jayce encourages younger players to help build their confidence in themselves, which strengthens our team and program as a whole,” said American Heritage coach Blake Jensen.

