High school boys/girls basketball: Wednesday night roundup, including new state-record 13 3-pointers from ALA’s Jaxon Hunter

Boys Basketball

Region 5

The Box Elder Bees (5-9) emerged successful against the Bonneville Lakers (6-8), with a final score of 48-43. Max Isaacson was the high scorer for the Bees with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, and pulled down 13 rebounds. He also made significant contributions defensively with 4 blocks. Trevor Wilkinson and Elijah Kersey each added 12 points, both nailing two 3-pointers each

The Bountiful Redhawks (10-4) recorded an impressive victory over the Clearfield Falcons (4-10), with a final score of 80-71. For the Redhawks, Carson Smith led the scoreboard with a significant performance, scoring 28 points, including two 3-pointers. He received good support from Charlie Smith who registered 19 points with five 3-point additions, and Bryson Heath, who secured 18 points and two 3-pointers.

The Roy Royals (8-6) edged out the Woods Cross Wildcats (2-12) with a final score of 55-51. Bronson Belnap was the standout performer for the Royals, recording 21 points including a three-pointer. He was supported by Daxton Warren who notched 14 points, also adding four successful three-point attempts, and Dahlen Pontius, who added 11 points with one three-pointer.

The Viewmont Vikings (3-11) earned a win over the Northridge Knights (4-10), ending the game with a final score of 71-60. Leading the way for the Vikings was Drez Jensen, who scored 17 points, made three 3-pointers, had three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Other important contributions for the Vikings were made by Preston Weaver with 12 points and Max Draper with 10 points

Region 9

The Dixie Flyers (12-3) secured a 70-54 victory over the Snow Canyon Warriors (8-5) to improve to 4-0 in Region 9 play on Wednesday. Kyle Lemke led the Flyers with 23 points, with Jordan Roberts also chipping in with 20 points and Logan Weidauer adding 18. Despite their loss, Owen Mackay shined for the Warriors scoring an impressive 27 points, which included five 3-pointers, three rebounds, an assist, three steals and three blocks.

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (8-7) triumphed over the Hurricane Tigers (5-10) in Wednesday’s Region 9 game, 76-64. Sean Felts had an exceptional performance for the Mustangs, delivering an impressive 39 points. For the Tigers, Quinn Gubler topped the team’s scoreboard with 19 points, aided by four 3-pointers, and also contributed two rebounds, three assists and a block. McKay Lindquist also stood out for the Mustangs with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Pine View successfully took down Cedar City on their home court 67-55 victory. Nash Schroeder was the standout player for Panthers, contributing a stellar 29 points, including three 3-pointers. Griffen Shepherd also added a substantial 13 points to the score. The win improved the Panthers’ season record to (11-4). On the other hand, the Reds, now standing at (3-13) this season, saw a commendable performance from Landon Kreitzer, who scored 17 points. Easton Albrecht and Carson Visser supported the team’s efforts, scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.

Region 11

The Bear River Bears clawed their way to a 59-52 win over the Ridgeline RiverHawks, pushing their season record to (12-2), and the RiverHawks to (10-5) in a key Region 11 matchup. Bridger Barfuss of the Bears led the charge with 18 points and three 3-pointers, and also notched five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Gehrig Marble contributed to the team’s effort, securing nine points and snagging eight rebounds. From the opposite side, Carson Cox and Diego Vazquez emerged as the prime scorers for the RiverHawks, with 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Logan Grizzlies fended off the Sky View Bobcats, clinching a win at home 65-52, improving their impressive season record to (13-2) while the Bobcats fell to (5-9). Key contributors for the Grizzlies included Jordan Child, who scored 22 points, and Nate De Morgan, who tallied 12 points with four 3-pointers. Liam Guthrie led the Bobcats in scoring with 19 points, while Macade Rolle followed closely, scoring 13 points complemented by three 3-pointers.

In a hard-fought matchup, the Mountain Crest Mustangs pulled out a narrow region victory over Green Canyon, winning 50-46. This result moves the Mustangs’ record to a well-earned (10-4), whereas the Wolves now stand at (13-2). Kaden Hess and Joshua Arnell were the top scorers for the Mustangs, each providing 16 points. Joseph Hunsaker also added a handy 10 points to the tally. For the Wolves, Gavin Crane and Jared Anderson shared the top spot, each scoring 12 points.

Region 12

Richfield Wildcats (10-5) triumphed over the Delta Rabbits (4-11), 59-46. The Wildcats opened a significant lead in the second quarter. Miles Barnett led the Wildcats, netting 19 points and landing three 3-pointers. For the Rabbits, Cai Henderson stood out, scoring 25 points with four 3-pointers to his credit. Other contributors for the Wildcats’ win include Griffin Wayman, who recorded nine points including three 3-pointers, and Gage Yardley and Malik Fautin, each scoring eight points.

The Manti Templars marched to a convincing away victory over Juab on Wednesday, 64-39. This result boosts the Templars’ season record to 13-4, while the Wasps fall to 9-6. Jessen Barton was the top scorer for the Templars with 13 points, including one 3-pointer. Contributing to the win were also Austin Thomas and Reggie Frischknecht, who each scored 11 points. On the Wasps’ side, Daymon Wright led the team with 12 points and four 3-pointers.

In a close contest, the Carbon Dinos squeezed past the Canyon View Falcons 62-58, improving their season’s tally to 6-9, while the Falcons moved to 10-5. Carbon’s Dominic Cowan was a key player, recording 21 points and sinking five 3-pointers. The Dinos also saw steady scoring from Kahner Raby and Ryker Butler, each adding 11 points. For the Falcons, Felps Sanders led with 23 points including four 3-pointers, followed by Jace Farrow who scored 11.

The Emery Spartans defended their home court by rolling past te North Sanpete with relative ease, 75-40, on Tuesday. The victory pushes the Spartan’s record to 11-4, while the Hawks now stand at 6-8. Emery’s Luke Justice was pivotal to their success, leading the scoreboard with 21 points and three 3-pointers, closely followed by Zack Tuttle who scored 18. For the Hawks, Bryce Swapp and Cole Cook were joint leading scorers, each tallying 10 points.

Region 13

The South Summit Wildcats swept past the Grantsville Cowboys with a 66-54 victory, pushing their impeccable record to (16-0). Logan Woolstenhulme was the top scorer for the Wildcats with 16 points, and both Boston Woolstenhulme and Bracken Lassche adding 10 points each. For the Cowboys, Bryson Roberts led the charge, scoring 14 points. Despite the loss, the Cowboys showcased some decent performances, including that of Ethan Powell, who pitched in with nine points and a 3-pointer.

The Morgan Trojans propelled past the Union Cougars 72-51 to improve their record to 7-8 while the Cougars dropped to 5-10. The Trojans’ victory could largely be attributed to Kolton Asay’s impressive 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jake Hansen’s notable contribution of 15 points. Wayke Olsen emerged as the top-scorer for the Cougars, delivering 17 points, while Brady Bell added 12.

The Ogden Tigers pulled off a convincing win over rival Ben Lomond, 78-56, to improve their record to 11-4. The Scots find themselves at (5-10) following the loss. Nyiol Hauet was a key playmaker for the Tigers, securing 22 points and sinking two 3-pointers, closely followed by Stockton Marriott who netted 20 points. On Ben Lomond’s side, Jake East led the scoring with 17 points which included one 3-pointer, while Jonathan Alcaraz contributed 11 points. Despite the loss the Scots showcased some respectable individual performances during the game.

Region 14

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs took care of business at home beating Summit Academy 62-55. Aaydan Saucedo had a great game for the Bulldogs scoring 26 points, including eight 3-pointers. Furthermore, JJ Apathjang added 19 points, giving the Bulldogs a significant edge. For the Bears, Colbyn Draper scored 14 points with two 3-pointers, and Stewart Woodward racked up 13 points.

Region 15

North Summit Braves (11-5) captured a decisive 63-37 win over the North Sevier Wolves (3-10) on Wednesday as Jake Smith lead the Braves with 13 points, complemented by four rebounds, four assists and three steals. On the Wolves’ end, Greyson Bennett tallied 18 points, which included four 3-pointers. Other notable contributions for the Braves came from McKayson Pace, with 12 points and two 3-pointers, and Buck Sargent, who recorded 11 points, one 3-pointer, and an impressive 16 rebounds.

The Duchesne Eagles soared over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs for the 60-53 victory on Wednesday. With this win, the Eagles improved to 8-7 on the season, while the Bulldogs fell to 8-7. Parker Crum, with an impressive 19 points including three 3-pointers, was instrumental in Duchesne’s win. Jeshaun Johnson and Preston Davis also contributed significantly with 11 and 10 points respectively. Jet Hill led the scoring board for the Bulldogs with 15 points supported by Tyson Tucker who accrued 13 points.

Region 17

The Waterford Ravens (5-6) delivered a decisive victory over the Maeser Prep Lions (8-8) on Wednesday, 51-11. Carter Nielson was the top scorer for the Ravens, delivering 10 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Lions, Ethan Cheung and Johnny Cannon led the team, each contributing 5 points. The Ravens’ Myles Walkingshaw also made a notable contribution with eight points, which included two successful 3-point attempts.

ALA’s Jaxon Hunter scored 43 points and set a new state record with 13 3-pointers as the Eagles (6-10) took care of business against Draper APA (3-10) for the 78-57 victory on Wednesday night. The previous state record of 12 3-pointers was held by three different players, Cottonwood’s Noah Montano, Monument Valley’s Delbert Slim and ICS’s Brayden Stoddard. On the Draper APA Eagles’ side, Urban Baldwin led with 25 points and two 3-pointers.

Region 18

South Sevier Rams (12-5) collected a solid 69-51 victory over the Parowan Rams (3-12). Jaggar Redd steered South Sevier’s effort with an 18-point game, including four 3-pointers, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Hunter Bettridge was the top scorer for Parowan, putting up 22 points. Also contributing to South Sevier’s victory was Brace Brindley, who landed 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and provided four assists and a block.

The Kanab Cowboys surged past the Millard Eagles 78-54 on Tuesday to improve to 11-4 on the season while Millard remained winless. The game was tight at halftime, but Kanab pulled away in the third quarter with a 25-10 scoring edge. Standouts for the Cowboys included Kyle Brown and Cash Mortensen who each scored 24 and 23 points respectively; Kale Glover also made significant contributions, sinking seven 3-pointers as part of his 23 total points. Derk Memmott scored 22 points to lead Millard in the loss.

The Enterprise Wolves (12-5) claimed a 67-57 victory over the Beaver Beavers (7-7) on Wednesday night. Brady Crouch carried the Wolves, registering a game-score 29 points, including four 3-pointers. Taiven Gillins led the Beavers’ scoring with 16 points, aided by three 3-pointers. Dax Hunt and Colten Seegmiller also delivered valuable contributions for the Wolves, scoring 10 and nine points respectively. Meanwhile, Deegan Blackner and Baylor Blackburn each scored 12 points for the Beavers.

Region 20

The Wayne Badgers (9-8) clinched a solid 56-44 win over the Escalante Moquis (5-9). Blake Peterson stood out for the Badgers, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block. Jaken Cottam was a standout for the Moquis, tallying an impressive 26 points with three 3-pointers. Ryker Peterson and Jake Batty also chipped in for the Badgers, scoring 9 points each, with Peterson also contributing four assists and three steals, and Batty grabbing nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks.

Bryce Valley Mustangs (4-9) earned a close victory over the Valley Buffaloes (8-4) by a score of 52-48. Zaren Roberts starred for the Mustangs, scoring a substantial 23 points, helped by four successful 3-pointers. For the Buffaloes, Jace Cox stood out with a team-high 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Notably, the Mustangs’ Rustyn Chenoweth also contributed significantly with 10 points, with two 3-pointers included in his tally.

The Panguitch Bobcats (15-3) claimed a 56-42 win over the Piute Thunderbirds (11-3) in a big Region 20 game on Wednesday. Leading the Bobcats was Daxtyn Miller who netted 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jaxon Westwood topped the scoreboard for the Thunderbirds with his tally of 14 points. For the Bobcats, Cache Eyre and Remme Chappell, each recorded 12 points, with Eyre sinking two 3-pointers and securing nine rebounds while Chappell accounted for eight rebounds.

Nonregion

Mount Vernon Patriots (4-9) secured a decisive 72-35 victory over the Dugway Mustangs (0-9). The Patriots set the tone early, scoring 31 points in the first quarter. Andrew McMurdie led the Patriots with a well-rounded performance, scoring 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds, providing six assists and four steals. Tanner Thackeray made notable contributions for the Mustangs with his team-leading 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Enjoying a solid game for the Patriots was Jia Yuyang who tallied 16 points, made two 3-pointers, and added two blocks.

Girls Basketball

Region 4

Cyprus (6-7) edged out Hunter (6-8) in a tight matchup on Wednesday night, 47-43. Chloe Sharp, Tamila Francis and Amelia Echternkamp each recorded 12 points for the Pirates, while Kalysa Ng led the Wolverines with 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite a third-quarter surge by the Wolverines, the Pirates maintained their lead, sealing their victory.

Region 5

The Box Elder Bees (10-4) convincingly triumphed over the Bonneville Lakers (4-9) with a final score of 69-36. Kaydence Barber led the scoring for the Bees with an impressive 17 point performance, which included three 3-pointers. Substantial contributions were also made by Olivia Godfrey, adding 13 points with three 3-pointers, and Ashlyn Wight with nine points and a 3-pointer.

In a decisive game, the Woods Cross Wildcats (7-7) secured a victory over the Roy Royals (5-9) with a final score of 50-35. For the Wildcats, Mari Nichols clearly stood out, scoring 21 points, including a 3-pointer. In addition, Katie King added a significant 12 points, bolstered by two 3-pointers, followed by Kiyomi Tauataina with 10 points and a 3-pointer. For the Royals, Analeise Maharaj was the top performer with 12 points and a 3-pointer, with Jerzee Hart contributing 9 points, including a 3-pointer.

The Viewmont Vikings (9-5) came out on top against the Northridge Knights (6-8) with a final score of 61-53. For the Vikings, Mary Carr led the scoring with 16 points, adding 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks to her performance. Aubrey Mulitalo and Kristina Gunnell each added 13 and 12 points respectively, with Mulitalo hitting one 3-pointer and Gunnell accounting for one as well. On the Knights’ side, Kaylee Hess emerged as the top scorer with 23 points, which included four 3-pointers, while Mae Stevenson and Izabel Kap contributed 10 points each.

The Bountiful Redhawks (11-3) claimed a victory over the Clearfield Falcons (11-2) with a score of 56-46. Taylor Harvey was the lead scorer for the Redhawks with 21 points, including a 3-pointer. Adelaide Stevenson and Milika Satuala also contributed noticeably with 12 and 11 points respectively, with Stevenson also landing a 3-pointer

Region 10

The Jordan Beetdiggers (6-9) emerged victorious against the Stansbury Stallions (1-11) with a final score of 39-30. Tess Joseph and Tess Jacobson led the Beetdiggers’ scoring, registering nine points each, with Jacobson making one successful 3-pointer. Sara Newman also contributed significantly with eight points, nailing two 3-pointers in the process. Claire Todacheeny added seven points with a 3-pointer

The Tooele Buffaloes (6-7) secured a decisive victory against the Hillcrest Huskies (0-15) with a final score of 59-19. The Buffaloes were led by Kennedy Searle and Josie Kennedy, each chipping in 17 points, with Searle hitting three 3-pointers and Kennedy converting two. Also contributing was Macie Gustin with an 11-point performance

Region 16

The Rockwell Marshals (10-5) soundly defeated the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles (0-8) with a commanding final score of 83-8. For the victorious Marshals, Kiaya Bond demonstrated an exceptional performance by amassing a staggering 40 points. Further notable contributions were made by Autumn Blackburn with 14 points and a 3-pointer, Nahia Maruri contributing 13 points and two 3-point shots, and Natalie Blackburn with 12 points.

Region 22

The Tabiona Tigers (12-3) showed their prowess on the court once again, defeating the Altamont Longhorns (1-6) with a final score of 57-31. For the Tigers, Maycee Rhoades led the scoring with a notable 18-point contribution, including two 3-pointers. Other significant contributors included Hadly Henderson with 12 points and Kayela Gines adding six points, along with two successful 3-point shots.

