Thursday, January 25, 2024 | 
High school competitive cheer: 6A, 3A, 2A, 1A state champions crowned in both all-girl and co-ed competitions

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
merlin_3016644.jpg

Westlake High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The UHSAA handed out the first eight state championship trophies of the winter sports season on Thursday in the competitive cheer competitions held at UVU.

This is the second year competitive cheer is being held as a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA.

The 6A, 3A, 2A and 1A championships were held on Thursday, with a co-ed state championship and an all-girl state championship being awarded in all four classifications.

Corner Canyon claimed the all-girls 6A state championship for the second straight year, while Westlake won the co-ed state championship in 6A.

In 3A, Morgan won the all-girl state championship, while the Juab Wasps repeated as co-ed state champions.

In 2A, North Summit was a repeat winner in the all-girl category, with Beaver winning the co-ed state title.

A year ago, 2A and 1A competed together for one state championship. This season, 1A was split up into its own classification, with Rich winning the all-girl competition and Piute the co-ed competition.

The 5A and 4A state championships will be held at UVU on Friday.

Class 6A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Corner Canyon, 1244.85
  2. Bingham, 1235.53
  3. Davis, 1202.64
  4. Lehi, 1157.76
  5. Fremont, 1129.76
  6. Layton, 1121.66
  7. Farmington, 1093.86

Dance category

  1. Bingham

Cheer category

  1. Bingham

Show category

  1. Corner Canyon
  2. Davis
  3. Bingham

Game Time Category

  1. Bingham
  2. Corner Canyon
  3. Farmington
merlin_3016630.jpg

Corner Canyon High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016636.jpg

Mountain Ridge High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016652.jpg

Bingham High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016650.jpg

Davis High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016648.jpg

Riverton High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016646.jpg

Westlake High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016644.jpg

Westlake High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016642.jpg

Riverton High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016640.jpg

Weber High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016638.jpg

Farmington High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016634.jpg

Davis High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016632.jpg

Mountain Ridge High School competes in the 6A Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Class 6A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Westlake, 1209.25
  2. Mountain Ridge, 1182.24
  3. Riverton, 1160.06
  4. Weber, 1158.22

Dance category

  1. Riverton

Cheer category

  1. Westlake

Show category

  1. Westlake
  2. Mountain Ridge
  3. Weber

Game Time Category

  1. Riverton
  2. Westlake
  3. Weber

Class 3A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Morgan, 1254.77
  2. Richfield, 1133.15
  3. Grantsville, 1111.13
  4. North Sanpete, 1098.44
  5. Canyon View, 918.72
  6. Providence Hall, 876.44
  7. Judge Memorial

Dance category

  1. Morgan

Cheer category

  1. Morgan

Show category

  1. Morgan
  2. Grantsville
  3. Richfield

Game Time Category

  1. Morgan
  2. Richfield
  3. North Sanpete

Class 3A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Juab, 1076.07
  2. Manti, 1009.71
  3. Delta, 989.71
  4. Carbon, 956.87
  5. Ben Lomond, 955.68
  6. Emery, 938.09
  7. Union, 899.22
  8. Ogden, 805.81

Dance category

  1. Delta

Cheer category

  1. Juab

Show category

  1. Juab
  2. Manti
  3. Delta

Game Time Category

  1. Delta
  2. Juab
  3. Ben Lomond

Class 2A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores

  1. North Summit, 1179.93
  2. North Sevier, 1077.03
  3. Parowan, 1045.53
  4. San Juan, 909.14
  5. Kanab, 811.11
  6. Millard, 802.13

Dance category

  1. North Sevier

Cheer category

  1. North Summit

Show category

  1. North Summit
  2. North Sevier
  3. Parowan

Game Time Category

  1. Parowan
  2. North Summit
  3. North Sevier

Class 2A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Beaver, 1074.38
  2. South Sevier, 1062.11
  3. Gunnison Valley, 1033.22
  4. Duchesne, 1018.04
  5. Merit Academy, 424.20
  6. Enterprise, 320.51

Dance category

  1. Duchesne

Cheer category

  1. South Sevier

Show category

  1. Beaver
  2. Gunnison Valley
  3. South Sevier

Game Time Category

  1. South Sevier
  2. Duchesne
  3. Beaver
merlin_3016584.jpg

San Juan High School competes in the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016620.jpg

Tabiona High School cheerleaders display their three awards that they earned at the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016588.jpg

Beaver High School competes in the coed dance category at the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016586.jpg

Tabiona High School competes in the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016582.jpg

Wayne High School competes in the dance category at the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016580.jpg

Wendover High School competes at the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016578.jpg

Wayne High School fans cheer on the school’s cheerleading team at the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016576.jpg

Millard High School competes in the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016574.jpg

Enterprise High School competes in the cheer category at the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016572.jpg

Tabiona competes in the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016570.jpg

Ashley Musselman of Monticello High School competes in the dance category at the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3016568.jpg

South Sevier High School competes in the dance category at the Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Class 1A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Rich, 1028.30
  2. Tabiona, 1017.30
  3. Monticello, 980.43
  4. Wayne, 848.97

Dance category

  1. Tabiona

Cheer category

  1. Tabiona

Show category

  1. Rich
  2. Tabiona
  3. Monticello

Game Time Category

  1. Tabiona
  2. Rich
  3. Monticello

Class 1A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Piute, 948.47
  2. Bryce Valley, 917.94
  3. Panguitch, 885.96
  4. Wendover, 850.34
  5. Tintic, 829.29
  6. Manila, 770.81
  7. Milford, 308.09

Dance category

  1. Piute

Cheer category

  1. Piute

Show category

  1. Piute
  2. Bryce Valley
  3. Panguitch

Game Time Category

  1. Piute
  2. Bryce Valley
  3. Wendover
