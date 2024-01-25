High school competitive cheer: 6A, 3A, 2A, 1A state champions crowned in both all-girl and co-ed competitions

The UHSAA handed out the first eight state championship trophies of the winter sports season on Thursday in the competitive cheer competitions held at UVU.
This is the second year competitive cheer is being held as a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA.
The 6A, 3A, 2A and 1A championships were held on Thursday, with a co-ed state championship and an all-girl state championship being awarded in all four classifications.
Corner Canyon claimed the all-girls 6A state championship for the second straight year, while Westlake won the co-ed state championship in 6A.
In 3A, Morgan won the all-girl state championship, while the Juab Wasps repeated as co-ed state champions.
In 2A, North Summit was a repeat winner in the all-girl category, with Beaver winning the co-ed state title.
A year ago, 2A and 1A competed together for one state championship. This season, 1A was split up into its own classification, with Rich winning the all-girl competition and Piute the co-ed competition.
The 5A and 4A state championships will be held at UVU on Friday.
Class 6A All-Girl Competition
Overall team scores
- Corner Canyon, 1244.85
- Bingham, 1235.53
- Davis, 1202.64
- Lehi, 1157.76
- Fremont, 1129.76
- Layton, 1121.66
- Farmington, 1093.86
Dance category
- Bingham
Cheer category
- Bingham
Show category
- Corner Canyon
- Davis
- Bingham
Game Time Category
- Bingham
- Corner Canyon
- Farmington
Class 6A Co-Ed Competition
Overall team scores
- Westlake, 1209.25
- Mountain Ridge, 1182.24
- Riverton, 1160.06
- Weber, 1158.22
Dance category
- Riverton
Cheer category
- Westlake
Show category
- Westlake
- Mountain Ridge
- Weber
Game Time Category
- Riverton
- Westlake
- Weber
Class 3A All-Girl Competition
Overall team scores
- Morgan, 1254.77
- Richfield, 1133.15
- Grantsville, 1111.13
- North Sanpete, 1098.44
- Canyon View, 918.72
- Providence Hall, 876.44
- Judge Memorial
Dance category
- Morgan
Cheer category
- Morgan
Show category
- Morgan
- Grantsville
- Richfield
Game Time Category
- Morgan
- Richfield
- North Sanpete
The Morgan High School Trojans are your 3A all-girl cheer champions!
Class 3A Co-Ed Competition
Overall team scores
- Juab, 1076.07
- Manti, 1009.71
- Delta, 989.71
- Carbon, 956.87
- Ben Lomond, 955.68
- Emery, 938.09
- Union, 899.22
- Ogden, 805.81
Dance category
- Delta
Cheer category
- Juab
Show category
- Juab
- Manti
- Delta
Game Time Category
- Delta
- Juab
- Ben Lomond
Congrats to Juab High School, your 3A co-ed cheer champions!
Class 2A All-Girl Competition
Overall team scores
- North Summit, 1179.93
- North Sevier, 1077.03
- Parowan, 1045.53
- San Juan, 909.14
- Kanab, 811.11
- Millard, 802.13
Dance category
- North Sevier
Cheer category
- North Summit
Show category
- North Summit
- North Sevier
- Parowan
Game Time Category
- Parowan
- North Summit
- North Sevier
Class 2A Co-Ed Competition
Overall team scores
- Beaver, 1074.38
- South Sevier, 1062.11
- Gunnison Valley, 1033.22
- Duchesne, 1018.04
- Merit Academy, 424.20
- Enterprise, 320.51
Dance category
- Duchesne
Cheer category
- South Sevier
Show category
- Beaver
- Gunnison Valley
- South Sevier
Game Time Category
- South Sevier
- Duchesne
- Beaver
Class 1A All-Girl Competition
Overall team scores
- Rich, 1028.30
- Tabiona, 1017.30
- Monticello, 980.43
- Wayne, 848.97
Dance category
- Tabiona
Cheer category
- Tabiona
Show category
- Rich
- Tabiona
- Monticello
Game Time Category
- Tabiona
- Rich
- Monticello
Class 1A Co-Ed Competition
Overall team scores
- Piute, 948.47
- Bryce Valley, 917.94
- Panguitch, 885.96
- Wendover, 850.34
- Tintic, 829.29
- Manila, 770.81
- Milford, 308.09
Dance category
- Piute
Cheer category
- Piute
Show category
- Piute
- Bryce Valley
- Panguitch
Game Time Category
- Piute
- Bryce Valley
- Wendover