High school boys/girls basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Boys Basketball

Region 5

The Northridge Knights (6-10) emerged victorious against the Bonneville Lakers (6-10), with a final score of 63-46. Bentley Whitear had an exceptional performance for the Knights, scoring 26 points including three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Josh Kitchen contributed 12 points to the Knights’ tally. On the Lakers’ side, Zac Combe recorded 18 points, but it wasn’t sufficient to counter the Knights’ offense.

At their home court, the Bountiful Redhawks (11-5) dominated the Woods Cross Wildcats (2-14), with a winning score of 69-39. The Redhawks were buoyed by Charlie Smith who scored 19 points, along with five 3-pointers, and Carson Smith who added 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite an effort by Hunter Jackson, who brought 16 points to the board for the Wildcats, the difference was too vast to bridge.

The Viewmont Vikings (5-11) crushed the Clearfield Falcons (4-12), 77-54. The Vikings pulled ahead in the third quarter with strong performances from Max Larsen (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Drez Jensen (12 points, 8 rebounds), Kade Cannon (11 points, and three 3-pointers), and Preston Weaver (13 points, 5 rebounds). In contrast, Jaxson Bishop led the Falcons with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Peyton Kotter added 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Vikings’ surge.

The Box Elder Bees (7-9) squeezed out a win against the Roy Royals (9-7), concluding with a score of 59-56. The Bees owe their victory to the significant contribution from Elijah Kersey with 24 points and Max Isaacson adding 22 points. On the Royals’ side, Colby Frokjer led the team with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Bronson Belnap contributed 14 points.

Region 9

The Snow Canyon Warriors (10-6) defeated the Desert Hills Thunder (9-8) in a 64-52 victory. Owen Mackay was central to the Warriors’ performance, scoring 23 points, further supplemented by Drey Smith’s 11 points and three 3-pointers. On the other side, Ben Chase led the Thunder with 20 points, while Mason Rasmussen added 14.

The Dixie Flyers (15-3) soared past the Cedar City Reds (3-14), chalking up a commanding 86-51 victory. Kyle Lemke topped the scoreboard for the Flyers with 22 points, supported by Logan Weidauer and Breckon Robinson, each adding 14 points. Jordan Roberts controlled the game for Dixie, finishing with a whopping 20 assists. Landon Kreitzer led the Reds with 16 points.

In a dominant offensive performance, the Pine View Panthers (11-5) defeated the Hurricane Tigers (5-11) on the Tigers’ home court with a score of 92-62. The Panthers observed Nash Schroeder leading their charge with 24 points, including two 3-pointers, while Griffen Shepherd contributed 18 points. The Tigers fought back with 18 points from Houston Homer, but it wasn’t sufficient to overcome the Panthers’ consistent scoring.

Region 11

The Ridgeline RiverHawks (12-5) achieved a narrrow victory over the Mountain Crest Mustangs (11-5), ending the game with a score of 63-59. Carson Cox led the scoring for the RiverHawks with 23 points, complemented by Jagger Francom and Cam Blotter both scoring 14 points. On the side of the Mustangs, Joshua Arnell played a key role contributing 19 points, with Kaden Hess following closely behind with 17 points.

The Green Canyon Wolves (13-3) outplayed the Sky View Bobcats (5-10), with a final score of 76-60. Jared Anderson played a crucial role in the Wolves’ victory, contributing 22 points that included four 3-pointers, while Layker Ward and Jackson Penigar each added 13 points. Despite an impressive performance by Macade Rolle, scoring 23 points for the Bobcats, and an additional 14 points from Liam Guthrie, the Wolves maintained their lead to secure victory.

The Logan Grizzlies (15-2) defeated the Bear River Bears (12-4) with a comfortable score of 68-51. Jordan Child led the Grizzlies with an impressive 25 points. On the Bears’ side, Kyver Jensen was the top scorer with 17 points, followed closely by Gehrig Marble with 11 points. A dominant third quarter for Logan proved to be the difference in tonight’s victory.

Region 12

The Juab Wasps (10-7) outlasted the Carbon Dinos (7-10), winning the game with a 54-49 score. The Wasps were led by Kanyon Mattinson’s 17 points and Austin Park, who contributed 13 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Dinos’ side, Kahner Raby led with 17 points, supported by Zeke Willson, who added 12 points with four 3-pointers.

In an intense overtime showdown, the North Sanpete Hawks (7-10) managed to beat the Canyon View Falcons (11-6) with a close 62-57 score. The Hawks capitalized on their sharp shooters Ridge Hendry and Dimick Huntington, who marked 20 and 18 points respectively. For the Falcons, Carson Miles led the charge with 21 points, closely followed by Jace Farrow with 16.

In an intensely fought game, the Richfield Wildcats (11-6) triumphed over the Manti Templars (14-5) on their home court, recording a score of 52-47. For the Wildcats, Jorgen Southwick and Miles Barnett both recorded 13 points, while Gage Yardley added another 12 points. Notable performances for the Templars came from Austin Thomas with 11 points and Reggie Frischknecht with 10 points, but their efforts fell short of securing a win.

The Delta Rabbits (5-12) upset the Emery Spartans (13-5) 62-55, with a decisive 24-point burst in the third quarter. Bronco Bundy led the Rabbits’ scoring with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Luke Justice topped the Spartans’ scoreboard with 18 points, supported by Wade Stilson with 14.

Region 13

The South Summit Wildcats (17-1) capitalized on a strong second half to overcome the Union Cougars (5-12), securing a 70-43 win. Logan Woolstenhulme was the top scorer for the Wildcats with 21 points while Gage Mckee added 16 more. For the Cougars, Wayke Olsen turned in a team-high 14 points.

The Morgan Trojans (9-8) outscored the Ben Lomond Scots (5-12), recording a final score of 63-58. The Trojans were lead by Jake Hansen, who tallied 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Derrick Tilby, who contributed 16 points. Despite Jake East’s scoring 19 points for the Scots, and an additional 15 points from Jordan Harrison, the Trojans held on to their lead to secure victory.

The Ogden Tigers (12-4) triumphed over the Grantsville Cowboys (6-11) in an away game, marking a score of 68-58. The Tigers had impressive performances from Stockton Marriott who tallied 24 points and Teegan Porter, who scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Cowboys, the standout was Ethan Powell who recorded 11 points. Despite a final quarter surge from the Cowboys, the Tigers maintained their lead to secure the win.

Region 14

The American Heritage Patriots (9-8) prevailed against the Providence Hall Patriots (7-10), with a scoreline of 73-58. Brady Peery was the top performer for the American Heritage Patriots, contributing 23 points, with additional commendable performances from Niwhai Winitana, Mana Winitana, and West Larson each scoring 12 points. Despite a balanced attack, led by Dawson McDermaid, Evan Fraser, and Connor Ballard, each tallying around 10 points for Providence Hall, they couldn’t match the high-scoring game of their opponents.

Region 17

The Rowland Hall Winged Lions (6-10) overcame the Draper APA Eagles (4-11) in a competitive match, concluding with a score of 59-53. Yeshi Tsering led the scoring for the Winged Lions with 19 points, while Luc Dowdle added 12 points. For the Eagles, Urban Baldwin was the top scorer with 14 points, supplemented by Lucian Greenwell and Ian Campbell each adding 11 points.

The Maeser Prep Lions (8-9) won over the St. Joseph Jayhawks (2-7), with a final score of 47-39. Kale Garner was the standout performer for the Lions, scoring 20 points, while Riley George added eleven points that included three 3-pointers. Despite a high scoring game from Gavin Donovan, who managed 20 points with four 3-pointers for the Jayhawks, the Lions roared to secure the win.

American Leadership Eagles (8-10) edged out the Waterford Ravens (5-8), finishing with a close 53-49 home win. The Eagles were led by Grant Jackson who scored 16 points and Zachariah Swarnes who added 15. Despite a strong effort from Hisham Ali, who scored 14 points including two 3-pointers, and Carter Nielson, who recorded 13 points with three 3-pointers, for the Ravens, the Eagles soared to secure the victory.

Region 18

The Enterprise Wolves (14-5) edged out the Parowan Rams (4-13) in a close game, with a final score of 59-55. The Wolves’ win was powered by Treyson Whitman’s 20 points and Dax Hunt’s 16 points which included a 3-pointer. Trevor Robison led the scoring for the Rams with 14 points, and Hunter Bettridge followed up with 12.

The Beaver Beavers (8-7) pulled off a 58-49 win against the winless Millard Eagles (0-19). Deegan Blackner was a dominant force for the Beavers with a recorded 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks, supported by Baylor Blackburn who contributed 18 points and five rebounds. Treyden Terry and Derk Memmott led for the Eagles with 17 and 15 points respectively.

Nonregion

The Mount Vernon Patriots (5-10) routed the Telos Titans (0-13) 69-43. The Patriots unleashed a 21-point third quarter attack, led by Jia Yuyang and Payton Breeze, who scored 19 and 16 points respectively, each contributing two 3-pointers. Tommy recorded 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace the Titans.

Girls Basketball

Region 5

The Bountiful RedHawks (13-3) overpowered the Woods Cross Wildcats (8-8), securing a 74-53 victory. RedHawks’ Taylor Harvey led with 24 points, closely followed by Milika Satuala with 23 points. On the opposite side, Mari Nichols of the Wildcats made a notable contribution with 19 points and two 3-pointers, while her teammate Katie King added another 14 points with three 3-pointers.

The Box Elder Bees (12-4) secured a notable victory over the Roy Royals (5-11) with a final score of 43-27. Kaydence Barber and Kamri Andersen led the scoring for the Bees with 13 and 10 points respectively. Meanwhile, for the Royals, Rihanna Jones emerged as top scorer with eight points while also contributing five rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Clearfield Falcons (12-3) claimed victory over the Viewmont Vikings (10-6) in a tight game ending at 47-43. Dynamic performances were seen by the Falcon’s Xiyah Yarbrough and Izzy Wyaskett who scored 19 and 10 points respectively, with Wyaskett sinking three 3-pointers. On the Viking side, Mary Carr led with 13 points, adding five rebounds, one assist, and a steal to her record.

The Northridge Knights (7-9) dominated over the Bonneville Lakers (4-12) with a notable scoreline of 69-46. For the Knights, Kaylee Hess recorded 19 points with two 3-pointers, closely followed by Karlee Mayfield and Izabel Kap with 12 points each. Baylee Andreasen of the Lakers countered with 19 points and five 3-pointers, yet it wasn’t enough to topple the Knights.

Region 10

The Cottonwood Colts (11-6) pulled off a dominant performance against the Park City Miners (2-14), winning with a final score of 58-18. Avea Van der Beek led the process for the Colts, recording 15 points including a 3-pointer, closely followed by Ciel Budge who added 10 points. For the Park City Miners, Kalynn Nickell emerged as the top scorer with just six points.

Stansbury Stallions (2-12) marked a strong win over the Tooele Buffaloes (7-8) with a score of 59-46. BrynLeigh Jones for the Stallions topped the score chart with 20 points, while Brooke Jensen followed behind with 13 points including a 3-pointer. Despite the defeat, Kennedy Searle stood out for the Buffaloes with 22 points, two of which were 3-pointers.

Region 20

The Panguitch Bobcats (13-2) enjoyed a significant win over the Escalante Moquis (3-11) with a scoreline of 64-34. Tabetha Henrie led the charge for the Bobcats with 18 points, followed by Makena Owens, who contributed 14 points and nailed three 3-point shots. Despite the hefty loss for the Moquis, Mazee Dunton managed to record 22 points, one of which was a 3-pointer.

In a decisive win, the Valley Buffaloes (7-8) beat the Bryce Valley Mustangs (7-8) with a final tally of 49-37. Key contributors for the Buffaloes included Kimber Reeve with 12 points and Maddie Cox, who added 11 points with two 3-pointers. On the Mustangs side, Grace Leech and Kinlee Brinkerhoff each scored 10 points, with Leech landing two 3-pointers.

In a closely matched game, the Wayne Badgers (11-6) managed to secure the win over the Piute Thunderbirds (12-5) with a final score of 47-41. Savannah Williams emerged as the highest scorer for the Badgers, tallying 14 points, followed by AJ Vandyke with 10 points. Both made two 3-pointers. On the Thunderbirds’ side Amy Morgan led with 13 points including a 3-pointer.

