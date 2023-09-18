Larry H. Miller Week 6 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Derell Nichols, Jordan (Sr.)

Derell Nichols has been Jordan’s big play receiver all season, but in Week 6 last Friday he took things to another level. The senior caught eight passes for 261 yards and a state-record six touchdown passes as Jordan beat Cottonwood 55-35.

The previous single-game touchdown reception state record was five, which was held by nine different players.

“Derell has done a tremendous job on both side of the ball this year. He has trusted the process for the last four years and the result of him trusting it are paying off. He has done so many good things for our program and is always willing to help out in the community when he is called on. I am just lucky to get to coach a young man who willing to work hard off the field just like when he is on the field,” said Jordan coach Rodregis Smith.

In five games this season, Smith has caught 35 passes for 783 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Volleyball

Emma Bailey, Maple Mountain (Sr.)

Maple Mountain is currently the top ranked team in 5A, and the steady play of Emma Bailey is a big reason why.

The six-rotation outside hitting has recorded 71 kills this season (2.7 per set) and as a hitting percentage of .250 for the 6-2 Golden Eagles.

“Emma has worked hard for a lot of years to get where she is at today. Last year she had limited varsity playing time as we had a nice varsity team with some depth to it. She was a captain for our JV team and we had one of the top JV teams in the state,” said Maple Mountain coach Adam Longmore. “Here she is today, a starting OH for one of the top teams in the state. She embraced the process of becoming great a day at a time, was patient with me and herself, was patient, and is always willing to fulfill any role that is asked of her to help the team.”

Bailey has recorded 40 digs this season and is a standout in the classroom as well with a 3.992 GPA.

“You can’t find anyone better when it comes to character. She works hard, but above all, is just an overall great teammate. She is always positive and encouraging, helping others when they are down, and just does a great job helping her teammates along this journey of winning a state title.”

Girl Soccer

Lily Hall, Skyline (Sr.)

The top scorer in 5A, Lily Hall has led the Eagles to a 12-1 record so far this season and the top spot in the Deseret News rankings.

Hall, a two-year captain for the Eagles, has tallied 17 goals to go along with four assists.

“Amazing soccer player works harder than anybody I had ever coached,” said Skyline coach Yamil Castillo. “She makes players around her better. She always encourages her teammates to never give up. Amazing leader in and out of the field.”

Last week Hall notched a goal in Skyline’s 5-1 win over East as the Eagles have a two-game cushion in the region standings with three games remaining.

Last season Hall was named for the 5A Player of the Year for leading the Eagles to the state championship.

Boys Cross Country

Noah Packer, ICS (Sr.)

Intermountain Christian’s Noah Packer showed a great kick en route to an impressive win at the Stewart Foster Invitational in Huntington last weekend. The senior outkicked teammate Micah Autry to the finish line, winning with a time of 18:01.1, which was 0.6 seconds faster than Autry.

As a junior last year Packer finished in 28th place at the 1A state meet, but he’s enjoyed a great senior so far and will be a threat to crack the top 10 this season.

Girls Cross Country

Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon (So.)

Last year’s 3A cross country state championship isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Stowe won last year’s state meet as a freshman with a nine second cushion, and she’s been outstanding so far this season as well, winning the Sanpete Classic Cross Country Invitational last weekend.

Stowe finished with a time of 18:28, which was over a minute faster than the second-place finisher.

“The energy that Roz brings to the dynamics of the cross country program at Carbon High is beyond passionate. The passion she has and the love for running is evident. Roz works extremely hard for all her success and continues to impress every time she toes the line. Roz spreads her energy amongst everyone she comes in contact with,” said Carbon coach Telisse Martak. “I look forward to watching you throughout the rest of the competitive season ahead. “

The week prior, Stowe won the Juab Cross Country Invite as well.

Girls Tennis

Sofia Stahle, Skyline (Fr.)

Skyline freshman Sofia Stahle has made a big impact on her team this fall.

Stahle owns a 4-2 first at first singles, including three straight victories this month.

“As her coach, I have been amazed by her coachability, her willingness to work hard, and most of all her attitude under pressure. She has been against players who have showed unsportsmanlike behavior and she has handled it like a mature adult. I have been so impressed and grateful to have her on my team,” said Skyline coach Jennifer Soulier.

Last week Stahle won both of her matches in straight sets against Alta and West, and then the week before beat East’s top players in straight sets as well.

Her two losses this season came against Brighton and Olympus.

Boys Golf

Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

With the 6A state golf tournament just three weeks away, Corner Canyon junior Bowen Mauss continues to play outstanding golf this fall as he’s projected to be one of the top medalist contenders.

Through five Region 2 tournaments this season Mauss is averaging a 69, which is good enough for a first-place tie with Herriman’s Elliott Bond.

Last week in a tournament at Meadowbrook, Mauss shot a 67.

“Bowen is an excellent young man and an example to our team of hard work and dedication to golf and perfecting his craft. He is one of the most dedicated and hard-working kids I have ever coached. He has all the shots and is capable of shooting great scores even when he doesn’t have his A game. Our kids learn so much just by watching Bo play. It is an honor being his coach, and a part of his golfing journey,” said Corner Canyon coach Derek Fox.

At last year’s 6A state tournament Mauss shot a 9-under 135 to finish all alone in fourth place.

Baseball

William Gulbrandsen, Maeser Prep (So.)

Heading into the final week of the 1A regular season, Maeser Prep hopes to finish things off with three more wins aided by the continued strong play of sophomore William Gulbrandsen.

Last week he went 7 for 7 at the plate with two doubles and a triple. For the season he a terrific slash line of .737/.792/1.053 and OPS of 1.844

“William is a quiet team leader, showing his leadership through example instead of words. He is always willing to coach the JV players. When he is at the plate, we know good things are going to happen, often causing momentum shifts in games with his bat. He is a 4.0 student who is laser focused on grades as he works towards his goal of going to medical school,” said Maeser Prep coach Erik Gulbrandsen.

On the mound, William Gulbrandsen has been great as well with a 4-0 record and a 2.45 ERA while striking out 55 batters in 20 innings.

