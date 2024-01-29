Larry H. Miller Week 25 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Chance Dastrup, Orem (Jr.)

Orem has enjoyed a perfect start to region play over the past four weeks, and Chance Dastrup has been one of the catalysts.

“Chance is having a great season and has really taken our team to the next level here in region play,” said Orem coach Jace Tavita. “He does a great job getting his teammates involved and is a fearless player.”

Dastrup recorded a pair of double-doubles last week for the Tigers. On Tuesday he recorded 10 points and 11 assists in a 68-57 win over Cedar Valley, and then three nights later tallied 14 points and a dozen assists in a 72-47 win over Spanish Fork.

In region play he’s averaging 11.1 points and 9.5 assists, and in 17 overall games this season he’s averaging 9.3 points and 9.2 assists.

Girls Basketball

Addy Horsley, Bingham (Jr.)

Bingham’s recent surge in region play has coincided with Addy Horsley’s strong play as of late.

Last week in Bingham’s big 57-55 win over Corner Canyon, Horsley recorded 25 points and five rebounds, and earlier in the week in a 49-42 win over Herriman she tallied 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“Addy is the ultimate team player and makes our team go. She has a high motor and plays hard on both ends of the court. She has been a big contributor in our team’s recent success,” said Bingham coach Skyler Beard.

For the season, Horsley is averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Boys Swimming

Jagger Morton, Uintah (Sr.)

Whenever Jagger Morton hops in the pool, he’s proven himself to be one of the top swimmers in 4A.

The senior has participated in seven of the eight individual events this season, and his best time in each of those events ranks in the top 10 in all of 4A.

His marquee events are the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.

He owns the best time in the 100 fly, which he set last week in a meet at Uintah, finishing with a time of 52.42. In the same meet, he swam a time of 54.99 in the 100 back, which ranks second in 4A.

His time of 2:03.29 in the 200 I.M. ranks third in 4A.

Girls Swimming

Jade Garstang, Skyline (Jr.)

Over the past two years, Jade Garstang has been one of the most dominant swimmers in the pool, and with the 5A state tournament just a few weeks away there’s no sign of the Skyline junior slowing down.

Garstang, who’s verbally committed to the University of Arizona, owns the best high school time in the entire state this winter in the 200 individual medley (2:08.51), 100 backstroke (55.52) and 100 butterfly (55.70).

“Jade has continued to be a key contributing swimmer to our team this year. She is versatile enough to swim any event and lead the way. Going into championship season, she will be instrumental to all our relays,” said Skyline coach Charles Collum.

Garstang won the 5A individual state title in the 100 fly and 100 back in both her freshman and sophomore years, and is the big favorite to make it a three-peat this season.

Boys Wrestling

Hayden Park, Juab (Sr.)

Juab’s Hayden Park ran his record to 38-9 last week with a strong showing at the Davie Swensen Invitational at Mountain Crest High School.

The senior went 3-0 in his 138-pound bracket, including a pair of pins, en route to the first-place finish.

“Hayden is a great competitor who always likes to challenge himself. He works hard in the wrestling room and in competition. He focuses on what he can control and gives his best effort every time. Off the mat he is kind and supportive of his teammates. We are grateful to have Hayden as a leader of team,” said Juab coach Joel Holman.

Among Park’s other strong finishes, he finished second at the Tournament of Champions, third at the Beehive 25 Invitational and also won his match at the Utah All-Star Duals.

Girls Wrestling

Payton Gines, Syracuse (So.)

A state runner-up as a freshman last season at 100 pounds, Syracuse senior Payton Gines has been enjoying a great season so far this year as she looks to reach the top podium a year later.

Gines won the Best of the West tournament in early January, and also won her match at the Utah All-Star Duals. Recently, she’s earned second-place finishes at the Rockwell Rumble and the Bruins All Girl invite.

This season for the Titans, Gines has put together a 23-2 record.

