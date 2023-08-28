Larry H. Miller Week 3 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Traie Buhler, Canyon View (Sr.)

Canyon View is off to one of its best starts in school history, and Traie Buhler has been a key part of that success.

“Traie is phenom. He’s tall, he’s athletic and he wants the ball when the games on the line. Most of all this kid has drive. He wants to win. He wants to play college ball and puts in the work to make sure that happens. He’s a great teammate and leader. We are lucky he’s on our side,” said Canyon View coach Burke Miller.

Last week he hauled in three catches for 98 yards and two scores in Canyon View’s 20-17 victory over Cedar. The week before he caught seven passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a statement win over 4A’s Pine View.

For the season he’s tallied 250 yards of total offense heading into a Week 4 game against visiting Ben Lomond.

Volleyball

Zoey Burgess, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Lone Peak has won three straight state championships, including six in the past seven years, and led by Zoey Burgess it’s the favorite again in 2023.

The senior middle blocker has led Lone Peak to a 3-0 state this season, including a win last week over 4A No. 1 Orem.

“Zoey Burgess is a huge block at the net and a great offensive threat. She anchors our front row and serves as one of our three Varsity team captains,” said Lone Peak coach Paula Jardine.

For the season so far Burgess is averaging 3.2 kills per set and a total of nine blocks. She’s verbally committed to Kansas University.

Girl Soccer

Sarah Oyler, Timpview (Sr.)

Timpview senior Sarah Oyler had a pair of terrific performances a week ago as the T-Birds notched a pair of wins to improve to 6-1 on the season.

On Tuesday, she recorded an assist in Timpview’s 2-1 overtime win over Cedar Valley, and then two days later in a 3-1 victory over Spanish Fork she found the back of the net twice herself.

For the season she’s tallied six goals and two assists and in her four-year career as recorded 35 goals and 20 assists.

“Sarah Oyler is an excellent student athlete. She is a fantastic soccer player who is technical, fast and explosive. She is always a dangerous threat on the pitch and she can score or assist in multiple ways. Sarah is a team captain and leader on and off the field. She is committed to play soccer at UVU in the future,” said Timpview coach Nate Warner.

Boys Cross Country

Kyle Steadman, Mountain View (Jr.)

Just a couple weeks into the season and already Mountain View senior Kyle Steadman has a big victory.

Last weekend at the UIAAA Invite at Spanish Fork Sports Complex, Steadman enjoyed a 10-second victory over the runner-up from Herriman as he crossed the finish line with a time of 14:52.8.

“Kyle is a fantastic worker and motivated individual. He is one of our most consistent athletes both in the attitude he brings to practice as well as his best efforts. Kyle is a great athlete and a great person who takes pride in his team and those around him,” said Mountain View coach Mike Strauss.

As a sophomore a year ago Steadman finished 10th at the 5A state meet, but this fall Mountain View will be competing in Class 4A. He figures to be one of the teams to beat.

Girls Cross Country

Cadence Kasprick, Grand (Sr.)

In a meet loaded with some of the top cross country runners in the state, it was 2A’s Cadence Kasprick who stole the show.

The senior won the UIAAA Invite at Spanish Fork Sports Park as she outkicked Mountain View’s Julie Moore to win with a time of 17:53.60, three seconds faster than Moore.

“What makes Cadence great is she is so dedicated. She doesn’t miss a practice or a run. She does all the little things needed to be great. When she comes to practice she comes to work hard and get better. She sets big goals and does everything to achieve them,” said Grand coach Jacob Francis.

Last year at the 3A state meet Kasprick finished third, but she’ll be a big threat to win this year.

Girls Tennis

Katie Smith, Bingham (Sr.)

Bingham senior Katie Smith is enjoying a perfect start to the season at first doubles.

Along with partner Maddi Mabey, Bingham’s first doubles team is 9-0 this season with wins over Stansbury, Skyline, Orem, Olympus, Herriman, Riverton, Granger, Copper Hills and Corner Canyon.

“Katie enjoys the social aspect of doubles along with the fast pace. Katie has developed a strong and consistent serve. Playing the add side of the court, Katie’s backhand is consistent and powerful and backs it up with aggressive net play,” said Bingham coach Mark Smith. “Katie is fun to watch as her backhand technique is solid and she likes winning points with style, often drilling groundstrokes past her competitors’ reach. Katie is making the most of her senior year and is doing her best to help the younger girls enjoy the experience and prepare them for their turn next year.”

Smith was eliminated at first doubles in the Round of 16 last year, but big things are expected of her and Mabey in 2023.

Boys Golf

Jackson Shelley, Skyline (Jr.)

Jackson Shelley is the reigning 5A state champion after claiming the title at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course last season, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be loosening that grip as 5A’s best anytime soon.

The junior shot a 59 (28-31) at Rose Park on Monday after rolling in an eagle putt on No. 18 to polish off the impressive 13-under score.

“I watched Jackson Shelley play the best single day in Skyline golf history. He can do anything with a golf club in his hand, it is a pleasure to watch him work. I have had many special golfers come through our program, Jackson has done something nobody else has ever done. He can do anything on the golf course. I am so glad I get to watch him for a while longer,” said Skyline coach Kenny James.

Baseball

Jake Peterson, Wayne (Sr.)

Wayne senior catcher Jake Peterson has been the catalyst in leading the Badgers to a 7-6 record so far this season.

For the season he’s caught about 90% of Wayne’s innings, while at the plate he’s batting .318 with four doubles, a home run, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored.

“I know it’s cliché, but this may be the nicest kid I have ever been around teaching or coaching. He was Second Team All-State as a junior and a great baseball player, but I’m convinced how he treats all people and the person he is, is world class,” said Wayne coach Mike Bray.

