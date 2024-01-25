High school competitive cheer: 6A, 3A, 2A, 1A state champions crowned in both all-girl and co-ed competitions

The UHSAA handed out the first eight state championship trophies of the winter sports season on Thursday in the competitive cheer competitions held at UVU.

This is the second year competitive cheer is being held as a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA.

The 6A, 3A, 2A and 1A championships were held on Thursday, with a co-ed state championship and an all-girl state championship being awarded in all four classifications.

Corner Canyon claimed the all-girls 6A state championship for the second straight year, while Westlake won the co-ed state championship in 6A.

In 3A, Morgan won the all-girl state championship, while the Juab Wasps repeated as co-ed state champions.

In 2A, North Summit was a repeat winner in the all-girl category, with Beaver winning the co-ed state title.

A year ago, 2A and 1A competed together for one state championship. This season, 1A was split up into its own classification, with Rich winning the all-girl competition and Piute the co-ed competition.

The 5A and 4A state championships will be held at UVU on Friday.

Class 6A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores



Corner Canyon, 1244.85 Bingham, 1235.53 Davis, 1202.64 Lehi, 1157.76 Fremont, 1129.76 Layton, 1121.66 Farmington, 1093.86

Dance category



Bingham

Cheer category



Bingham

Show category



Corner Canyon Davis Bingham

Game Time Category



Bingham Corner Canyon Farmington

Class 6A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores



Westlake, 1209.25 Mountain Ridge, 1182.24 Riverton, 1160.06 Weber, 1158.22

Dance category



Riverton

Cheer category



Westlake

Show category



Westlake Mountain Ridge Weber

Game Time Category



Riverton Westlake Weber

Class 3A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores



Morgan, 1254.77 Richfield, 1133.15 Grantsville, 1111.13 North Sanpete, 1098.44 Canyon View, 918.72 Providence Hall, 876.44 Judge Memorial

Dance category



Morgan

Cheer category



Morgan

Show category



Morgan Grantsville Richfield

Game Time Category



Morgan Richfield North Sanpete

The Morgan High School Trojans are your @MountainAmerica 3A all-girl cheer champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lw9LH5Opq7 — UHSAA (@UHSAAinfo) January 25, 2024

Class 3A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores



Juab, 1076.07 Manti, 1009.71 Delta, 989.71 Carbon, 956.87 Ben Lomond, 955.68 Emery, 938.09 Union, 899.22 Ogden, 805.81

Dance category



Delta

Cheer category



Juab

Show category



Juab Manti Delta

Game Time Category



Delta Juab Ben Lomond

Congrats to Juab High School, your @MountainAmerica 3A co-ed cheer champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FgXMYh603j — UHSAA (@UHSAAinfo) January 25, 2024

Class 2A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores



North Summit, 1179.93 North Sevier, 1077.03 Parowan, 1045.53 San Juan, 909.14 Kanab, 811.11 Millard, 802.13

Dance category



North Sevier

Cheer category



North Summit

Show category



North Summit North Sevier Parowan

Game Time Category



Parowan North Summit North Sevier

Class 2A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores



Beaver, 1074.38 South Sevier, 1062.11 Gunnison Valley, 1033.22 Duchesne, 1018.04 Merit Academy, 424.20 Enterprise, 320.51

Dance category



Duchesne

Cheer category



South Sevier

Show category



Beaver Gunnison Valley South Sevier

Game Time Category



South Sevier Duchesne Beaver

Class 1A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores



Rich, 1028.30 Tabiona, 1017.30 Monticello, 980.43 Wayne, 848.97

Dance category



Tabiona

Cheer category



Tabiona

Show category



Rich Tabiona Monticello

Game Time Category



Tabiona Rich Monticello

Class 1A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores



Piute, 948.47 Bryce Valley, 917.94 Panguitch, 885.96 Wendover, 850.34 Tintic, 829.29 Manila, 770.81 Milford, 308.09

Dance category



Piute

Cheer category



Piute

Show category



Piute Bryce Valley Panguitch

Game Time Category

