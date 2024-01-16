Larry H. Miller Week 23 high school star athletes of the week

Boys basketball

Luke Meyer, Juan Diego (Jr.)

Junior Luke Meyer has been outstanding this season for Juan Diego, and he played a key role in leading the Soaring Eagle to a pair of region victories last week.

In Tuesday’s 65-43 win over Granger he recorded 20 points and seven rebounds, and then three nights later he tallied eight points and nine rebounds in Juan Diego’s 58-53 come-from-behind victory over Cyprus.

“Luke has just been tremendous for us all season. Despite facing double teams almost every game, Luke continues to significantly impact the game by scoring inside, collecting rebounds on both ends, and being a force inside on defense,” said Juan Diego coach Drew Trost. “He is shooting an incredible 72% from the field too. Luke is also an excellent leader and student.”

For the season, Meyer is averaging 17.4 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Skylie Barker, Copper Hills (Jr.)

Copper Hills has raced to a perfect 14-0 record so far this season, and the 1-2 punch of senior Ellie Taylor and junior Skylie Barker has been a big reason why.

Barker in particular is coming off one of her best games of the season last week as she recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds in Copper Hills’ 52-33 win over Bingham. It was her fourth double-double of the season.

“Skylie is such an unselfish player. She always strives to make the right play whether that is to shoot or make the extra pass to one of her teammates. She takes on any defensive challenge and thrives in that role as well. We are lucky to have Skylie as part of our program,” said Copper Hills coach Jake Timpson.

For the season, Barker is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals.

Boys swimming

William de la Garza, Olympus (Sr.)

William de la Garza has already enjoyed an outstanding high school career, and he’s looking to go out with a bang heading into the final month.

The Olympus senior owns the best time in the entire state in the 100 butterfly (50.51) and 100 backstroke (50.64), in addition to ranking in the top four in both the 200 individual medley (1:57.22) and the 500 freestyle (4:49.76).

A year ago at the 5A state meet, Garza finished second to Lehi’s Bryce Broadhead in the 100 fly with a time of 50.46. In his other individual event, he finished third in the 100 back with a time of 50.10. Each of the swimmers he finished behind at state last year were seniors, giving him an inside track at individual titles at next month’s 5A state meet.

Girls swimming

Isabelle Christensen, Ridgeline (Jr.)

With the high school season heading into the home stretch, Ridgeline junior Isabelle Christensen is coming off her best performance of the season.

Last weekend at the Ridgeline Invitational, she posted a new season-low time of 1:12.26 in the 100 breaststroke, the best time in 4A this season. The time ranks 17th in the entire state so far this season.

“Isabelle is an amazing athlete. She loves to train and compete. She works endlessly on the details of racing. Izzy constantly strives for perfection in herself. She is very technical and works on being technically accurate to give us as much (of) an advantage as possible in her races,” said Ridgeline coach Taryn McEuen. “I love her fire and speed. Her leadership has helped our team bond together with a common goal. She is easy to coach and work with. She soaks up all the information we work on and we cannot wait to see what she can do at the close of our season.”

Last season, Christensen finished second at the 4A state meet in the 100 breast with a time of 1:11.28, and she’s trending toward an even better state meet this season.

Boys wrestling

Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork (Jr.)

Karson Shelley ran his record to 34-2 this season with another great performance at the Rockwell Rumble at the Real Salt Lake Academy last weekend.

The Spanish Fork junior went 5-0 in the 120-pound division to claim the individual title. He won his first four matches by fall, and then in the championship match he edged Anthony Lopez of Volcano Vista, New Mexico, 10-9.

Earlier in the week, Shelley won his match at the Utah All-Star Duals by beating Syracuse’s Mason Carlson with a first-period pin.

Shelley is a two-time state champ having won the 5A state title as a freshman at 106 pounds, and then at 113 pounds as a sophomore. His career record stands at 109-7.

Girls wrestling

Hotaia Valeti, Springville (Sr.)

Hotaia Valeti had one of her best weeks of the season last week.

On Tuesday, she won her match at the Utah All-Star Duals, and then on the weekend she had a fantastic showing at the Rockwell Rumble tournament, claiming first place in her 170-pound bracket.

She won all five of her matches of the Rockwell Rumble by fall — including four in the first period — to run her record to 24-1 this season.

“Hotaia grew up wrestling with Craig Lamont at Champions Wrestling Club at a young age. She has two brothers close in age that make for great practice partners. Hotaia loves to compete and is always looking for ways to improve,” said Springville coach Dave Valeti. “She is strong, smart and determined. She helps with the younger wrestlers on the team and is excited about how far girls wrestling has already came and where it is headed.”

Valeti is a three-time state champion for Springville, who will look to make it four titles next month in the 5A state tournament. She took state as a freshman in 2021 at 140 pounds, and then as a sophomore and junior the past two years at 155 pounds.

