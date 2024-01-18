High school boys/girls basketball: Thursday night roundup

Region 2

In what was a back-and-forth game, Bingham managed to overcome Mountain Ridge with a final score of 68-67. After shedding a few points behind in the first two quarters, Bingham picked up the pace, particularly in the fourth quarter where they outscored Mountain Ridge with 21 to 12 points to claim the victory. For Bingham, Addy Horsley was the top scorer, racking up 20 points including two 3-pointers. Mountain Ridge was led by Jessica Maynard who scored an impressive 25 points, followed by Kallee Olson who contributed 15 points and five 3-pointers.

In a closely fought match, Herriman managed to pull away from Riverton for a 43-38 victory. After a slow start with 6 points to Riverton’s 9 in the first quarter, Herriman managed to gain momentum, especially in the second quarter where they outscored Riverton with 14-4. Herriman’s scoring was dispersed amongst several players, with Halli Burbidge and Hailey Hilton leading the way with 9 points each. For Riverton, Faythe Stauffer led the scoring with 13 points.

In a tightly contested game, Corner Canyon edged past Copper Hills with a final score of 52-48. Corner Canyon led the scoring in each quarter. Ellie Taylor was the high scorer for Copper Hills with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. For Corner Canyon, Maia Rhay led the scoring with 18 points and one 3-pointer. Elina Mortensen was also a vital contributor to the victory with 16 points.

Region 9

In a closely contested game, the Desert Hills Thunder (5-7) edged out the Dixie Flyers (8-7) with a final score of 44-42. Tess Peterson and Jenna Brown led the scoring for the Thunder, each contributing 11 points. For the Flyers, Kealah Faumuina had an impressive performance, leading the game’s scoring with 24 points, almost half of the team’s total points. Nevertheless, her individual performance wasn’t enough to help the Flyers surpass the Thunder.

Snow Canyon triumphed over Hurricane, resulting in a final score of 65-31. Snow Canyon led the game from the outset, steadily increasing its score each quarter and outpacing Hurricane notably in the third and fourth quarters. For Snow Canyon, Olivia Hamlin led the game with an impressive 28 points, including 2 3-pointers. Hurricane saw a balanced scoring effort with Abbigail Stout and Whitney Esplin scoring seven and six points respectively.

Pine View managed to edge out Crimson Cliffs with a final score of 53-44. For Crimson Cliffs, the overall scoring lead was held by Summer Adams with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Pine View’s scoring was led by Charity Falaniko with 14 points. Casey Morley also contributed 10 points to the Pine View tally and Claire LeFevre put up nine points including two 3-pointers.

Region 11

In a game showcasing a strong second and third quarter performance, Ridgeline overpowered Sky View with a final score of 68-33. For Sky View, Claire Fischer led the scoring with nine points, along with one 3-pointer. Makena Smart followed close behind with eight points. On the Ridgeline side, Emilee Skinner turned in a standout performance, scoring 28 points with four 3-pointers. Elise Livingston significantly added to the team’s score with 18 points, three 3-pointers.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs (7-8) defeated the Bear River Bears (5-11) with a solid 59-33 scoreline. The Mustangs were led by Faith Newman who put up 15 points, including one three-pointer. Kali Jones also contributed a notable 14 points to the Mustangs’ score. The Bears, on the other hand, had Aubree Fry as their leading scorer with 11 points. Despite efforts from Brooklynn Pond and Angelie Delgado, each scoring 8 points, the Bears couldn’t overcome the Mustangs’ lead.

Region 12

In a closely contested game, the Manti Templars (7-10) pulled off a 42-34 win against the Delta Rabbits (5-12). A crucial fourth-quarter surge from the Templars, outscoring the Rabbits 16-6, made the ultimate difference. For the Templars, June Olsen led with 18 points while teammates Carlie Thompson and Cadee Alder each scored 7 points. Ebony Dodoo put up the most points for the Rabbits with 12.

Carbon bested North Sanpete with a final score of 71-39. Carbon managed to stay ahead of North Sanpete throughout all four quarters. For Carbon, the star of the match was Amiah Timothy, who scored 27 points, made four 3-pointers, and contributed with seven rebounds, six assists, five steals, and one block. Other important contributors included Jacie Jensen and Kylan Sorenson who scored 13 and 12 points respectively.

Emery rallied in the final quarter to edge past Juab in a tight contest, 50-60. Despite trailing for the first three-quarters, Emery surged in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points, to snatch the victory from Juab. For Emery, Aliya Lester was the leading scorer, notching 22 points and two 3-pointers. On Juab’s side, Lucy Richards led the team with an impressive 22 points, including four 3-pointers.

Richfield cruised past Canyon View in a decisive 60-30 win. A strong first half performance saw Richfield powering ahead with a dominating 39-14 lead at halftime. From Richfield, Kamryn Knutson had a standout performance scoring 20 points, including three from beyond the arc. Brielle Jolley and Sarah Winters added significantly to the victory with 12 and seven points respectively. On the Canyon View side, Maylee Spencer lead with eight points.

Region 13

The Union Cougars (4-13) secured a resounding 58-38 victory over the Ogden Tigers (5-12). A strong second quarter performance by the Cougars set the tone, as they outscored the Tigers 18-12. Kayla Miller led the Cougars scoring 11 points, with notable support from Lydia Hoschouer, who added 10 points. For the Tigers, Salote Tonga stood out with 11 points.

In a dominant victory, the Grantsville Cowboys (13-2) overwhelmed the Ben Lomond Scots (6-9) with a final score of 70-34. Avery Allred and Baylee Lowder led the points tally for the Cowboys scoring 19 and 17 points respectively. Renn White and Kodee Williams also made significant contributions, each of them banking a 3-pointer and scoring 13 and 11 points respectively. On the Scots’ side, Dory Jenson and Ivy Gallegos tied as top scorers with 8 points each.

Morgan came out victorious against South Summit with a final score of 70-49. For Morgan, Abby Titus was the top scorer, delivering 21 points including two 3-pointers. Leah Birkeland and Ashlyn Noss followed with scores of 11 and 10 points respectively. South Summit was led by Emma Broadbent with an impressive 22 points. Following Broadbent, Ruby Clegg put up 11 points and added three 3-pointers.

Region 14

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs (10-7) decisively defeated the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-15) with an impressive score of 72-20. The clear star of the game was Elyah Ocampo from the Bulldogs, who scored a massive 27 points, including five 3-pointers. Esther Analjok added another 15 points to the Bulldogs’ tally. Ayen Kuath fought hard and topped the scoring for the Soaring Eagle with 8 points, but their collective scoring could not match the offensive power displayed by the Bulldogs.

Summit Academy defeated Layton Christian with a final score of 35-30. Summit Academy made a strong comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Layton Christian after trailing during parts of the game. For Layton Christian, Ava Smith was the primary driver of the team’s offense with 12 points. On the Summit Academy side, Avery Backus led the team’s scoring with 14 points.

Region 15

In a tightly fought game, the Grand Red Devils (7-3) came out victorious against the San Juan Broncos (3-11), ending the game with a score of 46-38. Trinity Bryant led the scoring effort for the Red Devils with 19 points, including two 3-pointers. Cadence Kasprick and Rhiannon Hren added another 8 points each to the Red Devils’ total. For the Broncos, C’ona Dandy was the top scorer with 14 points, followed by Hayden Shumway with 11 points. Despite a fighting performance by the Broncos, including 10 points by Synessa Atcitty, they fell short against the Red Devils.

Despite a strong third quarter, North Sevier fell to Duchesne with a final score of 62-44. Duchesne showcased an impressive scoring performance in the second and fourth quarters, outpacing North Sevier. For North Sevier, Alyssa Rosquist led the team with 16 points, hitting three 3-pointers. On the Duchesne side, Kira Grant took the lead in scoring, gathering 17 points, including one 3-pointer.

North Summit defeated Gunnison Valley, winning with a resounding 70-26 victory. North Summit exhibited a remarkable performance in the first quarter, rushing to a 26-point lead, which they extended in every quarter. For North Summit, Hartlynn Richins recorded 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and offered nine assists. Gunnison Valley was led by Rylee Bartholomew who put up 13 points and two from beyond the arc.

Region 16

The Merit Academy Knights (1-12) secured a victory against the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles (0-8) with a final score of 56-14. The Knights claimed their first win of the season with Liz Diaz leading the scoresheet with 21 points and an impressive 9 steals. Malyssa Moore and Stella Sutherland contributed with 9 and 8 points respectively. On the Eagles’ side, Zoie Stilwell led the scoring efforts with 6 points, but it was not enough to contend with the proficient display from the Knights.

Region 17

Waterford triumphed over Maeser Prep with a final score of 50-22. For Maeser Prep, the scoring lead was held by Patricia Keeley with 11 points, including one 3-pointer. Waterford’s remarkable performance was powered by Anne Howard who led the charge with 27 points, which included three 3-pointers.

The American Heritage Patriots (10-6) dominated the game against the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-10), ending with a decisive 55-31 victory. A strong second quarter performance by the Patriots, where a substantial 33-11 lead was established, set the tone for the rest of the game. Players Anne Marie Gibbs and Ellie Reed led the Patriots each with 13 points. On the Winged Lions’ side, Frances Hodson tallied 11 points and Quinn Orgain recorded 10 points.

The Draper APA Eagles (12-3) dominated the American Leadership Eagles (6-6) in a commanding 55-18 victory. Samantha Kartchner led the charge for the Draper Eagles, scoring 18 points, closely followed by Aaliyah Baldwin who contributed 14 points. For the American Leadership Eagles, Ali Decker emerged as the top scorer with 6 points. The game started off strong for Draper APA, as it lead 29-3 at the end of the first quarter, and 40-5 at halftime.

Region 18

The Enterprise Wolves (8-10) claimed a decisive win over the Water Canyon Wildcats (1-10), ending the game 62-31. The Wolves set an unrelenting pace in the initial three quarters, recording 20 points in each one. Jaycee Barlow topped the scoring charts for the Wolves with 15 points and a 3-pointer, followed by Bentlee Rogers, who bagged 14 points. For the Wildcats, Martha Jessop led with 14 points.

Millard defeated Parowan with a final score of 59-39. For Millard, the top scorer was Kyra Moat with 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Other notable contributors included Mary Stephenson and Caislee Lunt with eight points each, with Stephenson making two 3-pointers. On the Parowan side, Bella Robinson put up a valiant individual effort scoring 26 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Kanab Cowboys (16-2) claimed a close victory against the South Sevier Rams (13-3), with a 58-52 final score. Anna Cutler topped the scoreboard for the Cowboys, scoring 15 points, closely followed by Rylee Little with 14 and Savannah Bateman with 13. Meanwhile, Caitlin Nielson led the Rams with 17 points while Sydnee Patterson and Kinley Jensen added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Region 20

The Wayne Badgers (10-6) pulled off a 37-28 victory against the Milford Tigers (7-8) in a game the Badgers outscored the Tigers 16-4 in a pivotal third quarter. Wayne was led by Raegyn Blackburn who tallied 11 points and Savannah Williams who scored 9 points. On the Tigers’ side, Karsydi Vestch, Jaidyn McMullin, and Kiley Fisher each contributed 6 points.

The Valley Buffaloes (5-8) secured a 20-point victory over the Escalante Moquis (3-9) with a final score of 58-38. The Buffaloes took hold in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Moquis 23-19. Rachel Cox led the Buffaloes with 13 points, and for Escalante, Mazee Dunton scored 17 points. Additional standout contributors included team members Kimber Reeve and Lydia Cox, who each recorded nine points.

Piute emerged victorious over Bryce Valley with a final score of 51-40. Despite falling behind in the second quarter, Piute rallied well in the third and fourth quarters to edge out Bryce Valley, matching their score point-for-point in the fourth quarter. For Bryce Valley, Grace Leech headed the scoring with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Piute saw a standout performance from Kaycee Gleave with 15 points and one 3-pointer.

Nonregion

Whitehorse cruised past Shiprock, N.M., with a final score of 60-19. For Whitehorse, Harmony Thomas led the offensive push, scoring 14 points, while Laila Etsitty contributed 10 points. Other players like Keiaarran Martin, Kayla Mitchell, and Shunbaah Begay also chipped in, recording nine, seven, and eight points respectively.

Region 10

The Cottonwood Colts (11-5) secured a solid 79-63 victory against the Stansbury Stallions (2-13) in Region 10 play. Peter Oguama led the Colts with his 19 points, closely followed by John Rosevear, tallying 18 points. On the Stallions’ side, Luke Rich stood out with 18 points with two baskets made beyond the arc. Despite solid contributions from several Stallions’ players such as Tegan Johnson, Will Stephens, Tobias Johnson, and Porter Hinton, they were unable to overcome the Colts’ consistent scoring.

Region 16

The APA West Valley Eagles (11-5) marched to an impressive 88-61 victory against the Rockwell Marshals (12-5). Komy Ocwor put up a stellar performance for the Eagles, leading the game with a whopping 30 points. Brandon Arguemedo contributed 22 points while Peter Hakim added 20 points to the score. For the Marshals, Roman Haueter showed strong performance with 22 points and Kaysen Rife followed closely, scoring 21 points, including six 3-pointers.

Region 19

The Green River Pirates (10-5) defeated the Pinnacle Panthers (7-6) with a scoreline of 65-47. For the Pirates, Luis Hernandez led the way with 24 points, achieving two 3-pointers. Jason Hernandez and Rolando Anguiano also contributed significantly with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Despite a strong effort by Cole Barton, scoring 22 points for the Panthers, and Joey Howell adding 13 points, it wasn’t enough to overpower the Pirates.

Region 22

The Tabiona Tigers (11-1) took a strong victory against the Altamont Longhorns (2-8), finishing the game at 77-29. Gavin Rhoades stood out for the Tigers, amassing 18 points and doing a great job on the boards with 16 rebounds. Logan Rhoades closely followed with 17 points. On the Longhorns’ side, Grayson Panas led the team’s scoring with 8 points.

Nonregion

In a tightly fought game that went into overtime, the Milford Tigers (10-5) triumphed over the Mount Vernon Patriots (4-10), with a final score of 85-78. Kilo Tsosie led the charge for the Tigers with a stellar performance, scoring 28 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and executing 6 blocks. Carson Cheney added 20 points and Sadler Barnes along with Colton Barnes each added 11 more points. On the Patriots’ side, Andrew McMurdie had an incredible outing with 26 points and 21 rebounds. Joao De Oliveira contributed 17 points with 3 shots made from beyond the arc.

