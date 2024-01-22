Larry H. Miller Week 24 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Malachi Spencer, Weber (Sr.)

Malachi Spencer enjoyed two of his best performances of the season as last week the Warriors split a pair of Region 1 games to remain right in the thick of the region race.

In Tuesday’s 69-49 win over Syracuse, Spencer scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. A few nights later in an overtime loss to Fremont, Spencer recorded his first double-double of the season with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

“Malachi is special because he can score inside and out. He also impacts the game with his athleticism. His ability to block shots and to rebound. He has made huge strides this season and is an integral part of what we do,” said Weber coach Landon Cosby.

For the season, the 6-foot-7 senior is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver (So.)

Beaver ran its winning streak to eight straight with two big wins last week, and Danzee Bradshaw has been one of the catalysts.

On Tuesday, she led Beaver to a 65-52 win over Enterprise as she recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Three nights later in a showdown with North Summit, she scored 17 points — all in the second half — as the Beavers prevailed 46-42. Bradshaw scored 13 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.

“Danzee is a really big part of our team’s success. She is able to do so many things for us. Her size at point guard and versatility makes her a difficult matchup. She is also a very good defender. She doesn’t shy away from big situations,” said Beaver coach Jon Marshall.

For the season, Bradshaw leads the Beavers in scoring with 13.1 ppg to go along with her 4.5 rpg, 3.7 spg and 3.2 apg.

Boys Swimming

Isaac Ridge, Alta (Sr.)

As Isaac Ridge heads into the final month of his career, he’ll look to continue the positive impact he’s had on his team and teammates during that stretch.

“Isaac has been a four-year member of the Alta swim team and has broken several school records. He is always working hard and striving for his personal best. He pushes his teammates to do their best and because of his leadership is a member of two school-record relays,” said Alta coach Ryan Thierbach.

So far this season, Ridge ranks in the top 10 in the entire state in three different events — 100, 200 and 500 freestyle.

His times in the 100 free (47.84) and 200 free (1:45.07), each rank fifth in the entire state, while his time in the 500 free (4:51.41) ranks eighth.

Last year at the 5A state meet, he finished third in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free.

Girls Swimming

Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial (Jr.)

Judge Memorial is having a great season as it looks to defend its 3A state title, and junior Delaney Dolan is one of the keys both in and out of the pool.

So far this season Delaney owns the fastest times in 3A in four different events — 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles — and the third-fastest 3A mark in the 200 individual medley.

“As a captain in her junior year, Delaney is an asset to the Judge Memorial swim team. She works hard both in and out of the pool, setting her sights on region and state, working toward new best times, while fostering a supportive environment for her teammates. She does all this while attaining a 4.0 GPA fall semester and serving on student council,” said Judge Memorial coach Will Reeves.

A year ago at the 3A state meet she finished second in both the 200 free (2:06.39) and the 500 free (5:32.01). She’s already bettered her 200 free time (2:05.15) this season and will to drop her times in whatever events she swims at next month’s state meet.

Boys Wrestling

Krew King, North Sanpete (Jr.)

Krew King ran his record to 29-2 this season with a strong showing at the Enterprise High School tournament over the weekend.

The junior went 4-0, with pins in three of four matches, to claim the title at 113 pounds.

“Krew’s wrestling excellence goes beyond the mat. Krew stands out not just for his skill on the mat but for his exceptional qualities as a person and leader,” said North Sanpete coach Kris King. “His biggest asset? A kind heart that extends far beyond the wrestling arena. As a great leader, Krew invests significant time and effort to continually improve, not only for himself but for the entire team. As his coach and dad I wish he would unleash a more aggressive side and channel that energy to being more assertive on the mat. Krew puts a lot of extra time in and also is dedicated to helping mentor newer and younger kids. As his coach and dad I just wish he could truly see just how good he really is.”

Last year as a sophomore, King finished second at the 3A state tournament finishing with a 28-6 record.

Girls Wrestling

Avery Winterton, Salem Hills (So.)

A third-place finisher at the 5A state meet as a freshman a year ago, Salem Hills sophomore Avery Winterton has positioned herself as one of the wrestlers to beat so far this season.

Last week Winterton went 4-0 at the Utah 5A Girls Dual state championships, winning three of her matches at 145 pounds by pin.

For the season, Winterton owns a 25-2 record, including a first-place finished at the Girls Utah Winter Classic earlier this month. She was invited to participate in the Utah All-Star Duals earlier this month as well.

